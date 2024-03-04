Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After delighting dog-lovers with a chocolate treat in the form of Curly the cockapoo in its Easter 2023 collection, Marks and Spencer is adding to the animal magic this year, with a chocolate Flossy the Highland cow.

While the retailer may be famous for Percy The Pig and Colin the Caterpillar, Flossy has now joined the confectionary menagerie, along with a range of new shaped chocolate creations, released ahead of Easter Sunday on 31 March.

With textured milk chocolate shaped like thick fur, Flossy’s face will melt even the hardest of hearts, and cause both adults and children to coo at how cute she is. Who could resist those large, dark chocolate eyes and ruby pink chocolate nose? She’s (almost) too special to eat.

The edible bovine beauty is available to buy online or in store alongside a range of equally unique chocolate finds, such as Coco the kitten (£6, Ocado.com) and Dougal the puppy (£6, Ocado.com).

Whether it’s for a special prize at the end of an Easter egg hunt or to make someone you love smile, Flossy the Highland cow makes a fun alternative to egg-shaped chocolate. Here’s everything we know about the milk chocolate masterpiece.

Read more: The best chocolate subscriptions

M&S Flossy the Highland cow: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Look closely, and you’ll see Flossy the Highland cow has plenty of details to admire – from an intricately thick, textured coat and sweet pink nose to smooth horns and wide brown eyes. All of this has been made entirely from chocolate that has been produced with responsibly sourced cocoa. Our ‘moognificent’ friend Flossy is hollow and comes housed in a simple box that is plastic-free – like all of M&S’s Easter egg packaging this year.

Buy now

M&S Coco the kitten: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Here’s a way to have a sweet kitty face staring back at you without any need to clean a litter tray. With a hollow milk chocolate shell covered with engraved fur marks, a collar and a pink heart-shaped nose, Coco’s large eyes and whiskers make her purrfect for putting a smile on your recipient’s face.

Buy now

M&S Dougal the puppy: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

One for fans of white chocolate, Milky Bars have nothing on this pretty pup. It has sweet stick-up ears and a pink tongue, and has been finished off with a dark chocolate nose and eyes. The chocolate is responsibly sourced and contains 20 per cent cocoa solids minimum, giving the eater a smooth cocoa buzz that’s said to taste ‘pawfectly’ delightful.

Buy now

M&S Curly the cockapoo: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

From an intricately curly coat and sweet pink nose to a collar with a bone name tag, there’s a lot to admire about this edible pup. Made of marbled white and milk chocolate, it’s said to taste as good as it looks. The carry case box is an extra fun touch, making it one of the cutest Easter treats in anyone’s stash.

Buy now

(M&S)

This T-rex treat is sure to impress dino-obsessed little ones. With a hollow milk chocolate shell covered with engraved scales and a row of sharp teeth, Chocosaurus Rex comes complete with beady, white-chocolate eyes. Rex is truly the king of dinosaur-shaped delights.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on chocolate and more, try the links below:

Looking for something else to whet your appetite? Read our review of the best recipe boxes