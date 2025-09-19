Get the Well Enough newsletter by Emilie Lavinia and make sense of the wild world of wellness Get our wellbeing editor's newsletter: Well Enough by Emilie Lavinia Get the Well Enough email by Emilie Lavinia Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

For years, Espa has championed the beauty industry with its skincare and wellness balancing act, and what better time to look after your face, body and headspace than the festive season. Amid all the parties and indulgence, it’s easy to let self-care fall by the wayside, but Espa’s wellness advent calendar serves as a reminder – and it’s looking more enticing than ever in 2025.

If you’re not familiar, Espa is a British brand with more than 30 years under its belt in the holistic cosmetics sphere. Its products blend plant and marine actives with aromatherapy oils, and its professional spa treatments take place in some of the world’s finest hotels, including London’s five-star Corinthia and the Maldives’ Ayada.

Of course, the advent calendar provides an opportunity to take a slice of spa home, but the key question is: what’s inside? I took a close look at everything included to get a better sense of how this calendar stacks up. Read on for my first impressions.

( Espa )

Whether you love the scent of essential oils or you’re a glutton for good skincare, Espa’s wellness advent calendar offers something for everyone. For the haircare fanatic seeking glossy tresses, you’ll be well on your way with the optimal pro shampoo and conditioner, plus a silk scrunchie to prevent breakage.

Meanwhile, skincare buffs will see their complexions transform as they kick off 2026 with an impressive 13 formulas, spanning cleansers, serums, moisturisers and lip care. Specifically, fans of the brand will be looking forward to a full version of the bestselling overnight hydration therapy mask, which promises to nourish parched skin with the help of algae and hyaluronic acid. And let’s not overlook the fact that 14 of the 25 products are new inclusions to 2025’s calendar line-up. That means repeat buyers won’t be stuck exploring the same roster of formulas and, rather, can enjoy the newness of the 24-hour replenishing eye moisturiser and the pro-glow skin-quenching serum.

The 25 items includes in Espa's wellness advent calendar span a selection of sample and full products ( Espa )

As for relaxation, the Espa wellness calendar delivers it en masse, with everything from bath milks to a moment of calm, wrapped up in the soothing pulse point oil. The calendar is all about showcasing the products that de-stress. The sweet orange, neroli and bergamot essential oil blend in Espa’s optimal skin cleansing oil aims to have an uplifting effect as you kick off your day.

With 25 items included, more than 10 of which are full-size products, this calendar will leave your skincare stock replenished after the chaos and hubbub of the festive period. All it takes sometimes is a quiet 30 minutes to focus on yourself, and these products give you a physical excuse to secure your self-care moment. Plus, with a sturdy, non-seasonal blue box to house all your items, you’ll be able to reuse the packaging for beauty storage or DIY advent calendars in years to come.

As a brand with a loyal following, Espa’s advent calendar is expected to be a big hit—so if you're thinking of grabbing one for December, don't wait too long, calendars from the likes of Harrods and Lookfantastic have already sold out.

