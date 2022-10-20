Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially Ugg season. For 2022, one style in particular is dominating the street-style set’s wardrobe for the second year running: the brand’s ultra mini boots.

After winning over the fashion pack last winter, these slipper-like shoes embody the Noughties revival with everyone from the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner to Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski plumping for a pair.

Essentially a miniature version of the coveted classic fur boot, the ultra mini ugg is characterised by a super-short shaft height, slip-on fit and the brand’s signature shearling furry lining, lightweight sole and suede outer.

Having risen to a revered status, it’s no surprise the ultra mini is sold out in nearly all sizes – but now, Accessorize has just dropped an Ugg-inspired fur boot that costs almost £100 less.

Designed with the same ankle height shaft, fur lining, suede outer and lightweight sole, they’ll set you back just £40. Whether you’re embracing Y2K fashion or want a cosy pair of slip-ons to take you from the sofa to the shop, here’s everything you need to know about Accessorize’s Ugg ultra mini boot dupe.

Accessorize suede borg lined boots, camel: £40, Accessorize.com

(Accessorize)

Made from a cow suede outer with a polyester sole that’s sure to be lightweight, Accessorize’s mini boots offer the Ugg look for less. Distinguished by the same shaft height, the slip-on shoes’ flattering shrunken design will help elongate your legs. Lined with fleecy borg material, they’re a must-have for keeping feet toasty this autumn and winter. If you prefer, the boots also come in a sleek black suede finish.

Ugg ultra mini boot: £135, Ugg.com

(Ugg )

For those lusting after the real deal, Ugg’s ultra mini boots come in a choice of 14 colours – though a scarce number of sizes remain. Whether you opt for the classic chestnut finish or a bold pink, yellow or teal design, the coveted shoes boast a lower shaft height, signature sheepskin lining and flexible lightweight sole. Pre-treated to keep them looking better for longer, they’re an investment for autumn right through to spring.

