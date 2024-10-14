Tommy Fury addresses rumours in his new book – here’s where to buy it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In case you’ve been living under a rock, reality TV sweethearts Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their break-up earlier in the summer. Now, the professional boxer has written a book that comments on the shock split.

In Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury, the reality television personality added an extra chapter and pushed back the publish date in light of rumours that he cheated on Molly Mae.

The 25-year-old boxer shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island when he coupled up with aspiring influencer Molly Mae. Despite coming second in the show, the pair’s relationship went from strength to strength.

Welcoming a child, Bambi, in early 2023, Molly Mae and Tommy were the darlings of reality TV dating shows. In the weeks after their split, sources have alleged that Tommy cheated on Molly Mae leaving their relationship in tatters.

On the press tour for his book, Tommy has hinted that his new biography tells his side of the story, as well as revealing his life as a boxer, TV star and father. Here’s everything you need to know.

‘Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury’ by Tommy Fury, published by Sphere: Was £25, now £12.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In his debut book, Tommy Fury explores his life so far. From unfiltered snapshots of his stint on Love Island in 2019 to his early relationship with Molly Mae and fatherhood to their one-year-old daughter, it’s a personal look at the boxer’s private life.

Beginning when he was a young kid with aspirations to be a boxer, it touches on his father going to prison, not being able to afford his bus ticket to the gym and fighting people twice his size while growing up.

Complete with never-before-seen personal photos, it explores how another boxer has come out of the same family as Tyson Fury. Plus, there’s a new added chapter that tackles his recent break-up from Molly Mae. As for that gossip, you’ll have to buy the book to find out.

Looking for more reading recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best new book releases