The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best sex toys that will spice things up in the bedroom

These sex toys are sure to spice things up, whether exploring alone or with a partner

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 17 April 2023 12:38
<p>From bullet to remote control and rabbit styles, find what works best for you </p>

From bullet to remote control and rabbit styles, find what works best for you

(iStock/The Independent )

Sex toys have had a huge rebrand in recent years. Once shrouded in secrecy, hiding in seedy-looking sex shops and unspoken about in everyday conversations, the focus on female pleasure has been put into sharp focus.

You can now buy a sex toy from your local supermarket or browse hundreds of options from your favourite online beauty retailers, such as lookfantastic, Boots, Beauty Bay and more.

But with so many to choose from, which ones are worth getting excited about and which ones fall flat? We tested countless designs, from bullet vibrators and rabbits to clitoral stimulators, G-spot styles and more, to let you know the best ones to buy.

The trick to choosing a sex toy that causes you to climax comes down to working out how your body responds. Does clitoral stimulation have you seeing stars, or is it your G-spot that really gets you going? If you don’t know yet, these sex toys are sure to help you find out.

We’ve even had some key questions answered by sex, wellness and relationship expert and founder of Frolicme.com Anna Richards, including how to clean your sex toy, which ones are best for beginners and what types of toys are available. Enjoy!

How we tested

Testing these sex toys needs little explanation, but trust us when we say we gave them a thorough trial. Searching through each different style, these were the ones that impressed and landed a spot in our (now very large) self-pleasure collection. But remember, what works for one person, may not work for another, so trying different styles is sure to work in your favour.

The best sex toys for 2023 are:

  • Best sex toy overall – Lovehoney rose clitoral suction stimulator: £54.99, Lovehoney.co.uk
  • Best sex toy for beginners – Smile Makers the firefighter: £49.95, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best rabbit vibrator – Durex soft dual-head vibrator: £49.99, Boots.com
  • Best remote control sex toy – Coco De Mer pleasure no.4 the remote egg: £145, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best silent vibrator – Satisfyer high fly: £33.95, Satisfyer.com

Lovehoney rose clitoral suction stimulator

  • Best: Sex toy overall
  • Type: Clitoral stimulator
  • Length: 3in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 10
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Near silent

It’s near impossible to pick a sex toy people will universally love, but we couldn’t create more of a fuss over the Lovehoney rose. With a pretty, non-intimidating shape, this sweet-looking clitoral stimulator certainly packs a punch. Ten air pleasure technology settings take you from soft lick-like feelings to strong sucks, evoking the feeling of oral sex, and a slick of water-based lube is sure to level up any experience. It’s 100 per cent waterproof, so can be used in the bath or shower, and it can easily be recharged and ready to go in no time. So, if you’re someone who can orgasm through clit stimulation alone, we’re marking this as the best pick of the bunch.

Continue reading...

Smile Makers the firefighter

  • Best: Sex toy for beginners
  • Type: Classic vibrator
  • Length: 5.8in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: AA battery
  • Settings: 8
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Near silent

Naming the best female sex toy was far from easy, and the toss-up between the Lovehoney rose and the Smile Makers the firefighter was incredibly tight.

Measuring 5.8in, it’s just large enough to get a good grip while using the tip to explore. Shaped like a flame (hence the name), it’s wide enough to cover a large proportion of the labia while the pointed end can be pinpointed to more precise locations, such as the clitoris, to truly get things going.

With eight settings and an incredibly easy-to-use, non-intimidating design, we’ve dubbed this best for beginners, but even those well-versed with sex toys are sure to find it truly gets things hot, hot, hot.

Continue reading...

Durex soft dual-head vibrator

  • Best: Rabbit vibrator
  • Type: Rabbit vibrator
  • Length: 8in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 8
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Audible

Rabbit vibrators are famous for a reason. Comprising both a long arm for internal penetration and a shorter arm for external stimulation, they build you up to reach a blended orgasm, getting both the G-spot and the clitoris in on the action. And we couldn’t ask for much more than that, could we? In a super soft silicone, this is the most skin-like toy we tried, making it incredibly comfortable even on sensitive sections. It effortlessly warmed up to body temperature – no cold, hard plastic here – while eight vibration patterns allow you to explore different areas with ease. We fell in love with the super-soft feel as well as the ‘climax mode’, which was the perfect button to press when looking for a quick win.

Continue reading...

Lelo smart wand 2, large

  • Best: Wand vibrator
  • Type: Wand vibrator
  • Length: 11.9in
  • Material: Silicone, ABS plastic
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 10
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Audible

Anna Richards describes wand vibrators as the “powerhouse of all vibrators”, and we have to agree. But this one certainly isn’t winning any awards for discretion. Marketed as an all-over body massager, as most XL models are, it’s the largest sex toy we tried, measuring an impressive 11in.

The bulbous head is made from super-soft silicone that feels almost warm to the touch, and has 10 settings, from gentle to hard, to truly hit the good spots. Incredibly easy to use (across the entire body), a large handle means you can get creative with positioning, and the XL head hits quite a large area, so there’s no need to be precise.

Continue reading...

Coco De Mer pleasure no.4 the remote egg

  • Best: Remote control sex toy
  • Type: Remote control vibrator
  • Length: Egg: 6.5in; remote: 3.2in
  • Material: Silicone, ABS plastic
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 10
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Very quiet

For those looking for a partner play sex toy, this pleasure egg is sure to do the trick. One of the bestsellers from luxury sexual wellness brand Coco De Mer, its irregular shape sets it apart from many other options, but it does much more than you think at first glance.

Included in the box is the pleasure egg, shaped like a sperm, that can be used on any erogenous zone, internal or external, and a small remote control that can be operated by you or your partner. But don’t let the remote fool you, as this actually turns into a vibrator on its own, meaning you can both enjoy the sensations or focus on two areas of your body at once. Trust us when we say this can really help to heat things up in the bedroom. With its black and gold colouring, it certainly looks chic and can be stashed away in its vegan-leather carry case too.

Continue reading...

Satisfyer high fly

  • Best: Silent vibrator
  • Type: Finger vibrator
  • Length: 2.7in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 12
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Near silent

Out of all the sex toys we’ve tried (and there were a lot), no vibrating options were truly silent. They have to move around, after all. So near silent was the closest we could get, and the Satisfyer high fly took the top spot for next to no sound.

Looking more like a paper aeroplane in shape, we were perplexed by how this one worked, but it turned out to be incredibly simple – whether you hold it against your nipple, neck, clitoris or any other erogenous zone, it’s sure to put you on cloud nine. With 12 vibrational patterns, there are a lot of different pleasure settings, and you can move the toy around from feeling the whole thing flat against you to just the tip, for more precise perks. As a bonus, you can even keep it in your underwear while you walk around, making it the perfect pick for foreplay.

Continue reading...

Lovehoney magic bullet 10-function vibrator

  • Best: Bullet vibrator
  • Type: Bullet vibrator
  • Length: 4in
  • Material: Hard plastic
  • Power type: AAA battery
  • Settings: 10
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Very quiet

For those in search of fuss-free fun, look no further than the Lovehoney magic bullet. With its tiny size, stripped-back shape and easy-to-use functions, it’s the perfect pick for everyone. Even better, it can fit in almost any bag (or pocket), should you wish to travel with the toy in tow. We loved its non-intimidating size, and the phrase small yet mighty definitely comes to mind, as three speeds and seven vibration patterns will get you off to a great start. Made from hard plastic, it’s incredibly easy to clean and also suitable for those with a latex allergy. We’re dubbing it a pocket rocket, and, at less than £13, it’s a bargain buy too.

Continue reading...

Womanizer OG pleasure air G-spot stimulator

  • Best: G-spot vibrator
  • Type: G-spot vibrator
  • Length: 9.5in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 12
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Near silent

The best bit about this toy is it only turns on when in contact with the skin, so you can put it down without the worry of it shaking its way off the bed. Clitoral stimulators, such as the Lovehoney rose, are currently having a moment in the spotlight, and this toy works in a similar way, getting the focus on the G-spot. Using pleasure air stimulation technology, it feels like it’s gently massaging the area, with 12 settings that can take it up to being seriously standout.

