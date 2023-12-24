For millions of households across the UK, a walk on Boxing Day is a festive tradition that is every bit as important as Christmas trees, mince pies and roast turkey. After a day of indolence – eating, drinking, watching the King’s Speech – a walk offers a chance to revel in the season’s good cheer, exchanging idle chatter with family and friends while working off some of the yuletide excess.

Of course, that’s not to say all Boxing Day rambles need to be for health purposes. Many would argue a good walk requires a good pub at the end of it, and that’s especially important at this time of year. What could be better than a roaring fire, a good meal and a stiff drink after a lengthy stroll through the countryside on a crisp December day?

With that in mind, here are 10 top routes for a Christmas stroll this year, from Sussex to Scotland, and, of course, where to stop for a quick pick-me-up before heading for home.