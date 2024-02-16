11 best vibrators to help you climax

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With so many options to choose from, the process of selecting the best vibrator for your specific wants, needs and inclinations can seem intimidating, if not impossible. There are just so many styles of sex toys, each offering different types of vibration, various ergonomics and special features. Some gadgets have seemingly bizarre attributes you didn’t even know you needed.

How do you tell if a magic wand is the gadget for you, or if a clit sucker offers enough bang for your buck? The best advice is to start building out a toy box consisting of quality toys that do one thing well, while also considering the kinds of sensations you enjoy and your preferred style of sex and self-pleasure.

For example, you won’t need a rumbly mains-powered vibe if you live in a house share or you’re sensitive to touch, and if you don’t enjoy penetration when you masturbate, a rabbit vibrator might not be your bag.

Whether it’s something palm-sized yet surprisingly powerful, something with a larger motor for a more considerable rumble, or the ideal beginner toy you’re after, we’ve compiled a review of the best vibrators for every budget, body and experience level.

How we tested vibrators

The criteria for selecting an ultimate list of vibrators is pretty detailed. Obviously, the toy has to have a decent set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have great battery life and it must be made of body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for.

We also tested for weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, decibels at the highest setting and attachments and special features – like double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts.

We also compared a host of vibes that seemed just as good as each other on paper, but certain toys took home the gold with useful additions like travel locks, storage cases and impressive run time. Read on for our recommendations.

The best vibrators of 2024: