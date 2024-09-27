M&S’s new collection has Claudia Winkleman’s seal of approval

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



From her statement knitwear and dramatic coats on The Traitors to her sequin-adorned dresses and glitzy suits on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman always nails the brief when it comes to fashion.

With fans tuning in just as much for her covetable style as for the programmes themselves, the Winkleman effect has caused myriad pieces to sell out (for example, a chunky red jumper worn on season two of The Traitors ). With the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry, the presenter has carved out a niche for herself – think monochrome separates, boxy silhouettes and oversized fits. And now, you can emulate Winkleman’s signature style thanks to M&S’s in-house label Jaeger’s new collection.

Winkleman is the new face of the fashion retailer’s autumn range – and we can certainly see why. From minimalist wool coats and funnel neck jumpers to leather trousers and pleated skirts, the collection looks like it’s been plucked right from her wardrobe on The Traitors. With prices starting from £59, Jaeger is one of the best places on the high street for premium-quality fashion at more attainable prices. Using materials like pure wool and real leather, the styles will serve you winter after winter.

For the perfect cold-weather capsule wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the best M&S pieces that Claudia Winkleman would approve of.

M&S Jaeger pure wool longline boyfriend coat: £299, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This pure wool longline boyfriend coat is cut into a classic, androgynous shape and features a smart label collar and a single-breasted design. Keeping you warm but still stylish, it’s the perfect coat for throwing on over any outfit – it will look just as chic styled with jeans and a knit as it would a mini dress and boots. The simple style will never go out of fashion.

M&S Jaeger mohair blend striped V-neck jumper: £115, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Knitted from a soft mohair blend spun with wool, this luxurious jumper by Jaeger is a winter staple. It’s cut into a slouchy fit with laidback dropped shoulders and features a V-neck for accentuating your décolletage. The classic Breton stripe finish ensures you’ll wear it year after year. Style with jeans for an effortlessly chic look or with the pleated wool midi skirt below.

M&S Jaeger pure wool tailored ankle grazer trousers: £99, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The sophisticated silhouette of these trousers means they are perfect for smarter occasions – and the ankle-grazing cut is not only practical but will lengthen the look of your legs. Finish the look with a matching black suit jacket.

M&S Jaeger wool blend pleated maxi kilt skirt: £150, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Pleated skirts were seen all over London Fashion Week and M&S’s high street take nails the trend. The thick wool material lends itself to being a great piece to wear all autumn/winter and the stylish kilt buckle adds a different dimension of interest. We wouldn’t be surprised if this is featured in Winkleman’s wardrobe in season three of The Traitors.

M&S Jaeger pure merino wool funnel neck jumper: £125, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

We all know Winkleman has a penchant for cosy knitwear, so it’s no surprise that this merino wool jumper has made it into the new collection. For easy styling, the hemline splits at the side – so it can be loosely tucked into trousers or skirts, or indeed left loose. The knitted design is chic and understated, and we love the fact it comes in both cream and navy – we’ll take both, please. The perfect jumper for when you want to look put together with minimal effort, style simply with jeans and loafers.

M&S Jaeger leather wide leg trousers: £250, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Leather trousers are the kind of investment piece you’ll dig out for years to come. This high street pair is made from real leather and has a statement high-shine finish. Tapping into the wide-leg trend (which doesn’t seem to be going anywhere), these trousers promise to be flattering and wearable. Endlessly versatile, they can be dressed up with a kitten heel and blazer, or down with a trainer and sweatshirt.

M&S Jaeger wool rich relaxed double breasted blazer: £165, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Every wardrobe can benefit from a grey blazer – and this one from Jaeger ticks every box. The wool-rich fabric makes it perfect for the transitional months and it can also be layered over jumpers and worn under your winter coats. Promising to have a relaxed fit, we love the double-breasted detailing and sharp labels. Throw it over your favourite pair of jeans or a mini dress for an instantly elevated look.

