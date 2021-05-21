5 best sex games for couples to spice things up in the bedroom

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been hard on most people’s sex lives. Whether you’re having less sex because you’re over exposed, your children are home all of the time, or you’ve been stressed at the state of the world – you’re certainly not alone.

Which might mean that you need a gentle nudge in the right direction to get your sex life flourishing again as the country starts to open up again.

Buying a sex game might feel a little bit silly – playing it might feel a bit silly too. But these games have all been designed to put sex on the cards (sometimes literally).

Even if you find that you prefer Settlers of Catan to a boardgame which suggests that you lick each other, the most important part of this whole equation is investing the time and effort in your sex life. To an extent, it doesn’t really matter which game you play, just as long as you play one.

That said, there are some very, very bad sex games on the market, which suggest you do some truly ridiculous things to each other. It should go without saying that you’re not obliged to do things that the game suggests if you really don’t want to.

We trialled these games by – well, as you can probably guess – playing them. All of these games have been included because they’re easy to understand, and because they’ve got ample potential to lead to an evening (or any other time of the day) of mutually enjoyable adult exploration.

They’ve all got very simple rules that require almost no instructions, because there’s no libido killer like trying to understand what happens after the second player rolls the dice and then picks a card etc, etc, etc.

The best adult sex games for 2021 are:

Best overall – Lovehoney Oh! kinky confessions cards: £6.99, Lovehoney.co.uk

– Lovehoney Oh! kinky confessions cards: £6.99, Lovehoney.co.uk Best for kinky couples – Chronicle Books kinky truth or dare: Pick a stick: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Chronicle Books kinky truth or dare: Pick a stick: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for board game fans – Ann Summers monogamy couples board game: £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Ann Summers monogamy couples board game: £26.99, Amazon.co.uk Best high end buy – Nookii: £26.99, Lovehoney.co.uk

– Nookii: £26.99, Lovehoney.co.uk Best for adventurous couples – Sex dice: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Lovehoney Oh! kinky confessions cards Best: Overall Of all the games on offer, these cards don’t look especially exciting. They’re just a bog standard pack of cards. But they’ve got some genuinely really good questions on them, which prompt interesting discussion. “Would you rather be massaged or give a massage” is probably pretty obvious, but “would you rather tell your partner what to do, or be told what to do?” might prove illuminating. It also encourages you to share stories from your past and desires you’d like to act on in the future. The cards prompt a discussion about your fantasies, which means you get to know new things about your other half, and gives date night a palpable sexual charge. These are the perfect games to take on holiday with you. They’ll fit in your handbag, amp up the flirting and ensure you make lots of use of your hotel room. Buy now £ 6.99 , Lovehoney.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chronicle Books kinky truth or dare: Pick a stick Best: For kinky couples These “pick a stick” truth or dare sticks are such a fun way to spend an evening. Open a bottle of wine and work your way through the pack. They’re kinky, but nothing extreme, so you won’t find yourself expected to pour hot oil anywhere private, or dress up in something made of latex. The only downside is that there aren’t a huge number of sticks, so once you’ve played the game a couple of times you’ll have exhausted the set. But if it provides you with two nights of fun, then that’s £10.99 well spent. Buy now £ 10.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers monogamy couples board game Best: For board game fans Monogamy is the most board-gamey of all of these games. It comes in a box which could pass for Cluedo (though it’s best you don’t get them mixed up during a family visit). It’s got all the brightly coloured cards and counters you can want. The only real difference between Monogamy and Monopoly is that you should abandon play half way through Monogramy because you’re having sex, rather than a massive row. It’s a really great, fun game. The perfect option for a date night in, where you’ve got time to get stuck in and work through the whole game. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a pretty chunky box, so it wouldn’t be ideal to take away on a romantic holiday. Buy now £ 26.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nookii Best: High end buy Like Monogamy, Nookii takes the form of a traditional board game, but again, it’s designed to lead to sex rather than an argument. The idea with Nookii is that you play your way around each other’s bodies, rather than the board. For people who want a competitive element, this isn’t the dream game. But for those who want some structured foreplay (the game takes about half an hour to play) it’s perfect. The branding of the game is rather higher end than most of the other games on the market, and extremely easy to get to grips with. Buy now £ 26.99 , Lovehoney.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LXCC sex dice Best: For adventurous couples Sex dice are such a simple idea, it feels a little generous to term them as a “game”. But they’re a great way to give a date night some structure, especially if you want to have sex but you’re finding getting back into the groove rather difficult. This set has four dice, each of which have twelve sides. There’s a dice with body parts on it, one with directions (suck, lick, etc), and two which have sex positions. We recommend starting with the body parts and directions. It might feel a little silly doing as the dice instruct, but you’ll almost certainly find that if you follow the instructions it will stop feeling silly after a while and start to feel exciting instead. Like the playing cards, they’re the perfect size to take away with you, and discrete enough to take through airport security when holidays are back on the agenda. Buy now £ 9.99 , Amazon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

