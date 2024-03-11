Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every chocoholic’s favourite time of year is just around the corner. With flowers blooming and the weather improving (fingers crossed) oval-shaped chocolate masterpieces are starting to appear on supermarket shelves once more as Easter approaches (FYI, it lands on 31 March) and we can't wait.

With every possible brand coming up with exciting and inventive chocolatey treats, each Easter becomes our very own Willy Wonka experience. From vegan options to Harry Potter-inspired eggs and even cheese ones, yes cheese, if previous years are anything to go by, you can truly find the right egg for everyone this year.

The UK supermarket's competition over the nation's favourite Easter egg has well and truly begun, with M&S’s adorable chocolate highland cow having our vote for sheer cuteness alone. Meanwhile, many other stores are slashing prices and offering great deals to win your affection with confection, our favourite kind of bribe.

With supermarkets offering up so much chocolatey goodness we really are spoilt for choice, so to help you find a bargain, we’ve gone on our own Easter egg hunt to track down the best possible deals this Spring. So let’s crack on, shall we?

Read more: Best Easter eggs, reviewed

Asda four for £10 Easter eggs deal: Asda.com

(Asda)

Kicking off Easter with a cracking good deal is Asda, which is offering its shoppers the chance to snap up four selected Easter eggs for just £10. We can almost guarantee this range has something for everyone too, from the old reliable Mini Eggs to Twix, M&M’s, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Fruit Pastels and many more. Including this brand-new white chocolate creme egg box. You can bring a smile to the whole family with this deal, and do it all for just a tenner.

Buy now

Ocado three for £4 Easter egg deal: Ocado.com

(Ocado)

When we saw our old pal Freddo, we knew this was a must-have deal. Ocado is offering any three selected Easter eggs for a mere £4, sign us up. An especially great deal when you realise you can secure some of your old-school favourites like Cadbury’s milky buttons, Mini Eggs and Malteasers.

Buy now

Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate: Was £6.25, now £5, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Of course, the iconic gold-wrapped bunny had to make the list, with Morrisons reducing the bigger-sized rabbit by 20 per cent this Easter. The creamiest most luxurious Swiss chocolate simply must be consumed every spring, whether you celebrate Easter or not.

Buy now

Reece’s hollow egg: Was £5, now £3.75, Ocado.com

(Ocado)

For those who like a bit of salty with their sweet, Reeses peanut butter Easter egg is currently discounted at Ocado. The egg features in our review of the best East eggs of 2024, with our tester crowning it the best budget-buy egg. Praised for being “rich” and “pleasingly smooth”, it’s a dream for peanut butter lovers.

Buy now

Lindt Lindor assorted chocolate Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Swiss chocolatier's Easter egg is a favourite for good reason. Within the box, you’ll find a medium-sized Easter egg, along with an assorted range of the brand’s signature chocolate truffles. Expect melty velvety goodness.

Buy now

Cadbury mini eggs inclusions ultimate Easter egg: Was £12, now £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Easter really isn't complete without those colourful little eggs. And now at Sainsbury’s, you can get the ultimate mini egg treat (also featured in our list of the best Easter eggs of 2024), not only do you get a bag of the Cadbury favourites, but the big egg itself has mini-eggs built into it! Dreamy.

Buy now

Lily O’Brien’s desserts collection Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

Sainsbury’s is offering a wide range of discounts on its Easter goodies for Nectar cardholders. This mouth-watering Easter egg, for example, has been reduced to less than £10. It landed a spot in our review, where our tester praised the chocolates for being “delicious”, adding that the raspberry-infused chocolates were “fiercely fought over by our testers”. It’s a “great Easter egg for someone who likes the finer things in life”.

Buy now

Sainsbury’s free from extra thick rocky road Easter egg: Was £8, now £7, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsburys)

If your dietary requirements put a bit of a damper on the chocolate-eating holiday, fear not, as this year we’ve found deals for everyone. This delicious-looking rocky road egg from Sainsbury's is both gluten and milk-free – and it certainly doesn’t sound as though it’ll compromise on creativity or flavour.

Buy now

Voucher Codes

For the latest Easter egg offers and other food deals, try the links below:

Looking for more Easter egg inspo? Check out our round-up of the best Vegan treats