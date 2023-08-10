Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Savage X Fenty, the inclusive lingerie line founded by popstar Rihanna, has launched its first maternity collection.

The “Work” singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has revolutionised maternity style throughout both her pregnancies, and is now on a mission to help new and expectant mums feel comfortable and confident.

Announcing the launch on social media, Rihanna stars in a vibrant campaign featuring photos of her breastfeeding her one-year-old son RZA while wearing one of the lingerie brand’s new maternity bras. “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the caption reads.

The new range is inspired by some of Savage X Fenty’s bestselling silhouettes, including savage x cotton, floral lace and savage not sorry. But, unlike the original styles, the maternity versions come with added technical features such as front-facing straps, nursing clasps and an extra row on the hook and eye closure. Plus, there’s even a piece of clothing to snap up – an oversized white T-shirt that reads “Make More Babies”.

In true Savage X Fenty style, the new collection comes in an extensive size range from XXS to 4XL and is available to shop now, with discounted prices for those who sign up to the brand’s VIP membership scheme. Ready to upgrade your underwear drawer? Here’s the lowdown on Rihanna’s maternity collection.

Savage X Fenty savage x cotton maternity bralette: £45 or £13.50 for VIP members, Savagex.co.uk

(Savage X Fenty)

Looking for a comfortable everyday bra? This nursing style is made from soft, breathable cotton that’s designed to feel smooth against the skin. With a V neckline, it has a number of clever details, including a full maternity sling layer for easy unfastening if you’re breastfeeding, as well as nursing clasps and an elasticated underband that will stretch to fit your growing body. The bra comes in a choice of three colours: black caviar, platinum grey and navy blue.

Buy now

Savage X Fenty floral lace maternity bralette: £50 or £15 for VIP members, Savagex.co.uk

(Savage X Fenty)

Add a touch of style to your underwear collection with this maternity bra that features triangle cups adorned with floral lace. It has all the same handy features as the cotton style, including nursing clasps, adjustable straps and a maternity sling layer, but with added decorative details, such as criss-cross detailing in the front. The bra is also designed with a soft microfibre lining, for a smooth feel against your skin, and comes in black.

Buy now

Savage X Fenty savage not sorry maternity bralette: £50 or £15 for VIP members, Savagex.co.uk

(Savage X Fenty)

Inspired by the brand’s savage not sorry bra, this maternity version is the most glamorous of them all. Making a feature of the maternity sling, this bra features a strappy, elastic criss-cross detail that’s designed to be supportive and look good at the same time. It also has nursing clasps, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye back fastening, so you can adjust the fit to your body. The bra comes in two colour options: black caviar and purple lavender.

Buy now

Savage X Fenty “make more” graphic tee: £70 or £21 for VIP members, Savagex.co.uk

(Savage X Fenty)

Oversized T-shirts are a staple in most women’s wardrobes, pregnant or not, as they guarantee a comfy fit. Add a slogan celebrating making babies and what’s not to love? Made from cotton, the T-shirt has short sleeves, a classic crew neck and would look great worn with everything from leggings to wide-leg trousers.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on lingerie and other womenswear, try the below links:

For more inspiration, read our round-up of the best maternity summer dresses