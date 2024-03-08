Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home and garden email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Perhaps the most recognisable sex toy in the world – made famous by that episode of Sex and The City – the rabbit vibrator is a classic. It’s a brilliant feat of engineering, usually with two motors that deliver external and internal stimulation simultaneously.

The majority of people with vulvas don’t actually find it possible to orgasm from internal vibration alone so the bunny ears on the aptly-named rabbit really raised the bar for what was possible with a sex toy.

The rampant rabbit, developed by Jacqueline Gold of Ann Summers, paved the way for all kinds of new toys that offer clitoral vibes during penetration. But the rabbit, with its well-placed ears atop a phallic shaft, remains a firm favourite with sex toy users and every toy box needs one.

There are hundreds of rabbits, from budget offerings to high-tech iterations with pulsing, warming and thrusting functions. Some are built for power and speed, whereas others have been developed with different body types in mind. Below is our pick of the best rabbit vibrators for beginners, pros and those looking for something a little different.

How we tested the best rabbit vibrators

There are a few important variables to test when it comes to rabbit vibrators. Firstly, the distance between the shaft and the bunny ears is important. Everyone’s body is different and the distance between your vaginal opening and clitoris might be different to someone else’s. For this reason, we tested a range of sex toys with different dimensions to find the best crowd-pleasers and the best with a wider and shorter distance.

The firmness of the bunny ears is also something we considered. Some people enjoy more pressure on or close to their clit, whereas others favour a softer touch. We tested every toy for flexibility and selected the best from a range of varying levels of firmness. Of course, we also tested run time, vibration patterns and speeds and the ergonomic benefits of each vibrator – whether they’re long, short, easy to hold or curved to fit your body.

Lastly, with two motors to each rabbit vibrator – one in the shaft and one in the bunny ears – the speed and power of each motor matter. But what matters most is how quietly both can run simultaneously. We tested the rumble of each sex toy to check whether two motors really can be better than one while also maintaining optimum discretion.

The best rabbit toys for 2024 are: