Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s officially coat weather, and, for the second season in a row, one style is dominating: bomber jackets. If Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s go-to Loewe puffer style is out of budget (it will set you back a casual £5,450, after all), high-street hero Zara has the next best thing.

Whether it’s Prada-style slingbacks, a satin slip orthat shearling aviator gilet, the affordable label is no stranger to a viral trend. Winning over fashion editors and TikTok users alike, Zara’s wool-blend, oversized bomber jacket became near-impossible to get your hands on last winter (trust us, we had it in our basket for less than a minute before it sold out).

Characterised by its textured finish, versatile round neck and elasticated hem, the style was reminiscent of The Frankie Shop and The Row’s oversized silhouettes. Now, Zara has launched new versions for autumn 2023.

From a soft grey marl take that will set you back just £32.99 to a neoprene-effect bomber that riffs off designer styles, the staple jackets are destined for the same viral acclaim as their predecessors.

If you’re looking for the perfect bomber to carry you through autumn’s in-between weather, here’s how to get hold of Zara’s new jackets. Plus, we’ve rounded up similar high-street styles, from Mango, River Island and more.

Zara soft bomber jacket with stoppers: £32.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

A hybrid between a hoodie and a jacket, this soft bomber is perfect for autumn’s in-between weather. Featuring a round neck and boxy silhouette, the design is elevated by the stretch ribbing, pleated trims and drop shoulders. Plus, the fit is adjustable, thanks to the elastic drawstring and stoppers. Coming in an on-trend grey marl finish, it’s available in black and khaki, too.

Buy now

Zara neoprene-effect bomber jacket: £45.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

An elevated take on Zara’s sell-out wool bomber jacket, this design is characterised by a luxe neoprene-effect finish. Complete with a round neckline, an adjustable hem with elastic drawstring, smart welt pockets and long sleeves, puffy cuffs add to the jacket’s laid-back, inflated feel.

Buy now

River Island grey faux-wool bomber jacket: £50, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

Finished in a faux-wool material, River Island’s bomber jacket boasts side slip pockets and a sporty baseball collar. Perfectly oversized, the wool detail gives it a smart feel. Available in grey and off-white, it’s a layering staple for the colder months.

Buy now

Mango bomber knit stitching: £59.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

A lightweight layer for autumn, Mango’s knit bomber jacket features a round collar, long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, press-stud fastenings on the front and an elastic hem. Complete with two patch pockets and decorative seams, the wool-effect knit finish is a dapper take on the bomber trend. Make sure to size up for an exaggerated fit.

Buy now

Tu at Sainsbury’s grey boucle bomber jacket: £40, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

(Tu at Sainsbury's)

Yes, we couldn’t believe this bomber jacket was from Sainsbury’s either. Finished in a luxe-looking boucle, Tu’s jacket boasts a sleek high neck, popper fastenings, two pockets and an elasticated hem and cuffs for extra warmth.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

Looking for more autumn inspiration? Sienna Miller X M&S has landed in time for your transitional wardrobe