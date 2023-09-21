Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Synonymous with love-it-or-hate-it (but still cool) footwear, Ugg has become one of the many divisive shoe trends to surface over the last few years, securing a spot among Crocs with socks, and the rise in ballerina-inspired flats, following the hype around that Miu Miu pair.

While Uggs first became popular in the early Noughties – with a little help from celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Kate Moss, who were seen donning Ugg booties – the brand is now well and truly back, having jumped on the wave of the Y2K revival. Successfully shifting from passé brand to coveted footwear, Uggs are now celeb-approved, again.

The Ugg ultra mini platform boots surged in popularity last year, around the same time Bella Hadid was seen pairing hers with white socks and a casual jacket. Fast forward to now, Ugg boots were featured on the runway at London Fashion Week SS24, while Red, White and Royal Blue’s Taylor Zakhar Perez recently plumped for a pop of colour with the new Tasman weather hybrids.

Now, the discernible chill in the air poses the perfect excuse to invest in a pair, so, here is where you’ll find a selection of the brand’s new arrivals, to inspire your transitional wardrobe refresh, from clogs to Chelsea boots.

Ugg classic ultra mini platform boot: £155, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

If you’re looking to elevate your autumn outfits with a lofty boot this year, consider the brand’s viral ultra mini platforms. The popular suede pair saw a surge in popularity after Bella Hadid paired her own camel platforms with a pair of long, white sports socks and a casual jacket last year. Bold but still wearable, we can certainly see these are a popular choice. A versatile style to be worn on repeat, the pair is also available in black and navy blue.

Buy now

Ugg Tasman weather hybrid: £170, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Recently worn by Red, White and Royal Blue cast member Taylor Zakhar Perez, this brightly coloured Tasman pair is sure to shake up your autumn wardrobe with a pop of colour, although there are several other colourways, should the bold orange hue not be for you. Lined with upcycled wool and designed with a slip-on style, the practical Tasman slipper has been re-imagined with the inevitable onset of wet weather in mind. The shoes are made with seam-sealed waterproof suede and a silicone galosh, to keep out the elements.

Buy now

Ugg Lanah clog: £125, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

While the wet autumn and winter weather may not always be conducive to wearing lightweight shoes such as sandals and slides, closed-toe shoes like these cosy-looking clogs can prove to be a versatile style when it comes to dressing for the transitional seasons – providing there aren’t any heavy downpours. Designed with a strap across the back of the heel, Ugg’s Lanah clogs feature a snuggly looking lining, lending it to being worn during chillier months.

Buy now

Ugg classic Brellah mini boot: £160, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

A striking, contemporary take on wellies, you’re sure to turn heads while sploshing about in these. Made with a deliciously dramatic high-shine synthetic patent upper, and thick lug outsole, the almost moon boot-esque pair features the Ugg logo in bold white, which takes centre stage, while the design boasts water-repellent features for practicality points.

Buy now

Ugg Brisbane Chelsea boot: £175, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

Chelsea boots are a winter shoe staple, and these Brisbane Chelsea boots offer a modern take on a classic style, with a dramatic chunky sole and thick, stacked heel. Donning the classic pull tabs and Chelsea boot panelling, the pair is available in a light pink hue, as well as black. Meanwhile, when it comes to practicality during the winter months, the upper is made with waterproof leather.

Buy now

Ugg classic dipper boot: £170, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

One of the brand’s new arrivals for autumn is this pair of classic dipper boots. The design brings together the classic Ugg suede finish on the upper, with a neoprene shaft sitting above the ankle. The pair is characterised by a high, calf-skimming silhouette and a chunky platform sole, while the design also features zips on the inner side of the boot. Lined with an upcycled wool blend, the pair shares similar traits to the viral ultra mini platforms, but these may prove to be a cosy choice for the cold weather. They are also available in black.

Buy now

Ugg Tasman X: £70, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

If you’re looking for a waterproof pair of shoes to protect your feet from any autumnal showers, look no further than the brand’s Tasman X pair. The new arrival to the Ugg collection is made with a lightweight foam and comes complete with a removable sock, which should help to make the pair feel cozy when the temperature drops. It’s available in several colourways, including hot pink, olive green and black. At £70, it’s one of the most affordable Ugg pairs you can buy.

Buy now

