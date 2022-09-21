Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Having stomped its way into our sartorial lookbooks this season, the chunky-boots trend is having a moment – and there are plenty of styles making the case for the chunkier, the better.

While ballet pumps and Birkenstock clogs certainly have their place in transitional wardrobes, a classic chunky boot is one of the most wearable styles you’ll reach for this season and beyond – for maxis and slim-fit trousers in winter to utilitarian flair with sundresses in summer.

One brand with no shortage of bang-on-trend chunky boots is Danish label Ganni, which has earned itself a star-studded fan base and fashion-forward following of #GANNIGirls on Instagram, owing to its fun, zany street-style aesthetic.

Fans of Ganni’s may already have their eye on the label’s deliciously dramatic-looking knee Chelsea boots, but the knee-high look is (unsurprisingly) paired with an equally lofty price of £445.

If you’re keen to shop the look for a lot less, we’ve spotted a lookalike pair from none other than George at Asda. Sharing the same knee-high silhouette and pull-on style, they cost only £25, which is more than £400 less than the OG pair. Read on for the lowdown on both chunky styles.

George at Asda black knee-high pull-on boots: £25, Asda.com

(Asda)

Currently available in sizes three, four, seven and eight, George at Asda nails the chunky-boot trend while swapping in a faux-leather alternative. Sharing the same pull-on fit reminiscent of the Chelsea boot, they also sport a zip on the inside of the shoe (which might be a blessing when taking them off). The pièce de résistance seems to be the super chunky sole with stacked layers for extra impact, which would team perfectly with an autumnal bomber jacket and denim midi skirt.

Buy now

Ganni knee Chelsea boots in black: £445, Ganni.com

(Ganni)

Nodding to the classic Chelsea-boot style with their elasticated side panels, it looks as though Ganni’s chunky OG pair has a slightly shinier finish and is made of real leather, with pull tabs and toe caps for extra impact. The show-stopping heel – which echoes the Prada monolith loafers that have been everywhere this season – come in at 5cm with a geometric pattern that feels more fashion-forward than your usual Chelsea boot.

Buy now

We’ve found the best women’s cowboy boots for nailing western styling this season