Kate Middleton loves these Le Chameau wellies but are they worth £200? Here’s our review

Beloved by royals and English countryside fanatics, we found out what makes these wellies so wonderful

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 15 March 2023 17:17
<p>The wet-weather essential for boujee dog-walkers </p>

The wet-weather essential for boujee dog-walkers

(Getty/ The Independent)

There’s no denying £200 for a pair of wellies seems incredibly expensive. However, Le Chameau has cemented itself as a must-have among field-sports fanatics, wet-weather walkers and, most famously, the British royal family. The brand’s boots were also named best luxury buy in our women’s wellies round-up.

In Morocco, where the waterproof shoes are made, we got to go behind the scenes of the brand – we always take our product-testing role incredibly seriously, after all – and to say we were impressed would be an understatement.

Made from natural rubber, dyed and stretched on-site, each pair of boots gets passed through an impressive 89 people to transform from a block of rubber to a bestselling style. And each stage of the design process is incredibly diligent, whether it be stretching the material, adding the accessories or wet-weather testing with a good ol’ dunking. Style and finesse are certainly not reserved for just haute couture, that’s for sure.

But does the in-depth design process show through in real life? We found out, stomping around in wet weather to see just how well they held up. No stone was left unturned as we splashed around in small rivers and walked over weirs to truly tackle the Great British countryside.

Keep reading below to see how the wellies faired, but – spoiler alert – it’s clear to see why Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William love this label so much.

How we tested

Taking to the Essex countryside, we splashed, stamped and strode our way through fords and fields to see whether these wellies really held up in all terrains. Opting for the classic colourway (à la Kate Middleton), comfort, style and how well they performed in wet weather were all taken into consideration, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into how they were actually made

Le Chameau women’s vierzonord neoprene lined boot

  • Colourways: Three
  • Size range: UK 2.5 – 8
  • Warranty: Two years

Le Chameau has a handful of styles available to buy in a range of colours, from black to blue, but in keeping with our love for Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, we selected the style regularly worn by the Princess of Wales.

Design

In ‘vert vierzon’ (a dark forest green shade), you may have spotted these wellies on some incredibly well-dressed walkers. But what immediately sets them apart from any other brand is the little logo that sits front and centre. Translating as ‘the camel’ in French, Le Chameau’s emblem resembles the animal’s two humps.

Coming up to near knee height, the boots are designed to keep your feet dry, no matter how hard the downpour, with an adjustable side tab to ensure a nice, tight fit. The side tab allows for the boots to be adjusted for a range of calf widths too.

Read more: Best women’s wellies

100 per cent waterproof, the outer rubber shows no seams, just sleek markings to show which areas have added support on the inside of the boot. Meanwhile, a bright blue 3mm neoprene lining adds a pop of colour inside.

To add dimension to the boot, a darker green shade sits along the edges and features on the sole, bringing the colourway through in a subtly chic way. But other colours are also available, if you aren’t quite feeling the khaki camo.

Feel

The feel of these wellies is what really sets the brand apart. While waterproof shoes are typically known to be rigid and rather difficult to walk in, Le Chameau is here to change that.

Fitting more like a leather knee-high boot, these wellies feel quite wonderful to walk in. Incredibly soft and supple, there’s little movement restriction on the legs and ankle, meaning you can actually bend your foot to step rather than doing the typical wellie waddle – a big bonus for regular walkers.

Read more: Best women’s hiking boots

The sole is marked with multiple grooves, giving it an anti-slip structure that worked on even the steepest of hills, yet didn’t feel clunky or heavy, weighing down the legs. The adjustable side strap secured the boot for a no-slip style, no matter how many steps we took.

Where most wellies need to be combined with thick socks to stop the cold reaching your toes, the neoprene lining works as a wonderful insulator down to -15C. If things get a little too sweaty, best to opt for some sweat-wicking socks to keep your feet dry.

Performance

Putting the wellies through their paces, we tried them on every terrain we could trample across in the middle of the Great British countryside, from fords to fields. And the wellies were rather impressive on all.

Read more: Best women’s waterproof jackets

With the boots being so comfortable, we found ourselves walking for longer during wet weather, and we made it through mud without slipping so much. In water, we had no fear of leaks and our confidence was proved apt.

But we did sometimes need an extra helping hand taking off the boots, with a classic welly tug of war.

The results

When it comes to wet-weather wear, we’d be surprised to see anything surpass Le Chameau. Combining comfort with a chic, sleek look, there’s a reason these boots are loved by the countryside set. And just one wear is sure to have you sold.

Whether dog-walking, fishing or field trekking, these wellies are sure to see you through any wet weather with ease, and have become our go-to boot as soon as it rains. No matter how boujee that may seem.



The verdict: Le Chameau women’s vierzonord neoprene lined boot

Clearly, Kate Middleton was on to something when she stepped out in these Le Chameau wellies, and we can now see why the Princess of Wales is rather fond of the brand.

Taking a look behind the scenes, the craftsmanship that goes into creating these wellies is wonderful. In fact, we were actually blown away not just by the bootmaker’s skills, but their passion for their craft. In today’s world of fast fashion, it’s easy to forget the value of handmade pieces and the time, resources and dedication that goes into making them.

The result is a standout welly that’s sure to last an incredibly long time. While cheaper options abound, if you’re someone who regularly steps out in the wet weather, appreciates high quality and values a sturdy shoe over a fleeting fashionable find, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Still looking for outdoor shoes? Take a look at our guide to the best women’s hiking boots

