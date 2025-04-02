The UK’s best coastal spots for a spring swim revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of England will be hotter than Spain next week, with temperatures predicted to climb into the 20s. This comes as welcome news for Britons planning staycations, with new research revealing 81 per cent intend to holiday at home this year.

Popular seaside destinations like Weymouth, Brighton, and Sandbanks are likely to see an influx of visitors eager to soak up the early spring sunshine, according to the research by the Post Office.

Cornwall, renowned for its stunning beaches, is also expected to be a top choice for cash-conscious British travellers.

Although a beach day might seem premature in early April, the lengthening daylight hours and surprisingly balmy forecast offer a tempting opportunity to enjoy the UK's beautiful coastline.

Read more: 10 of the most beautiful places to visit in the UK for 2025

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

Big skies, sands and shallow waters make this a popular destination for long, ankle-dipping strolls – and there’s always plenty of space to throw down a towel on a golden expanse stretching across 20 million square feet at low tide.

open image in gallery Sunset at Holkham Beach ( Alamy/PA )

Admire shifted clouds reflected on silky shores and stop to wallow in pools of warm water while gazing out at the North Sea. Part of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, the beach can be accessed via boardwalks flanked with dunes and pine forests.

How: Doubles at The Victoria, set within Holkham Estate, costs from £200 per night including breakfast. Visit holkham.co.uk.

Read more: The best spa hotels in Dorset for luxury and relaxation

Studland Bay, Dorset

A gently shelving sandy beach and sheltered bay make this a popular spot for swimmers at any time of the year.

open image in gallery Studland Bay at low tide ( Alamy/PA )

Located on the Isle of Purbeck peninsula, where the Old Harry Rocks sea stacks trail into the English Channel, it forms part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, famous for its collection of dinosaur fossils.

How: Doubles at The Pig On The Beach cost from £329 with breakfast. Visit thepighotel.com.

Saundersfoot Beach, Pembrokeshire

Even when the sun shines, British waters are undeniably bracing. One way to balance cold with hot is to nip into a conveniently located beachside sauna.

open image in gallery Saundersfoot Beach in early June ( Alamy/PA )

Read more: How this eco-campsite in North Wales became a haven for frazzled Londoners

Sea + Steam operate a mobile wood-fired sauna overlooking this blue flag beach in Pembrokeshire. A 25-minute slot costs from £9 per person or the six-person space can be exclusively booked for £48. Restaurants and cafes line the beach and there’s a busy harbour at the southern end.

How: With a gate leading directly to the beach, six-person self-catering cottage 4 The Strand costs from £1,010 for a seven-night break. Visit coastalcottages.co.uk.

Battery Rocks, Penzance

Not a beach as such, but this rocky headland to the south of the harbour in Penzance is an ideal jumping off point for a wild swim and it’s rumoured Harry Styles once took the plunge.

Anyone afraid of taking a leap of faith alone can join the Battery Belle and Buoys swimmers who come for a morning 11am dip. If it all sounds a bit too much, the Jubilee Pool is a worthy alternative. The iconic Art Deco saltwater lido celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

How: Overlooking Mounts Bay, Chapel House has B&B rooms from £180 per night. Visit chapelhousepz.co.uk.

Read more: The best hotels in Cornwall