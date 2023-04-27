Best outdoor swimming pools and lidos in the UK

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swimming outdoors and wild swimming have surged in popularity in the UK in recent years, with increasing numbers of Brits heading for the country’s beaches, lakes, lidos and outdoor pools to get their aqua fix.

While the occasional heatwave may encourage more of us into the water, many people have embraced swimming outside year-round for its numerous health benefits and as an excellent all-round form of exercise.

Luckily, even those who live far from the sea can take advantage of the UK’s great range of outdoor swimming pools and lidos that are open to the public, with locations ranging from close to city centres to isolated countryside retreats.

The Independent has compiled a list of some of the best for indulging in an al fresco dip, whether you’re a fairweather swimmer who’s waiting for the height of summer to dive in, or are happy to take the plunge no matter the temperature.

Ilkley Pool and Lido, West Yorkshire

People enjoying the sun at Ilkley Lido (PA)

Built in the 1930s and surrounded by hills and fields in the Yorkshire countryside, Ilkley Lido is a popular summer destination for locals. In addition to its outdoor pool (45m at its widest point), the lido offers tennis courts, picnic areas and a 25m heated indoor pool. While currently closed, it will open again later in spring.

Prices and opening times

Adult admission is priced at £5.60, while junior (aged three and over) entry costs £2.90. Children under three go free. The website encourages anyone wanting more details to follow their Instagram (@ilkleylido) or sign up for updates on the council website.

Serpentine Lido, London

A rowing boat on Serpentine Lake (Getty Images)

Billed as “arguably London’s most iconic ‘open water’ swimming location”, the 100m-long Serpentine Lido is located in Hyde Park and opens to the public on weekends in mid-May every year. Usually closing in mid-September, the lido is open to the public every day from June, although members of the Serpentine Swimming Club – the oldest swimming club in Britain – can swim every day between 5am and 9.30am, with many taking part in a race on Christmas Day.

Visitors can pick up drinks and snacks in the Lido Café Bar after a dip.

Prices and opening times

During the season, the lido opens at 10am and closes at 6pm every day. Adult full day admission costs £7, while child admission (for ages three to 15) costs £3.50. For morning or afternoon sessions, the prices are £5.50 and £2 respectively.

Lido Ponty, Pontypridd, Wales

Yet another Grade II Listed lido, Lido Ponty was built in 1927 and is the ‘National Lido of Wales’. With three heated swimming pools, the lido has something for everyone, from dedicated swimmers to families on a day out.

After a recent £6.3m restoration project, the lido now also boasts a new eatery – the Waterside Café – and Lido Play, an adventure play area for kids containing swings, slides and tunnels.

Prices and opening times

Under-15s pay no admission fee, while the price for adults is just £3. Until 26 May, there is a limited weekday timetable (which remains normal for weekends). From 28 May, the activity and main pool are open every day from 6.30am until 7pm, while the splash pool is open from 9am until 7pm.

Saltdean Lido, Brighton

The recently restored Saltdean Lido building (Getty Images)

In 2010, plans were announced to build 102 apartments on this historic lido site in Brighton. Fast forward to 2023 and much of the lido has been restored to its former glory, including the original 1937 crescent-shaped pool.

While restoration works on the main building continue – and will likely last until autumn 2023 – the 40m pool, play area and lawns will open on 1 May ahead of the coronation weekend. Further fundraising is also underway for the planned construction of a café, library, events space and exercise studio.

Prices and opening times

During term time, the pool is open every day between 7am and 8pm (with some later openings for special events). During the holidays, opening times will be from 7am until 7pm.

One hour of swimming costs £6 for an adult and £3.50 for anyone aged between three and 17 years. Prices for an eight-hour admission (between 10am and 5.45pm) are £12 and £8 respectively. Kids aged up to two years old go free.

Bude Sea Pool, Cornwall

A view over Summerleaze Beach and Bude Sea Pool (Getty Images)

A “semi-natural tidal pool” where you can enjoy a wild swim in the Atlantic Ocean, Bude Sea Pool is a free-to-enjoy sea pool that is maintained by a charity, Friends of Bude Sea Pool. Visitors are politely asked to leave a donation.

While size and temperature can vary due the nature of the pool, it can reach 18C, while a local surveyor measured the pool to be roughly 91m in length and 45m in width – plenty of space in which to cool down during the summer.

Prices and opening times

The pool is open all year round, although people are asked not to swim at night unless part of an organised group. The pool doesn’t have dedicated lifeguards (although Summerleaze Beach does), but the ‘Pool Crew’ work between 10am and 6pm in May and June and between 9.30am and 6pm in July and August.

Sandford Parks Lido, Gloucestershire

While the 50m heated pool is the main attraction, Sandford Parks Lido markets itself as “much more than just a swimming pool”. Offering yoga, triathlons, lifeguard training and even dog swims, the lido provides a variety of activities over its four acres of gardens in Cheltenham.

The lido also offers several special events throughout the summer, ranging from midnight swims (4 August) to alfresco cinema (26/27 June).

Prices and opening times

The lido is open from 6.30am to 7.30pm during the week and from 7am until 7.30pm on weekends. However, it pays to keep an eye on the schedule as various times are reserved for clubs and members.

Adult admission is priced at £7.30, while concessions (including children) cost £5. There are deals offered for families of two, three and four people, priced at £8, £14 and £16 respectively.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool, Aberdeenshire

Swimmers at the Stonehaven Open Air Pool (PA)

Originally opened in 1934, the UK’s “only art deco Olympic-sized sea water lido” opens in late May. The heated pool provides fun sessions for kids, the opportunity for quiet swims and lessons and even a separate paddling pool for under-eights.

In addition, the complex also has sheltered sun terraces, an on-site café and free parking. It offers live entertainment on weekends as well as several different events throughout the season, including midnight swims and inflatables.

Prices and opening times

Adult day tickets cost £6.60 while junior tickets (for ages between six and 18 years) are priced at £4.15. Kids under five swim free when accompanied by an adult.

Between opening and 7 July, the pool is open from 1pm until 7.30pm during the week and from 10am until 6pm at the weekend. During peak season – from 8 July until 21 August – it opens between 10am and 7.30pm during the week and 10am until 6pm on the weekend. The pool is also open from 10pm until midnight on Wednesdays in peak season.

Tinside Lido, Devon

An aerial view of Plymouth Hoe, with the Tinside outdoor pool in the centre (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Perched at the tip of Plymouth Hoe and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Tinside Lido’s location and art deco style make it one of the most scenic lidos in the country. A popular attraction for locals and tourists alike, alongside the salt-water pool is a café, shop and toilets.

Prices and opening times

From 27 May to 17 September, the lido is open between 10am and 6pm every day during school holidays, with several 30-minute breaks between sessions. During term time, the pool opens from noon until 6pm on weekdays and 10am until 6pm on weekends.

Tickets for a public swim cost £5.70 for adults and £4.55 for concessions.

Pell’s Pool, East Sussex

Opening over the coronation weekend on 6 May, Pell’s Pool is the oldest outdoor public swimming pool in the UK and first opened in 1861. Located near Lewes, the main pool is an unheated, spring-fed pool that is 46m long, while there is also a paddling pool for kids, a sun terrace and a tree-lined lawn.

Picnics are encouraged, although a kiosk serves hot drinks, soft drinks, ice creams and snacks. With no other activities on offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to just sit back and enjoy the weather.

Prices and opening times

Adult admission is priced at £3.70 for a one-hour swim and £4.75 for a three-hour session. Children under five go free, while those aged between five and 15 cost a flat rate of £1.50.

In the early season, the pool is open from 7am until 6.30pm during the week, although different sessions (such as lane swimming, gentle swims and open sessions) take place at different parts of the day. On weekends, adult-only lane swimming takes place from 9am until 12pm, while open sessions are every day 1pm until 5pm. The pool closes each day for one hour, usually between either 11am and 12pm or 12pm and 1pm.

Parliament Hill Lido, London

Parliament Hill Lido in Hampstead, London (Parliament Hill Lido)

Located in Hampstead Heath and built in 1938, Parliament Hill Lido was the biggest of the 13 lidos built by London County Council between the two World Wars.

Today, the lido is cared for by the Parliament Hill Lido User Group, which currently focuses on smaller, community-based action and setting up events. The unheated pool is open for 12 months a year, while the café (also open daily) serves “100 per cent vegan and about 80 per cent Lebanese” cuisine, as well as various coffees, teas, pastries, cakes and cooked breakfasts.

Prices and opening times

Summer season begins on 6 May, when the pool opens from 7am until 8.30pm. Pre-booked sessions take place between 10.30am and 1.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm every day.

Prices for a morning session are £4.50 for adults, £2.70 for concessions and £1.40 for juniors. Tickets for a three-hour session in the morning or afternoon cost £7.80, £4.70 and £2.40 respectively.

