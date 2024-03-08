Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Double the fun with these sex toys that offer both external and internal stimulation
Perhaps the most recognisable sex toy in the world – made famous by that episode of Sex and The City – the rabbit vibrator is a classic. It’s a brilliant feat of engineering, usually with two motors that deliver external and internal stimulation simultaneously.
The majority of people with vulvas don’t actually find it possible to orgasm from internal vibration alone so the bunny ears on the aptly-named rabbit really raised the bar for what was possible with a sex toy.
The rampant rabbit, developed by Jacqueline Gold of Ann Summers, paved the way for all kinds of new toys that offer clitoral vibes during penetration. But the rabbit, with its well-placed ears atop a phallic shaft, remains a firm favourite with sex toy users and every toy box needs one.
There are hundreds of rabbits, from budget offerings to high-tech iterations with pulsing, warming and thrusting functions. Some are built for power and speed, whereas others have been developed with different body types in mind. Below is our pick of the best rabbit vibrators for beginners, pros and those looking for something a little different.
There are a few important variables to test when it comes to rabbit vibrators. Firstly, the distance between the shaft and the bunny ears is important. Everyone’s body is different and the distance between your vaginal opening and clitoris might be different to someone else’s. For this reason, we tested a range of sex toys with different dimensions to find the best crowd-pleasers and the best with a wider and shorter distance.
The firmness of the bunny ears is also something we considered. Some people enjoy more pressure on or close to their clit, whereas others favour a softer touch. We tested every toy for flexibility and selected the best from a range of varying levels of firmness. Of course, we also tested run time, vibration patterns and speeds and the ergonomic benefits of each vibrator – whether they’re long, short, easy to hold or curved to fit your body.
Lastly, with two motors to each rabbit vibrator – one in the shaft and one in the bunny ears – the speed and power of each motor matter. But what matters most is how quietly both can run simultaneously. We tested the rumble of each sex toy to check whether two motors really can be better than one while also maintaining optimum discretion.
Rabbit vibes come in a variety of sizes and the hera flex by Je Joue is one of the smaller bunnies on the market. But don’t be fooled by its size – the hera is an example of thoughtful engineering and design. Sex toys are usually much firmer than a human penis, so a lot of girth isn’t always a great thing, especially if you’re not warmed up or using a lot of lube. This rabbit vibrator has a curved shaft that aims for the internal G-spot and doesn’t have a huge circumference, making it easier to use.
The other benefit is that it can actually be positioned to suit your body. The shaft isn’t rigid, it has flexibility so you can angle it up or down to suit the distance between your vagina and clitoris and reach the sweet spots once it’s inside. It’s also squishy, made from layers of soft silicone so it’s a great first-time rabbit for anyone nervous about the sensation of an internal vibrator.
The bunny ears are less like the traditional “ears” on a rabbit and instead, there’s a wide flat clitoral arm. The flat part can be pressed against the clit and sends vibrations to more nerve endings because it covers a greater surface area than to little pinpointed ears. It’s very quiet, with a decent run time if it’s fully charged, and the handle is slim and easy to grip.
With five vibration speeds and seven patterns, this toy delivers sensation through the clitoral arm and the shaft for blended orgasms in the perfect position. Plus, it’s waterproof. The only drawback for some is the high price point, it’s a lot to spend for such a little toy, but we think it’s worth it. It has everything a modern rabbit toy should have, is suitable for everyone with a vagina and is a quality toy that won’t let you down.
A cute little addition to any toy box and a great first-time toy, the frisky rabbit by Lovehoney offers everything you need from a rabbit vibrator. It has a slightly curved shaft with a bulbous tip to optimise G-spot massage and two firm bunny ears for clitoral stimulation. At 4in, it’s a non-intimidating length and measures up at around 3.5in of circumference, so it’s a good middle ground for beginners using this type of toy.
The frisky rabbit also offers an impressive number of functions with three speeds and seven patterns – more than you’d expect for such an inexpensive and unassuming toy – and a surprisingly powerful motor. It’s not the quietest toy you’ll find, but it is compatible with water (despite being battery-powered), so if you’re using it in the bath, that will lessen the noise.
There’s a single button on the base to control the speed and settings but the base is quite small so there isn’t much of a handle to grip onto. Be careful not to grip too hard against the button, otherwise you might change the setting without meaning to.
This rabbit vibrator doesn’t come with batteries so you’ll have to buy these separately, but they should last a long time before you’ll have to swap them out for new ones. Ideal if you’re always forgetting to charge your vibrator.
If you’re looking for an easy introduction to rabbit vibrators without a load of extra features to consider, something like this by Playful Promises might be more up your street. With 4in of insertable length and a gentle curve to the shaft, it’s great for beginners. But its functions aren’t exactly limited, with seven vibration patterns to choose from.
Made from silky smooth silicone, the curved handle is crafted to fit snugly in your palm with ridges on the underside to help with grip. There are ridges at either side too, intended to deliver vibrations to different areas inside the vagina via sections of the shaft at different widths.
The rabbit section is a little more traditional with two silicone ears that offer some flexibility and a domed rabbit “nose” to massage different areas of the clitoris. You might find depending on the distance between the long ears and the shaft that you need to manoeuvre the toy a little to find the perfect synergy between internal and external vibration and this figuring out stage often feels much better with the addition of some water-based lube.
There’s a gold-toned band for a little pizazz and the controls are a simple set of two textured buttons – one for power and one for swapping the functions. It’s a great all-rounder at a decent price point and a non-intimidating medium size. Ideal for your first tussle with dual stimulation.
The Satisfyer heat wave is a new twist on a classic that offers some pretty high-tech features you might just love. The smooth shaft and flat clitoral arm deliver vibrations in all the right places and offer a more modern design that’s miles away from the pink toys with little bunny attachments you might be used to seeing. But the best thing about the heat wave is that it also has a warming function. Yes, it heats up (hence the name).
Along with 12 vibration programs this rabbit vibe can be heated up to 39C, providing a satisfying warming sensation that’s akin to skin on skin. Some people find that this intensifies their orgasm, whereas others report that it just feels more pleasant when paired with the vibrations from the two motors.
The motors can be controlled independently, which is great if you’re feeling too much in one place and not enough in another. And if you want to take personalised pleasure to the next level, you can also connect this toy to the Satisfyer app. In the app, you can create your own vibration settings and programs, sync the vibrations to your Spotify playlist or hand over the controls to your partner, if that’s your cup of tea.
The heat wave is waterproof and due to the smooth silicone finish and lack of ridges or detailing on the shaft and arm, it’s very easy to clean too. One thing to consider is that the curved bottom obviously looks cool, but because there’s no handle, this one can be a little harder to grip than others, especially if you struggle with pain in your hands or limited movement.
The artist is another example of what the new school of sextech brings to the table. This toy by Smile Makers looks more like a wishbone in shape than a traditional rabbit vibrator. Its smooth contours are finished in a cool earthy tone and along with the standard buttons to control the settings, it features two squeeze sensors on either side of the handle.
Much bigger than some of the more beginner-friendly rabbit vibrators, this one has a longer shaft and is a little girthier too. It’s not exactly travel-sized but because of this, it offers a wide sweeping clitoral arm with a flat section to make contact with more of your clitoris. That means more nerve endings can be stimulated across the vulva and less shifting around is required.
The artist offers a single vibration speed and nine pulse patterns and with a long curved handle, it’s very easy to hold on to. This also makes sliding it in and out much easier and thanks to the broad flat clit stimulator. You can move the arm back and forth over your clitoris without breaking contact while you gently move the shaft in and out – this feels much better than poking yourself with two pointed bunny ears.
Owing to its size and because all bodies are different, you can also adjust the distance between the clitoral arm and the shaft which makes hitting the right spots much easier. And you can control the two motors independently to change up the settings and find your perfect match by pressing and holding the buttons on the handle.
It’s a great example of how far sex toys have developed over the years but obviously, if you’re concerned about the size, use plenty of water-based lube and start off slowly.
The original rampant rabbit was inspired by a Japanese sex toy and created by Ann Summers. Today, with several iterations available, the product is still going strong. The ripple rabbit is one such iteration, offering a twist on the original with an undulating wavy shaft. The idea is that as the internal shaft makes contact with different areas inside the vagina it stimulates different nerve endings at different pressures for better sensation.
It has three speeds and seven vibration functions that run through the shaft and flutter the bunny ears, which have a nice range of flexibility and are close together for pinpointed stimulation on the clitoris.
There’s a long handle that’s easy to grip and holds the batteries – this vibe, like most of the rampant rabbit collection, is actually battery-powered as opposed to USB rechargeable. Some people enjoy the super-long run time a battery-powered vibrator offers but be advised that you will have to change the batteries at some point. It’s also not waterproof for this reason.
If you’ve never used a rabbit vibrator before, the ripple is also a good starter size, not too heavy and is easy to clean too. The tip curves slightly so you can experiment with massaging your G-spot, but the curve isn’t too intense, so you can work your way up to pressing the vibrating end against your most sensitive area without it feeling like you’re delivering too much power or pressure. It’s not the world’s quietest toy, but offers a good range of features that aren’t too complex and gets the job done for a very decent price.
The duo is yet another example of innovation in the world of sex toys. Technically a rabbit vibrator, due to its dual stimulation power, this toy delivers internal vibration and air-pressure technology. Womanizer pioneered the suction vibrator and has joined forces with Satisfyer to create a vibe that offers just about everything you could want from a toy.
A curved shaft is designed to massage your G-spot, while the suction mouth is placed over your clitoris to send waves of air pressure that mimic the feeling of oral sex. It’s the best of both situations. Obviously, with no handle, this toy can be harder to grip, so the base is curved to fit into your palm while you hold it in place.
The trick with all clit sucker toys is to maintain contact to create a vacuum for the air pressure to work, so this toy isn’t really meant to be moved in and out of the vagina. It’s intended to be inserted, placed against the vulva and then for you to toggle through the settings.
There are 12 intensity levels and 10 vibration modes to work with and it can be used in the bath or shower. Plus, it comes with a few interchangeable suction mouths. This is great because while some people prefer pinpointed suction, others find this a little intense and favour a wider mouth for stimulation over a broader area of their vulva. It’s also very quiet with a standby mode that kicks in if it’s not pressed against the skin.
There are also a lot of buttons to contend with, so it may take some time to figure out which settings you prefer and how the air pressure and vibration work interchangeably. But it’s definitely a winning choice for anyone who enjoys a range of sensations in one session.
If you’ve ever wished you could just lie back and let a toy do all the work for you, the ina wave by Lelo might just be the vibe of your dreams. It’s a rabbit vibrator with two motors and two robotic arms. The curved silicone shaft offers 4.3in of insertable length that when activated, moves backwards and forwards in a come-hither motion to massage your G-spot, while the clitoral arm massages your vulva.
Both sections of the toy vibrate, so you can feel all the benefits of a classic rabbit vibrator with the addition of physical, hands-free movement inside the vagina and outside. There are 12 vibration and movement settings to choose from so cycling through these to find the perfect combination of physical stimulation and vibration can be a little tricky the first few times you use it – there are five buttons to contend with.
However, with a long run time and a long curved handle that makes it easy to hold in place, you can take your time while you experiment with what works best for you. Just make sure you’re in a comfortable position and that the toy is inserted before you start playing around with the motion. We’ve found that the robotics inside the toy make for quite firm, rigid appendages that can be uncomfortable if they start moving before they’re properly in position.
The ina wave is also waterproof so if you’re more relaxed in the bath or shower, you can take it for a spin in a warmer, wetter environment to get the hang of things. Just remember to use lube to insert the shaft, even if you’re about to hop in the tub, it’ll make things much easier. At the higher end of the price spectrum, this rabbit is basically a mini sex robot, so it’s worth the investment if the combination of physical massage and vibration is something you’re into.
Another spin on the rabbit that pairs air pressure with internal vibration, the pro + G-spot by Satisfyer follows the traditional rabbit vibrator blueprint with a long handle that makes it easy to hold on to and manoeuvre. The shaft is firm and fairly inflexible with a tapered tip, ideal if you really want to feel pressure against the vaginal walls once it’s inside – though not ideal if you prefer a softer toy for internal massage and thrusting.
The wide suction mouth is great for sending fluttering air pressure across a broader area of your vulva and means it’s compatible with more bodies, no matter your shape and size. A smaller suction mouth can often be difficult to place in the perfect spot once the shaft is inserted.
It offers 10 varied vibration programs and 11 air-pulse intensities – an impressive array of combinations to get you to where you need to be. But as with a lot of toys that offer a complex combination of speeds, settings and modes of sensation, the control panel offers a few different options in terms of where to press, hold and toggle, which can take some getting used to.
The two motors can be controlled separately so you can take one speed down, change the tempo or pattern of the other or switch either vibration or air pressure off altogether, depending on what feels good for you. This rabbit is also pretty quiet and waterproof, adding another layer of sensation if you’re using it underwater, especially with the air pressure function.
While some rabbit vibrators aren’t really made for thrusting, due to the placement of the bunny ears against the clitoris, this sex toy is made for just that purpose. It takes the hard work out of the equation by adding a robotic thrusting head. The other features are the same as any other rabbit – a vibrating shaft and vibrating clitoral arm – but the happy rabbit by Lovehoney thrusts from the top once inserted into the vagina.
The sensation of the bulbous head moving backwards and forwards adds intensity alongside the internal vibrations and the fluttering vibrations from the bunny ears. There are also 15 modes to choose from – nine patterns, three speeds and three thrusting speeds. We recommend starting at the slowest and building up to the most powerful thrust.
The ears are quite firm, which for some, is great for targeted stimulation on and around the clit. We also found the handle – which is long with a flared base – is easy to grip hold of. It’s waterproof, and there are two buttons to move between the settings.
The only drawback is that cleaning before and after use can be a little more labour-intensive toy due to the concertina effect of the silicone on the thrusting shaft. Be sure to clean yours thoroughly with body-safe soap and water.
Rabbit vibrators are a brilliant option for elevating your self-love sessions because they offer G-spot and clitoral stimulation. If you’re looking for a quality rabbit that feels luxe and can be customised to your body, the hera flex is the way to go. But if you’re looking to build on your experience with a rabbit vibe with extra features and sensations, it’s worth investing in a new take on the classic that offers air pressure too.
Satisfyer has you covered here with either the duo or the pro + g-spot. Then again, if you want to take things even further and invest in a sex toy with a mind of its own, think about whether you prefer G-spot massage or thrust and look into the Lelo ina wave or Lovehoney happy rabbit. Where bang for your buck is concerned, a classic rampant rabbit from Ann Summers won’t let you down – it’s a favourite for a reason.
