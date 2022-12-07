Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The temperature has really dropped now, with dark nights drawing in and frosty ground greeting us as soon as we step outside. It’s definitely a good time to snuggle up with blankets and hot water bottles, but what about the best clothing to wear for guaranteeing added warmth?

Layering up is key, whether you prefer popping a vest, T-shirt or long-sleeved top under a fleece, jumper or jacket. A bodysuit can keep you cosy too, as there’s no gap between your top and trousers for the cold to get in. On the trouser front, fleece-lined leggings work well, either worn alone or underneath jeans on a crisp winter walk.

Thermal clothing helps ensure you stay warm, without sweating – so it tends to be breathable and lightweight, while insulating your body. Because of this composition, thermal pieces are used as base layers and offer a secret warming weapon for both outdoor activities and time indoors. This means you can easily pop a thermal base layer under an everyday outfit to keep cosy. They’ll be just the ticket should you be heading off to colder climes anytime soon, too.

But they needn’t be a boring buy, and there’s a huge selection of practical and stylish thermal base layers to try. Spanning across sleeveless, polo neck, fleecy, mesh, sheer and even sparkly options, our expert shopping team here at IndyBest has sourced some layering winter go-tos.

We’ve trialled a few different thermal layers, so you can explore the right fit for your cold-weather clothing requirements.

How we tested

We put the following pieces through their paces over several weeks of testing. We wore the trousers, tops and socks during walks on cold days and while keeping cosy in the house. We looked at how well the items layered up with other clothing, and the amount of warmth they provided. Read on for our pick of the best thermal clothing and base layers, for all price points.

Who says thermals can’t be stylish? (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best base layers and thermal clothing for 2022 are: