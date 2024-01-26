How to shop Claudia Winkleman’s best looks from The Traitors

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC series The Traitors has taken the UK by storm, solidifying itself as one of the most talked about TV shows and even picking up two Bafta awards along the way. As well as providing unmissable viewing from Wednesday to Friday evening, it’s also given us fashion inspiration, thanks to host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Winkleman’s knitwear, coats and even a kilt have received a whole host of attention, with her fashion becoming a focal point of the show. Key styles worn by Winkleman have in fact sold out, including the perfect high street cable knit jumper.

Luckily, McKeefry shared with us her top tips for stealing Winkleman’s style, no matter your budget: “If it’s The Traitors countryside chic look you want to go for, have a really good coat that you feel comfortable in,” says McKeefry. “Once you arrive somewhere, sometimes it’s nice to still feel put together,” so she recommends keeping your outerwear piece on while indoors. If you want to try this style, look for lighter-weight fabrics as well as your warm and cosy winter warmers to wear for every occasion. And, of course, layering is key.

McKeefry notes that “you’ll have the jeans in your wardrobe already,” but adds that chunky boots and knitwear are also essential. When it comes to jumpers, McKeefry’s advice is to opt for traditional designs, “because those things never go out of fashion” and “definitely stay away from logos”.

“I love anything with a pattern on it, I love Fair Isle, I love argyle,” she adds. When it comes to styling these traditional items, she notes that “country, twee pieces can be elevated with a skinny trouser, pointy boots or fingerless gloves”, which bring a “little punk aesthetic” into the look.

Anyone looking to recreate Winkleman’s looks should keep these three things in mind then: choose a chic coat, pick up traditional patterned knitwear and edge it up with some tight-fitting trousers or more modern footwear.

We’ve rounded up our favourite outfits, as well as where to buy the pieces Winkleman wore, or at the very least very similar designs, so everyone can steal her style. Keep scrolling to see which pieces we picked out, including the internet’s favourite smiley face jumper that McKeefry told us is actually incredibly itchy. Be sure to tune in tonight (26 January) at 9pm to see what Winkleman will be wearing, which is still even a secret from McKeefry herself.

The standout smiley face jumper

(BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/ The Independent)

This smiley face jumper took the internet by storm, prompting many to try and hunt it down. The good news is, we’ve found it, and it’s the chunky knit jumper by Kapital (£1,039, Farfetch.com). The bad news is that it costs more than £1,000 and the green colourway is out of stock.

However, there’s a generous handful of similar green chunky knit cardigans available at a much lower cost, including a Superdry cable knit polo neck (£59.99, Superdry.com), a Celtic & Co crewneck (£125, Next.co.uk) and Per Una’s design from M&S (£45, Marksandspencer.com). To get the real Claudia Winkleman look, style it with a kilt or checked skirt, whether it’s a plaid pick from The House of Bruar (£145, Houseofbruar.com) or a Hoerev design (£15.99, Amazon.co.uk). Finish off with a big black boot – we’d recommend a Dr Martens (£170, Drmartens.com) or & Other Stories’ chunky Chelsea leather boots (£165, Stories.com).

Checkerboard knits and cosy coats

(BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/ The Independent)

Following McKeefry’s top tip of layering, this look is all about mixing and matching textures, tones and prints. Start off with a white frill-collared shirt. We’d recommend Monki’s frill collared blouse (£29.99, Monki.com) tucked under a graphic jumper, such as a boxy pattern knit style from Superdry (£30, Superdry.com) or Ganni’s blue checkered oversize wool pullover (£142.50, Ganni.com) and topped off with a classic navy coat, like this one from & Other Stories (£225, Stories.com). As McKeefry made clear, these bolder prints work really well with a simple, chic base, such as basic black leggings (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com) and Winkleman-approved Hunter wellies (£89.99, Amazon.co.cuk).

The joyful red jumper

(BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/The Independent)

Breaking up the sea of country colours was a vibrant red Mr Mittens knit (£328.20, Ilovemrmittens.com), which is sadly now sold out. Although Chicwish stocks a similarly shaped striped style (£79.90, Chicwish.com), and Bimba Y Lola has a cosy mohair knit (£130, Bimbaylola.com) that’s just as bright and bold.

McKeefry styled the look with a custom-made olive green scarf from Rose and Wül (£300, Roseandwul.co.uk), which “broke up the red and made it feel not as jarring”, as well as basic black leggings, like this M&S pair (£22.50, Marksandspencer.com) plus matching black wellies (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk).

The all-khaki combo

(BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/The Independent)

If you were a fan of Winkleman’s monotone moments, McKeefry says it’s all about shades. “Use all your classics like khaki, army green, any of those sludgy, country colours,” as shown just perfectly in this look.

To recreate the look, pick up a pair of Royal family favourite Le Chameau wellies (£130, Lechameau.com), pulled over Wardrobe.NYC stretch-ponte leggings (£190, Mytheresa.com), the exact pair Winkleman wears. The bottom half of the look was warmed up with a green jumper – Claudia wore a Laura Ashton design (£225, Notonthehighstreet.com), which was commissioned specially. But for something more affordable, turn to French Connection’s Jeanie Vhari recycled roll-neck jumper (£65, Frenchconnection.com). Complete the look with a chic, structured coat, such as Zara’s Manteco wool jacket (£149, Zara.com).

The beige blazer

(BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/The Independent)

For neutral fashion fans, this outfit is sure to have gone down a treat. Winkleman wore a simple black boot – Kurt Geiger’s Carnaby Chelsea boot (£219, Kurtgeiger.com) is a great pair to reach for – as well as a basic black bottom, such as a pair of Hush essential leggings (£29, Hush-uk.com), and a thin V-neck knit (£130, Boden.co.uk).

What elevated the outfit was the checked blazer. If you are on the hunt for one, we’d recommend turning to Everlane’s Italian wool option (£216, Everlane.com), which is a classic cut. In McKeefry’s words, the rest of the outfit will balance out the slightly twee countryside chic design of the jacket. And you’re well on your way to getting the Winkleman look.

