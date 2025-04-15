Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When planning an island holiday for sun, sand and fun for the family – the 147sq-mile diamond off England’s southern shore may not be the first that springs to mind.

The Isle of Wight, a haven for retro staycations, hiking trails and stylish seafood for the sailing set, has long been working on its rebrand from drab to fab.

And with vineyards, friendly alpacas and an emphasis on wellness, setting sail for some of the UK’s sunniest days is well worth the ferry ride.

An annual music festival dances in Newport, Cowes Week sweeps across the Solent and rides still spin for thrill seekers at the UK’s oldest theme park.

That’s before even donning a wetsuit to dive into the coastline or laying a towel on some of Britain’s best beaches.

With buckets of things to do away from the sand, here are the top ways to pass the time on an Isle of Wight getaway.

Read more: Isle of Wight travel guide – where to eat, drink, walk and stay on England’s biggest island

1. Try the UK’s oldest rides at Blackgang Chine

open image in gallery Blackgang Chine is the UK’s oldest family theme park ( Blackgang Chine )

At Ventnor’s Blackgang Chine, the UK’s oldest family theme park, you can ride, scream, and dance your way through 180 years of thrills and games. Its summer firework extravaganzas and Halloween spookfests are family-friendly highlights of the island calendar, and it’s easy to navigate Cowboy Town, Dodo Valley and the moving dinosaurs of Restricted Area 5 with little ones.

2. Visit Queen Victoria’s Osborne House

open image in gallery Osborne House combines Victorian opulence with Italianate gardens ( Getty Images )

The grand Osborne House, Queen Victoria's seaside retreat in East Cowes, combines Victorian opulence with Italianate gardens for a visually and culturally enriching afternoon spent experiencing royal life. There are beautifully preserved staterooms, royal apartments and servants' quarters to explore on more than 300 acres of landscaped grounds before sipping tea with raised pinkies in the terraced café.

3. Dive into seafood at The Hut

open image in gallery Think bursting stacks of fruits de mer and platters of Porthilly oysters at The Hut ( The Hut )

What’s a trip to the seaside without a fish supper? For something fancier than a chippy on the coast, The Hut in Colwell Bay reigns as the seafood spot in West Wight for stylish surf ‘n’ turf and unrivalled sunset views. This is where leisurely lunches on the Solent are done best. Here, boats drop diners off on the jetty for bursting stacks of fruits de mer, platters of Porthilly oysters on beachfront tables and boozy sundowners on the rooftop terrace with a playlist primed for hauling yachties out of their seats to dance the night away.

4. Ride the Steam Railway

open image in gallery It’s all aboard the Isle of Wight Steam Railway ( Getty Images )

It’s all aboard the Isle of Wight Steam Railway for a charming 10-mile round trip through some of the island’s best landscapes. Puff through the countryside, rolling from Havenstreet to Smallbrook Junction and on to Wootton in ornate Victorian and Edwardian carriages, with or without the kids, to enjoy over 150 years of railway history before a light bite in The Barn Cafe.

5. Cruise the Needles

open image in gallery Take a whistle-stop tour of the water’s iconic chalk stacks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A trip to Alum Bay not only offers an action-packed high-speed ride with The Needles Pleasure Cruises – for a whistle-stop tour of the water’s iconic chalk stacks – but also a steep trip down the colourful cliffs on the famed chairlift, giving you the chance to see the three landmarks up close for yourself. Trips leave the bay for a close-up look at the Needles rocks and lighthouse seven days a week (weather permitting) on boats Yarmouth Rose, Summer Rose, Ramblin’ Rose and Wild Rose.

6. Go wine tasting at Adgestone Vineyard

open image in gallery Adgestone is the UK’s oldest commercial vineyard ( Adgestone Vineyard )

Holding the title of the UK’s oldest commercial vineyard, Adgestone Vineyard’s vines are planted on a south-facing slope with panoramic views of Brading and, although small, are well worth a visit when the sun comes out for tours, pours and live music. Tantalising wine tastings swirl through full-bodied reds, crisp glasses of blush and a sparkling blue for just £22pp, including a self-guided tour of the cellars and vines and live music performances.

