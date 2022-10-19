Jump to content

Zara’s TikTok-viral shearling jacket is a must-have this autumn – and it’s just been restocked

After selling out last winter, the £99 aviator coat is back for 2022

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 19 October 2022 17:05
The jacket has more than 16 million views on TikTok

The jacket has more than 16 million views on TikTok

(iStock/The Independent )

The chill in the autumn air means only one thing: it’s time to give our outfits a seasonal refresh. Propping up your wardrobe for the coming months, a good jacket is top of the wish list – and Zara’s TikTok-famous shearling aviator jacket is hard to beat.

With 16 million views (and counting) on the app, users are lauding the high-street favourite’s double-faced short coat as this year’s must-have autumn jacket, owing to its effortless aesthetic and lightweight feel.

Dominating both the pavements and social feeds, Zara’s aviator embodies the laid-back style favoured by the fashion pack this autumn – think Arket’s sell-out breton striped jumper, cargo trousers (the baggier the better) and Ugg’s viral platform mini boots.

Costing £99, Zara’s aviator-style jacket is characterised by a wide faux-shearling collar and exaggerated cuffs, a flattering, slightly cropped length and wearable brown leather-effect finish. After selling out last winter, the viral coat is now back in all sizes for 2022.

If there’s a jacket-sized hole in your autumn wardrobe, run, don’t walk, to add Zara’s double-faced jacket to your next high-street haul. Here’s everything you need to know, plus the best similar shearling aviator styles to shop right now.

Zara double-faced short jacket: £99.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The leather-effect brown finish of Zara’s double-faced jacket feels deliciously autumnal, with the faux-shearling collar and cuffs adding texture and warmth to the design. Cut into a slightly cropped shape, it’s an ideal choice for the in between months, while the boxy silhouette is always a flattering choice. There are also two practical front pockets, a zip fastening and contrast lining for an extra layer of insulation. Whether thrown over a mini dress and knee-high boots or teamed with straight-leg jeans and loafers, the laid-back jacket will go with just about anything in your wardrobe – there’s a reason why TikTok is obsessed.

Mango faux-shearling lined jacket: £89.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango is killing it on the jacket front this season (yes, we’re talking about that Totême-inspired coat) and its faux-shearling lined jacket is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune on a luxe-looking coat. The faux-leather finish and biker-style silhouette is detailed with wide shearling lapels, cuffs and hem, while the slightly longer length will serve you through autumn to spring.

Next brown faux-leather aviator coat: £78, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Finished in the same brown hue as Zara’s viral jacket, Next’s aviator is detailed with teddy borg lining and borg cuffs, hem and wide collar. Available in both petite and regular fits, the slightly cropped cut is ideal for autumn temperatures. There are also two front pockets and a zip front fastening.

Topshop faux-leather shearling aviator biker jacket in chocolate: £75, Asos.com

(Topshop)

The chocolate-brown hue of Topshop’s aviator jacket feels perfect for the colder months. A contrasting and cosy-looking faux-fur finish details the smart short collar and cuffs, while chunky buckles and metalwear add some edge to the jacket.

For more autumn inspiration, read our round-up of the best jackets for the transitional season

