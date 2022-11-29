Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Winter has arrived, and with it comes the difficult decision of whether or not to turn on the heating. With rising living costs, Martin Lewis, aka MoneySavingExpert, recently issued his top tips for keeping warm.

The key takeaway is to heat the human, not the home. Research by Lewis and his team found there is a number of cheap and cost-effective items that will help keep you warm and toasty without turning on the heating.

These include heated gloves, an electric gilet, heated insoles, and hand warmers. The website also notes that having an electric blanket serves as a way to stay warm.

In light of Martin’s advice during his recent television show, we’ve gone on the hunt for reusable hand warmers – and have served up both a USB electric hand warmer and a boilable option.

Should you be interested in buying either one, read on for all the details.

Lifestysytems reusable hand warmers: £4.99, Lifesystems.co.uk

(Lifesystems)

Coming in at just £5, these reusable hand warmers will likely remind you of being in the school playground. While we’ve not tested these, according to the brand, they offer instant heat. All you need to do is click the metal disc and the gel will begin to crystalise and become warm – Lifesystems says they’ll last up to 45 minutes. The great thing about them is they can be reused time and again. All you need to do to get it back to its original gel form is place it in boiling water and allow the crystals to dissolve. According to MoneySavingExpert, they cost less than 1p per hour to run, but owing to the fact they need to be boiled for you to reuse them, they can cost up to £1.38 (gas hob) or £4.43 (electric) per week.

Buy now

TLarder Store rechargeable hand warmers: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While the MoneySavingExpert article noted USB hand warmers have an initial cost of £9, we struggled to find designs for less than £14. Again, we’ve not yet tested this nifty device, but with just a touch of a button, it warms up on both sides, and there are three temperature levels to choose from, depending on how much thawing your hands need. According to the brand, the rechargeable device can run for up to eight hours, so you’ll have plenty of warmth. Better still, it can also double up as a power bank, making it a great piece of kit for any outdoor pursuits.

Buy now

