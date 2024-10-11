Can this viral TikTok hack really reduce fine lines? I put it to the test

Espa isotonic hydra gel eye masks
- Size: 60 patches
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, aloe vera and turmeric
- Suitable for: All skin types, except sensitive
- Fragranced: Yes
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Significantly reduces the depth of fine lines with continued use
- Wakes up tired eyes in the morning
On first application the eye masks feel akin to ice cubes on the skin: cooling and wet. As they settle onto your complexion they dry over a one to two-hour period, with all of the moisture seeping into the upper layers of the skin.
When I removed the masks, I could immediately feel that the skin in those areas was more taut, though not in a tight or uncomfortable way, rather feeling more plump and firm. Around the eyes, I found that puffiness had dissipated and, while the patches didn’t sit tightly enough under my lash line to minimise the fine lines in that zone, they did cover my crow’s feet entirely and left their appearance around 2mm to 3mm shorter.
I saw the most improvement around my nasolabial creases, which appeared softened and fuller. Likewise, my 11s had less of a shadow when frowning and, in terms of ingredient benefits, the added aloe vera had a soothing effect on some areas of irritation and blemishes across my forehead.