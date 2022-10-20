Jump to content

Accessorize is selling an Ugg ultra mini boot dupe that’s £100 cheaper

The high-street favourite’s alternative will set you back just £40

Daisy Lester
Thursday 20 October 2022 12:52
<p>A cosy pair of slip-ons will take you from the sofa to the shop</p>

A cosy pair of slip-ons will take you from the sofa to the shop

(The Independent)

It’s officially Ugg season. For 2022, one style in particular is dominating the street-style set’s wardrobe for the second year running: the brand’s ultra mini boots.

After winning over the fashion pack last winter, these slipper-like shoes embody the Noughties revival with everyone from the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner to Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski plumping for a pair.

Essentially a miniature version of the coveted classic fur boot, the ultra mini ugg is characterised by a super-short shaft height, slip-on fit and the brand’s signature shearling furry lining, lightweight sole and suede outer.

Having risen to a revered status, it’s no surprise the ultra mini is sold out in nearly all sizes – but now, Accessorize has just dropped an Ugg-inspired fur boot that costs almost £100 less.

Designed with the same ankle height shaft, fur lining, suede outer and lightweight sole, they’ll set you back just £40. Whether you’re embracing Y2K fashion or want a cosy pair of slip-ons to take you from the sofa to the shop, here’s everything you need to know about Accessorize’s Ugg ultra mini boot dupe.

Read more:

Accessorize suede borg lined boots, camel: £40, Accessorize.com

(Accessorize)

Made from a cow suede outer with a polyester sole that’s sure to be lightweight, Accessorize’s mini boots offer the Ugg look for less. Distinguished by the same shaft height, the slip-on shoes’ flattering shrunken design will help elongate your legs. Lined with fleecy borg material, they’re a must-have for keeping feet toasty this autumn and winter. If you prefer, the boots also come in a sleek black suede finish.

Buy now

Ugg ultra mini boot: £135, Ugg.com 

(Ugg )

For those lusting after the real deal, Ugg’s ultra mini boots come in a choice of 14 colours – though a scarce number of sizes remain. Whether you opt for the classic chestnut finish or a bold pink, yellow or teal design, the coveted shoes boast a lower shaft height, signature sheepskin lining and flexible lightweight sole. Pre-treated to keep them looking better for longer, they’re an investment for autumn right through to spring.

Buy now

