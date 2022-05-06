If you’re pregnant and starting to feel the strain, you’re not alone because, in addition to embarking on an emotional rollercoaster, pregnancy can inevitably cause a number of physical ailments, too.

From general aches to pelvic girdle pain, carrying a baby is hard work, and if you’re finding that your growing bump is preventing you from keeping active or carrying out daily tasks, it might be worth considering a bump support belt or band. But what are they and how do they work?

Pregnancy support belts are wide re-enforced fabric belts, often with multiple straps that wrap around your lower back and abdomen to gently cradle your bump and lift it up slightly. The belts help to alleviate some of the strain of your bump, ease pressure on your back and pelvis, and even improve your balance. However, a support band is slightly different as it’s a single loop of material that rolls down over your bump and provides gentle support as your baby grows.

While any major pains in pregnancy should be discussed with your doctor or midwife, a maternity belt or support band can really help with lower back, hip and pelvic pain – but it’s worth noting that they shouldn’t be worn for prolonged periods of time.

Typically, you should only wear one for a few hours while engaging in exercise or any activity that you’re finding painful, like walking or housework, to prevent overdependency. If you’re unsure whether one is right for you, make sure to consult your healthcare provider first.

How we tested

Keen to try one? We tested a number of belts and bands spanning a range of price points and made sure to assess each on factors like the fabric quality, fit, comfort and how much flexibility and support they provided.

The best pregnancy support belts for 2022 are:

Best overall – Lola & Lykke core relief pregnancy support belt: £83, Lolalykke.com

