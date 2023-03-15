Le Chameau has a handful of styles available to buy in a range of colours, from black to blue, but in keeping with our love for Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, we selected the style regularly worn by the Princess of Wales.

Design

In ‘vert vierzon’ (a dark forest green shade), you may have spotted these wellies on some incredibly well-dressed walkers. But what immediately sets them apart from any other brand is the little logo that sits front and centre. Translating as ‘the camel’ in French, Le Chameau’s emblem resembles the animal’s two humps.

Coming up to near knee height, the boots are designed to keep your feet dry, no matter how hard the downpour, with an adjustable side tab to ensure a nice, tight fit. The side tab allows for the boots to be adjusted for a range of calf widths too.

100 per cent waterproof, the outer rubber shows no seams, just sleek markings to show which areas have added support on the inside of the boot. Meanwhile, a bright blue 3mm neoprene lining adds a pop of colour inside.

To add dimension to the boot, a darker green shade sits along the edges and features on the sole, bringing the colourway through in a subtly chic way. But other colours are also available, if you aren’t quite feeling the khaki camo.

Feel

The feel of these wellies is what really sets the brand apart. While waterproof shoes are typically known to be rigid and rather difficult to walk in, Le Chameau is here to change that.

Fitting more like a leather knee-high boot, these wellies feel quite wonderful to walk in. Incredibly soft and supple, there’s little movement restriction on the legs and ankle, meaning you can actually bend your foot to step rather than doing the typical wellie waddle – a big bonus for regular walkers.

The sole is marked with multiple grooves, giving it an anti-slip structure that worked on even the steepest of hills, yet didn’t feel clunky or heavy, weighing down the legs. The adjustable side strap secured the boot for a no-slip style, no matter how many steps we took.

Where most wellies need to be combined with thick socks to stop the cold reaching your toes, the neoprene lining works as a wonderful insulator down to -15C. If things get a little too sweaty, best to opt for some sweat-wicking socks to keep your feet dry.

Performance

Putting the wellies through their paces, we tried them on every terrain we could trample across in the middle of the Great British countryside, from fords to fields. And the wellies were rather impressive on all.

With the boots being so comfortable, we found ourselves walking for longer during wet weather, and we made it through mud without slipping so much. In water, we had no fear of leaks and our confidence was proved apt.

But we did sometimes need an extra helping hand taking off the boots, with a classic welly tug of war.

The results

When it comes to wet-weather wear, we’d be surprised to see anything surpass Le Chameau. Combining comfort with a chic, sleek look, there’s a reason these boots are loved by the countryside set. And just one wear is sure to have you sold.

Whether dog-walking, fishing or field trekking, these wellies are sure to see you through any wet weather with ease, and have become our go-to boot as soon as it rains. No matter how boujee that may seem.