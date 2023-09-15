Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Diana is an enduring fashion icon. Synonymous with flawless style, her most memorable looks continue to influence the way we dress – from cycling shorts and a Gucci bamboo bag to that black revenge dress.

But among the couture gowns, delicate tiaras and pearl chokers, one look in particular has gone down in style history: a certain sheep patterned knit 19-year-old Diana plumped for at a polo match in 1981.

Now, the original knit has sold for $1.1 million at Sotheby’s in New York – the most any item from Diana’s wardobe has auctioned for.

Created in the late 1970’s by British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful, the “black sheep” style was discontinued in 1994. But after Emma Corrin wore a replica of the piece in The Crown, renewed interest led to the design being reissued – meaning you can now buy the sweater for a slightly more acceptable £225.

An iconic piece to own for winter, here’s where to buy the updated version of Princess Diana’s Warm & Wonderful “black sheep” jumper.

Warm and Wonderful women’s fitted “Diana Edition” sheep sweater: £270, Warmandwonderful.com

(Warm & Wonderful )

The knitwear brand’s 2021 update to the original Seventies’ sweater is designed to be lightweight and breathable thanks to the 100 per cent cotton crafting. Finished with the historically accurate “black sheep” print characterising Diana’s version, the regular silhouette features a crew neckline with ribbed cuffs and hemline.

Coming in XS-XXXL, the brand says the sweater fits true to size. The handmade knit (each piece takes up to six hours to make) is available to pre-order for the upcoming season and will earn you serious style kudos for winter 2023.

Whether layered over a collared white shirt with matching white jeans à la Diana or styled with a black mini skirt, the Warm & Wonderful knit will effortlessly elevate your ensembles – and you don’t even have to fork out millions for it.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion offers, try the links below:

Looking for more winter fashion suggestions? Sienna Miller’s M&S collection is full of staples