7. Get pungent at The Garlic Farm

Love it or hate it, garlic chutney, garlic olives and garlic vodka strongly season Arreton Valley’s Garlic Farm with its pungent namesake. Since 1983, there has even been an Isle of Wight Garlic Festival held on the third weekend in August devoted to the powerful bulbs. The island’s farm happens to be the UK's largest garlic producer, with as much as 50 acres of the cloves grown each year. Visit for farm tours plus garlic-based tastings in the on-site restaurant.

8. Befriend an alpaca

open image in gallery Meet woolly Suri alpacas at West Wight Alpacas ( West Wight Alpacas )

The residents of West Wight Alpacas – woolly Suri alpacas that is – welcome visitors on treks of the farm’s 23 acres of countryside. Whether walking with Larry, Oreo or even Amadeus, you’ll learn all about the South American animals on a scenic stroll with your unique new pal.

9. Kick-start summer at The Isle of Wight Festival

Big-name acts descend to serenade the island and kickstart the al fresco activities for the Isle of Wight Festival in June. The original festival was held at Ford Farm in 1968, with the likes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and Fleetwood Mac performing at past instalments of “Europe’s answer to Woodstock”. This year, Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake will take to the stage at Seaclose Park in Newport.

10. Walk the Tennyson Trail

open image in gallery Keen walkers can get their steps in on the Tennyson Trail ( Getty Images )

The chalky Tennyson Trail stretches from Carisbrooke to The Needles, travelling along the spine of island highlights, Afton Down and Freshwater Bay. Keen walkers can get their steps in on the poetic 14-mile hike – best planned with a well-deserved refuel at Dimbola Tea Room – or stop to catch their breath and dolphin spot at The Tennyson Monument.

11. Downsize at the Godshill Model Village

open image in gallery Pocket-sized Godshill epitomises ‘chocolate box’ ( Getty Images )

With its thatched cottages and model village, pocket-sized Godshill epitomises “chocolate box”. The 1/10th scale replica of Godshill and Shanklin Old Village in the 1920s is a timeless family attraction set in the grounds of the Old Vicarage. After being charmed by miniatures, tie in lunch at Loaph for trendy sandwiches, pastries and breakfast rolls that are more than bite-sized.

12. Sail into Cowes Week

open image in gallery Cowes Week has been on the sporting calendar since 1826 ( Getty Images )

With August comes Cowes Week, the seven-day sailing regatta that draws a nautical-loving crowd of over 100,000 at the height of the summer holidays. One of the longest-running sailing events in the world, Cowes Week has been a part of the British sporting calendar since 1826, with up to 600 keelboats participating in the races. Pitch up with a Pimm’s to make the most of the lively sailing scene between 2–8 August.

13. Embrace a wellness event at Ventnor Botanic Garden

open image in gallery Ventnor Botanic Garden is a 22-acre subtropical sanctuary ( Ventnor Botanic Gardens )

Get to Ventnor for immersive sound baths, yoga and pilates backdropped by the 22-acre sanctuary of Ventnor Botanic Garden. Wellbeing experiences are scheduled in the studio or amongst the trees with gongs, crystal bowls, chimes and percussion part of the current “Trees of Life” sound series.

14. Take the bus for a ride round the island

open image in gallery Southern Vectis buses connect the main towns ( Getty Images )

Hop on and off a Southern Vectis bus for an open-top ride around the island. The Island Coaster linking Ryde, Sandown and Shanklin with the West Wight area is the longest bus route on the island, cruising the Military Road towards Freshwater with impressive views over the coastline.

15. Sweat it out at a Slomo sauna

open image in gallery Book a 60-minute Slomo sauna in Freshwater Bay ( Slomo )

Looking for some R&R between sightseeing? Book a 60-minute Slomo sauna in Freshwater Bay to sweat it out on the edge of a pebble beach. Open every weekend until the end of June “whatever the weather”, this site is steps from the Albion Hotel and a wood-fired pizza van for a slow Sunday on the island’s west coast.

Read more: The best wild swimming spots for quick dips, short stays or a week-long holiday