The Northumberland village of Bamburgh has been crowned the UK’s best seaside town for the third year running. This tiny, picturesque place was awarded five stars in a recent Which? poll for its beaches, seafront, accommodation, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money. So it’s no surprise that, while Bamburgh has a population of just over 400 people, a whopping 15,000 tourists flock to the coastal spot every year.

The village is known for its magnificent castle, which has been in situ atop a crag overlooking the beach and main street for over 1,400 years. Below lies a spacious cricket green used for matches, as well as picnics and public events. It’s a five-minute walk from here to the golden sands of Bamburgh beach, where you can walk, swim or surf. Back in the village, there are bars, hotels, and restaurants to enjoy, as well as independent shops and a museum. You’ll find a scenic golf club in Bamburgh too.

Feel like planning a trip to this idyllic destination on the Northumberland coast to see what all the fuss is about? Keep reading to find out where to go, stay and eat.

The best things to do in Bamburgh

Visit Bamburgh Castle

Northumberland has more than 70 castles and Bamburgh is arguably the most impressive of them all. In fact, it is one of the largest to be inhabited in the UK. Originally built over 1,400 years ago, the castle is also on the same site as Anglo-Saxon ruins. Historical figures like King Henry VI and King James I once lived there before it was bought in the 19th century by industrialist inventor William George Armstrong, and his family still own the castle today. Tourists can visit Bamburgh Castle’s rooms and grounds, and the beautiful, imposing building has been used as the location for many films, including the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Feast your eyes on heirlooms in the State Rooms, see weapons in the Armoury and take in the panoramic view while strolling to the Keep outside. There is disabled access and dogs are welcome in the grounds. Children under four go free; adult tickets cost £15.50, while entry for those aged five to 16 costs £7.65.

Bamburgh Castle overlooks the beach, cricket green and main street (Getty Images)

Play golf

Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is a five-minute drive north of Bamburgh Castle, and from here you can soak up glorious views of the Farne Islands, Lindisfarne and the Cheviot Hills. To visit Bamburgh Castle Golf Club as a guest, there’s a selection of ticket options to choose from. For example, a day ticket is £75 per person and 18 holes in the summer starts from £40 per person. Or, if you’re staying for the week, you might prefer a Monday-Friday day ticket for £160.

Go to the RNLI Grace Darling Museum

Learn about Northumberland’s Victorian heroine Grace Darling, a lighthouse keeper’s daughter who saved nine people off the North Sea in 1838. Grace was 22 when she rescued the shipwrecked Forfarshire’s survivors by setting off in a rowing boat from Brownsman Island on the treacherous mission. The RNLI Grace Darling Museum takes visitors through the incredible story, and you can even see the real boat Grace and her father William used to rescue the crew. Admission to the museum is free and Grace is buried only a short walk away at St Aidan’s Church.

Enjoy the beach

The sandy beach is 2.5km long (iStock by Getty Images)

Below Bamburgh Castle is an expansive sandy beach, stretching 2.5km. On a clear day, you can see right out to Lindisfarne and the Farne Islands, while the sand dunes behind frame the beach with lush greenery. The beach is popular with surfers and surf schools often assemble in The Wynding car park. If you’re looking to venture further afield, busy seaside town Seahouses is a three mile walk south along the sand. Meanwhile, about half a mile north, you’ll find Stag Rock, where a white stag is painted onto rock near Blackrocks Point lighthouse.

The best places to stay in Bamburgh

The Lord Crewe Bamburgh

The Lord Crewe Bamburgh is a recently refurbished boutique hotel (The Lord Crewe Bamburgh)

There are seven unique rooms at The Lord Crewe Bamburgh, and the boutique hotel has a direct view to the castle. It has been recently refurbished and comes with a five-star AA rating. Plus, there’s a restaurant serving up fresh seafood for the authentic coastal experience and a bar area as well. Doubles from £220.

This adults-only glamping set has a deluxe hot tub option (Bamburgh Under Canvas)

For an adults-only stay set in rolling Northumberland countryside, Bamburgh Under Canvas is a dog-friendly glamping site within a mile of the village. The large tents have beds, and there’s a deluxe hot tub option too. Chill a bottle of fizz in the cool boxes provided, have a BBQ on your own fire pit and enjoy looking up at the starry night sky. There are toilets and hot showers too.

Should you want to stay in the centre of Bamburgh, the Victoria Hotel is situated at the top of the village’s Front Street. The grand-looking building is traditionally cosy on the inside, dog-friendly place and boasts a bar and restaurant.

Where to eat and drink in Bamburgh

The Potted Lobster

The chic seafood restaurant has a coastal blue aesthetic (The Potted Lobster)

If you’re looking for a laidback yet chic coastal restaurant serving up fresh seafood, The Potted Lobster is an ideal foodie retreat. Head chef Richard Sim presents a menu comprising locally sourced ingredients, and the blue interiors channel the seaside aesthetic. Standout menu picks include local Lindisfarne oysters and lager and lemon batter fresh haddock. Wash it all down with a refreshing alcoholic or non-alchoholic drink from the Fever Tree spritz menu. The restaurant is dog-friendly and there are gluten-free and dairy-free menu options too.

The Copper Kettle Tea Rooms

Tuck into a hot cuppa and freshly baked scone at The Copper Kettle Tea Rooms. This quaint cafe is located on the main street and makes a great pit-stop on your way to or back from a seaside walk. The menu changes regularly and example dishes include a ploughman’s platter and soup of the day.

The Pantry Deli Bamburgh

Pick up some local produce at The Pantry Deli Bamburgh. From fresh Seahouses crab and kippers to Northumberland tea, coffee and honey, there’s a wide selection of sweet and savoury goodies available. Stop by for a crab roll and ice cream en route to the beach, or take some Northumberland deli delights home with you.

