Frenchie’s double ententre vibrator is an all-rounder that earns its price tag

The sex toy market has undergone an extraordinary overhaul over the last 20 years. Where once the vibrator was seen as something shocking – purchased while blushing heavily from a seedy sex shop, or gifted on a hen-do by your wildest friend, recent statistics suggest that around almost half the population of the UK now owns a sex toy. They’re now sold in supermarkets, chemists and make-up websites. In 2022, it’s not so much a question of whether or not you have a vibrator, but what kind of vibrator tribe you fall into.

The stigma is gone, and with it the slightly terrifying branding that most sex toys used to carry. Now buying a sex toy isn’t just about getting the process over and done with, it’s about finding the perfect fit for you and building a capsule collection of essentials to enhance your sex life.

New to the world of sex and sexuality is Australian brand Frenchie. Launched in 2020, Frenchie brings a new take to the world of sexuality. Its coral and pink branding is so cute you’ll want to keep their products on display. It’s a brand which doesn’t seem to regard sex as the preserve of a certain “type” of person. Shopping with Frenchie feels like a tasteful, high-end experience, akin to brands such as Kate Spade or Anthropologie. So, drawn in by the cuteness of its designs and the simplicity of its offering, we decided to see what the fuss was about.

Frenchie fills an important gap in the market (no puns intended) as other sex toys tend to either be cheap and cheerful or over £100. The newcomer has captured the middle of that space, offering the perfect middle ground for people who want to invest in something new, but don’t want to spend really significant amounts of money doing so.

How we tested

As ever, to spare everyone’s blushes, we’ll draw a veil over the literal explanation of how we tested. Suffice to say the double ententre, Frenchie’s hero piece, was tried over several occasions, both solo and with a partner.

Frenchie the double entendre, £50, Getfrenchie.com

Rating: 7/10

When describing the product’s functionality, Frenchie says: “With two powerful motors that have four speeds and six vibration modes, the double entendre’s unique bendable shape has a smaller head at one end for internal G-spot pleasure and a larger profile at the other end for clitoral stimulation – giving you double the pleasure.” All of which is completely true.

If you’re someone who enjoys clitoral stimulation at the same time as penetration (and who could blame you) then it’s a great choice. It offers the same sort of experience as the Rampant Rabbit, but with a totally different approach.

Vibrators tend to fall into two camps, either sharper, more intense vibrations or rounder, heavier vibration. This toy is the former, so if you like a Rampant Rabbit, or a classic bullet (especially the Rocks Off bullet) then it’s likely to work for you. If your current preference is a Womanizer toy, or a Hitachi magic wand, then it’s probably not the right sensation.

The double entendre is a USB charged toy which doesn’t need its batteries replaced. It charged extremely quickly and holds battery with an impressive resolve, meaning you’re not going to have date night (solo or otherwise) ruined by a scramble to find the charger and then wait 10 minutes. It’s also very quiet, so if you cohabit then you don’t need to worry about running the shower while you rush to enjoy yourself in the bathroom, or playing music to cover the sound.

It’s made from medical grade silicone, which is body safe, generally non-allergenic (unless you’ve got a specific allergy) and suitable to use with lubricant. Frenchie also makes a water-based lubricant which comes in an extremely cute bottle, though isn’t as impressive in its performance as some others on the market.

The verdict: Frenchie double ententre

It’s certainly not a cheap toy, and you can buy comparable products for lesser prices. But the double entendre definitely earns its price tag as it ticks all the same boxes as the more expensive, higher-end, luxury toys do.

If you’re starting your collection and you want an all-rounder, the double entendre might well be the place to start. Similarly, if you’ve been using a Rampant Rabbit for years and you feel ready for a change, this could be a great natural progression.

