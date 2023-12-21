8 best men’s ski and snowboard pants that will keep you warm on the slopes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First-time skiers often pay most attention to shopping for a ski jacket while forgetting that finding the best ski pants is every bit as important – especially considering that you’re going to be spending a significant portion of the week sliding down slopes on their backside.

Good ski pants are just as essential for experienced skiers and snowboarders. If you’re heading off-piste in search of deep powder, your lower body is going to be spending a lot of time in the snow, and working up quite a sweat. That means you need legwear that will seal out moisture while keeping you ventilated.

A good pair of ski pants should be waterproof, breathable, unrestrictive, comfortable and have plenty of pockets for things such as your phone, keys, piste map, wallet and snacks.

They can be either traditional trouser style or ‘bibs’, which are loose-fitting dungarees with elastic shoulder straps. Some will even feature zippered mesh panels that can be opened or closed to increase or decrease airflow through the garment. To help you on your quest, we hit the slopes and tested a number of different designs.

How we tested

A selection of the best men’s ski pants we put to the test (Paddy Maddison)

We’ve drawn on years of experience on the slopes and inside-out knowledge of technical apparel to assess each pair of pants in fine detail. As always, we aim is include options for all budgets while making sure certain criteria are met across the board. Regardless of price, all the ski and snowboard pants we tested had to be comfortable for a full range of motion, breathable, look good enough to hit the après-ski in style and have ample water resistance for dealing with deep snow. We were also on the lookout for extra features such as ventilation, well-placed pockets and adjustability, for the perfect fit.

The best men’s ski pants for 2023/2024 are: