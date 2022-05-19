While a lot of vibrators are kept for solo sessions, it can be really fun to take one out in the wild for a change. There are a lot of different options for couples looking to take their toys on location with them – from eggs to strap ons.

The last thing anyone needs, or wants, is a noisy vibrator in a quiet setting giving the game away. And, remote control toys are going hi-tech in that a lot of them have replaced the remote with an easy to control app.

The normal rules apply when shopping for a remote control toy, although there are some extra considerations to think of. Size, texture and colour are all valid things to think about but with remote controls, you need to consider things like strings or flared bases. What goes up, needs to come back down again so toys like eggs can be inserted into the body but they will need a cord to help you get them back out again without a struggle.

When it comes to price, remote toys can be a little bit more expensive than basic clitorial stimulators because of the extra hardware. That said, there are plenty of options on the market for under £50 which means it’s not the end of the world if you invest in the wrong one to start with.

Read more:

One of the best reasons to use a remote control vibe is that it can be so much fun to hand the control, with consent, to your partner for the evening. It can make a nice romantic meal that much harder to concentrate on. It also brings a new meaning to the expression, “there’s an app for that….”

How we tested

When it came to testing, we had a lot to choose from including eggs, bullet vibes and also one very large strap-on that was one for indoors. As we didn’t want to give the game away, all vibrators were checked for noise levels and discretion before we left the house. It took a while to trust that some of the toys were quiet enough to be worn in public without making too much of a scene.

The vibrators selected were so different from each other in many ways, including their price points. Price is not always an indicator of a better time as some of the cheapest vibrators we have reviewed shared some amazing good vibes. The toys were tested by one non-binary person who has a vulva and clitoris. The reviewer is also a lesbian so this was reflected in the toys selected in that there were no toys aimed at penis-owners or those that resembled male genitals.

The best remote control vibrators for 2022 are:

Best for versaility – Sinful 2 in 1 bliss: £47.99, Sinful.co.uk

– Sinful 2 in 1 bliss: £47.99, Sinful.co.uk Best for tech and music lovers – Satisfyer double joy partner vibrator: £44.95, Ricky.com

– Satisfyer double joy partner vibrator: £44.95, Ricky.com Best for intense orgasms – Bang! 10x egg + remote control: £59.99, Dimepiecela.com

– Bang! 10x egg + remote control: £59.99, Dimepiecela.com Best for ease of use – Ann Summers fusion remote egg: £42, As-products.co.uk

– Ann Summers fusion remote egg: £42, As-products.co.uk Best for comfortable wear – The Natural Love Company cistus: £59.95, Thenaturallovecompany.com

– The Natural Love Company cistus: £59.95, Thenaturallovecompany.com Best for experts or couples – Strap on me bendable strap-on: £115, Selfandmore.co.uk

– Strap on me bendable strap-on: £115, Selfandmore.co.uk Best thoughtful design – We-Vibe chorus app and remote control couple’s vibrator: £159, Sinful.co.uk

– We-Vibe chorus app and remote control couple’s vibrator: £159, Sinful.co.uk Best for strong vibes – California Exotic silicone pink remote dual motor kegal system: £65, Peachesandscreams.co.uk

– California Exotic silicone pink remote dual motor kegal system: £65, Peachesandscreams.co.uk Best beginner toy – Ricky’s Toys vibrating love egg with wireless control: £39.95, Ricky.com

– Ricky’s Toys vibrating love egg with wireless control: £39.95, Ricky.com Best quiet vibrator – So Divine addicted love egg: £27.49, So-divine.com

Sinful 2 in 1 bliss Best: For versatility Rating: 9.5/10 This is a great idea for couples looking to mix it up – especially couples who both have a clitoris. The egg can be inserted or used as a bullet but the remote control can be used as a vibrator or a control device. As queer testers, a lot of “couple” toys are not designed to be used by people who have matching genitals. It’s frustrating to see toys that are designed toward straight couples all the time. It was nice to see something that wasn’t gendered (as in, doesn’t look like genitals), in a neutral colour with considerate marketing language too. It’s great to see different options out there in case inserting an egg isn’t your vibe. The flat pebble-like remote is flat and contoured to the body which is a much-appreciated bonus. The options were endless and for under £50, it’s a great investment. It was also one of the quieter remote toys we tested so it’s a bit safer for anyone in a house share situation. The vibrations were intense with softer options too. A verstatile all-rounder. Buy now £ 47.99 , Sinful.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Satisfyer double joy partner vibrator Best: For tech and music lovers Rating: 9/10 When it comes to tech options, the double joy toy is one of the best out there. It is designed to be worn internally with one end inserted and the other on the clitoris. Many toys are starting to switch to using apps instead of remotes or alongside them. This is great for couples searching for a more tech-savvy option. The app is a god-send to anyone who struggles with being “in the zone” because you can pair it with your Spotify playlist to create an exciting sound experience. This is a real upgrade from the very early devices that needed a ton of wires to connect to iPods, but a welcome return from a tester with ADHD. The lack of range on the wireless app means you can bypass the issue of wandering too far from the remote. This makes this toy a great option for long-distance lovers or those who have after-hour video chats. When it comes to using apps, the design can be hit or miss but luckily Satisfyer has created a user-friendly option. In testing the ambient sound option, it was a joy to flick from jazz to Slayer to test the rhythm. Buy now £ 44.95 , Ricky.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bang! 10x egg + remote control Best: For intense orgasms Rating: 8.5/10 This is a strong yet wonderfully effective piece of kit for any couple thanks to its powerfully intense vibrations and discreet remote. It was one of the first we test drove in the wild and it’s safe to say we’ll be taking it for a second spin. The smooth egg features ten different vibrations which include continuous vibrations and some pulsating speeds – but it’s important to note this thing didn’t come to play as it’s very intense. The egg has a circular pull cord for removal as well – nothing without one should be put anywhere near a vagina. The wireless remote has some distance to it which makes it fun to hand the remote to your partner. It isn’t clear how far the distance works – we were on a date, so there wasn’t a lot of distance between us. One thing we did note was that the remote is clearly a sex toy remote in that it is very brightly coloured, so it’s not easy to hide. It is designed to fit into the hand and being on the bigger side could help partners who need better access to larger buttons. Buy now £ 59.99 , Dimepiecela.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers fusion remote egg Best: For ease of use Rating: 8/ 10 The Ann Summers fusion range was designed for couple play with four different options to explore. The packaging, design and colour of this toy make it feel like a non-scary, accessible option that’s a bit more upmarket. We were impressed that this could easily be controlled by the remote without much brainpower needed. One person holds down to start the vibrations, a shorter click to change it up and then you hold it down to turn it off – it is literally that simple. It’s comparatively very quiet too so it could be used in public without anyone being any the wiser that something is (quite literally) up. The remote is easy to hold as well with the button being large enough for someone to hit easily. As neurodiverse testers, we appreciated that there weren’t a lot of complicated instructions to it. The egg features three speeds but there are seven different patterns to explore. It can be used without the remote as well which makes it perfect for solo play if your partner isn’t up for being in control of the remote. The egg was easily inserted although it can be an idea to combine with a bit of lube – especially if you struggle with pain or insertion. Buy now £ 42 , Annsummers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Natural Love Company cistus Best: For comfortable wear Rating: 8/10 This toy is made of super-soft bendable material, meaning it moulds more easily to the shape of the body. Available in a U-shape, it’s designed for pleasure at both ends. The larger head works on the G-spot while the smaller end fits on a clitoris. It was refreshingly easy to use as the remote worked the first time without any complicated setup. The toy features 10 vibration rhythms which can be controlled by the toy on its own and the remote. This one is discreet enough as the sound is low – almost like a purr rather than a buzzing sound. Although it is worth noting that if you do leave the house with it then it does get louder with a more intense vibration setting. It’s nothing that sitting with your partner in a pub wouldn’t cover but a quiet library might be a bit too silent for it. The firmer texture on both heads of the toy is also great for those who need something harder but it could be difficult if you struggle with dexterity to fit the toy. Buy now £ 59.95 , Thenaturallovecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Strap-on-me bendable strap-on Best: For experts or couples Rating: 7.5/10 There are different ways that this strap-on can be used which makes it a well designed, thoughtful addition to the toy box. It can be used for multiple different types of couple needs including, but not limited to, pegging. It should be noted that this toy is on the larger side but also comes in a medium so it might be a bit full-on for anyone who needs a “starter”’ option. It definitely needed a bit of a pre-use lube and a deep breath. The remote is a fun addition, although it takes some getting used to at first. The vibrating plug is inserted by the wearer making this one of the only toys that both those using the toy could feel. It was fun to use the remote to mix up the different vibrations. However, the illustrations on the buttons are a bit hard to see in the heat of the moment – but it’s easy to get to know which is which after a while. The distance it works from is not applicable here as this is definitely not one for wearing in public. The neck of the toy is another benefit in that it is bendy with memory so it remembers the position you prefer it in. Buy now £ 115 , Selfandmore.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} We-Vibe chorus app and remote control couple’s vibrator Best: Thoughtful design Rating: 7.5/10 The chorus is a simple yet complex toy. It comes with an option to use the remote or pair it with an app so there are multiple ways to use it. It’s when you start examining what this can offer that it becomes apparent that We-Vibe has literally thought of everything. The vibe offers 10 speeds although you can score bonus speeds or patterns through the app too just in case you get bored of the ten on offer. The remote has sensors on the side, so if you squeeze it hard it then speeds up. The website suggests that you need to keep the remote nearby if you plan on using the toy as it offers better connectivity. Although, if you aren’t tech-savvy then you don’t need to use the app as the toy works without too. It is adjustable but that said, it takes a few minutes of fiddling to get it right. It features a ribbed design on the inside of the U-shape that further adds to the magic of the toy. The box design is worth a mention here too because the packaging was impressive with drawers you could pull out to find different parts. Buy now £ 159 , Sinful.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} California Exotic silicone pink remote dual motor kegal system Best: For strong vibes Rating: 7.5/10 This is a slightly different option as it gives you the chance to get some kegel exercises in while you’re at it. The toy features 12 different vibrations which can be controlled by the tiny remote control. There is quite the range between the two pieces as they can be stretched 32.5ft apart. The remote is also discreet and the noise levels are low. This toy didn’t come to play in that the vibrations can be incredibly intense. The 4.5in vibe is shaped with two bulbous bits that can be inserted into the vagina but also held against the clitoris if you feel like skipping your exercises that day. The discreet remote is simple to use which is quite refreshing as not every day feels like a day for messing with apps or complex buttons. It can be nice to grab and go when you need to. That said, we did have to use a bit of a water-based lubricant with this one. The intensity of the vibrations was an initial yet pleasurable shock. It’s a great toy for a more experienced user or couple. The long silicone cord can be pulled out easily too. Buy now £ 65 , Peachesandscreams.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ricky’s Toys vibrating love egg with wireless control Best: Beginner toy Rating: 7/10 Don’t be fooled by the cute size of this one because it’s quite a powerful vibe. The small egg is discreet and quiet enough to be used out and about. The vibe piece can be charged easily enough but we did run into an issue with the remote. It takes a small coin battery of which one is provided when you unbox it. However, ours didn’t work until we dismantled it to remove the paper covering the battery. It wasn’t easy to dismantle either, so anyone looking to use this in the moment should be warned. If you know ahead of time then it can be sorted though, resulting in good vibes all round. This is a great beginners toy for anyone who might be a little intimidated by the techy versions or some of the more unusually shaped options out there. This couldn’t be simpler to use which, as neurodiverse testers, was a blessing. The price of the vibrator makes it a great purchase for anyone looking for something more affordable or even a first toy test. It’s a steal at just under £40 as the vibrations are powerful. Buy now £ 39.95 , Ricky.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} So Divine addicted love egg Best: Quiet vibes Rating: 7/10 This egg is one of the quieter vibes that we tested with its low purr sound. The small pink egg has a slightly different shape to traditional love eggs which are aimed at making insertion that little bit easier. The toy has three speeds and seven different patterns so it is easy to mix it up if you get bored. The egg also had an impressive range of five meters which, combined with the quieter sound, made it perfect for testing out in the wild. It helps that the remote is super small and discreet too so it wasn’t easy to clock it. The egg can make a great bullet vibrator if you aren’t into insertion. The insertion of these eggs can be a lot if you are used to the more sensitive options such as the clitorial suckers that are popular at the moment. It can take a minute or two to adjust to the intense vibrations they offer and also, the lack of control if your partner has the remote. The ease of use, simple design and price make it a fantastic option for anyone looking to move into remote toys but is feeling a bit nervous about it. Buy now £ 27.49 , So-divine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}