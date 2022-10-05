Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s officially boot season – and if the pavements of Paris and London during fashion week are anything to go by, chunky styles are set to stomp into our wardrobes for another year.

Founded by the Olsen twins in 2006, The Row is famed for its androgynous designs, boxy silhouettes and minimalist staples. From its banana sling crossbody bag to fisherman sandals, pieces from the New York-born label instantly rise to cult status.

A must-have since launching in 2019, The Row’s zip-front boots are a firm favourite among the tastemaker set. Charactised by their exaggerated sole, ankle shaft height and silver front zip fastening, everyone from models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber to actress and singer Zoe Kravitz have plumped for a pair.

But with their £1,300 price tag, not everyone will be rushing out to buy the boots for themselves. But fear not, we’ve found a near-identical dupe from the high street that will save you money this season and help complete your cold-weather wardrobe.

Costing just £40, the pair features the same chunky sole and front zip detailing. If you’re looking to get the luxe look for less this autumn, here’s where to shop Asos’s The Row-inspired boots.

Asos Design Amsterdam chunky zip-front ankle boots: £40, Asos.com

(Asos)

No stranger to designer dupes, Asos most recently launched a stellar alternative to Prada’s monolith loafers, and now, the affordable favourite has dropped The Row-inspired chunky zip-up boots that are more than £1,200 cheaper.

Costing £40, the black ankle-height design features the same style of exaggerated platform rubber sole as the New York label’s pair. Characterised by a silver front zip fastening, there’s also a pull tab for easy entry.

Every wardrobe needs a black boot, and Asos is ensuring you see through the cold season in style with its Amsterdam boots. Easily styled, team with everything from straight-leg jeans to tights and a mini skirt.

The Row zip-front leather ankle boots: £1,300, Matchesfashion.com

(The Row)

Embodying The Row’s utilitarian style, the label’s black leather ankle boots boast the simple detail of a silver front zip fastening. The pair’s bold look includes an exagerated rubber platform sole and rounded toe, while the leather design is sure to last year after year (if you’re willing to make the initial investment).

For more shoe inspiration, we've found the best women's loafers