At 9.5in, it’s long enough to really get the good spot. Once you’ve climaxed, one press of a button will calm the toy down to the gentlest setting, seeing you have a relaxing end to every orgasm, without battling the buttons. So, those who get there with their G-spot only, you’re sure to be sold on this.

Continue reading...

So Divine menopause classic vibrator

  • Best: Classic vibrator
  • Type: Classic vibrator
  • Length: 7in
  • Material: Plastic
  • Power type: AA batteries
  • Settings: 7
  • Waterproof: No
  • Noise level: Near silent

For those after a classic style with no bells and whistles, this So Divine design is sure to do the trick. The simple shape is straight up and down, like a rather large bullet, with a simple button at the base that turns it on and off. Designed with the help of menopause experts, it’s tailored towards those going through that stage of life, however, it has no specific functions that restrict it to just this group of women. Seven settings is quite a lot to play around with, whether it be internal or external, and it’s 7in size really helps you hit those good spots.

Continue reading...

Ann Summers the U self-love stimulator

  • Best: Clitoral vibrator
  • Type: Clitoral vibrator
  • Length: 4.3in
  • Material: Silicone
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 5
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Near silent

This one looks more like something out of Star Wars but trust us when we say it will leave you feeling like you’ve been transported to another galaxy. Sitting across the whole of the vagina, it’s designed to cradle, not penetrate, suck, blow or perform pinpointed pleasure, putting the focus on the entirety of the area, rather than just the clitoris. Because of this, it takes a while to work out how to use it, so be sure to set plenty of time aside to play around. Once you’ve mastered the technique, it may lead to multiple orgasms thanks to the clever layering technique.

A slit in the middle enables your fingers to explore, or you can also hold it in place with just your thighs. As it is on the larger side, it doesn’t work too well when playing around with a partner or other toys at the same time.

Continue reading...

Lelo dot

  • Best: Sex toy for multiple orgasms
  • Type: Pin-point vibrator
  • Length: 6.5in
  • Material: Silicone, ABS plastic
  • Power type: Rechargeable battery
  • Settings: 8
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Noise level: Very quiet

Lelo is one of the most luxurious self-pleasure brands around, and its sex toys look as lovely as they feel. The dot is a prime example, with a striking shape that looks more like a sculpture than a saucy bit of kit – so much so, we didn’t mind having it on top of the bedside table. But don’t let the shape fool you, as the design is far from just aesthetic. Made with the infinity sign in mind, the Lelo dot has been created to heighten the senses, leading to multiple orgasms. With an incredibly thin, long end, it precisely pinpoints each erogenous zone, giving gentle strokes with an elliptical movement for never-ending pleasure. Trust us when we say we found all of these marketing claims to be true, you just have to play around to perfect the technique.

Continue reading...

Sex toy FAQs

Sex, wellness and relationship expert and founder of Frolicme.com Anna Richards has answered some of our burning questions below.

What are the different types of sex toys for women?

Sometimes referred to as sexual aids, the breadth of sex toys available is vast, offering a world of self-pleasure and sexual exploration, though it can be a little overwhelming at first. When looking at the different types of toys for vulva owners, the key is understanding what form and nature of stimulation you are looking for. Remember, sex toys are designed to enhance pleasure and sexual experience as well as be fun and wellness-boosting through specific increased stimulation.

Sex toys are categorised by the areas stimulated and include:

  • Clitoral stimulators –when it comes to achieving some mighty strong and fast orgasms, clitoral stimulators really do set the gold standard. They are also one of the largest collections of sex toys focused on female pleasure, due to the clitoris being believed to house more nerve endings than a penis, with the sole purpose of providing pleasure. It is widely accepted that less than 25 per cent of women are capable of achieving orgasm through penetration alone, and so we clitoris owners rely on additional intense sensations to help us achieve the big O. Clitoral stimulators are designed to create a strong pulsing vibration directly onto the clit through varying patterns and intensities. Some of the latest designs are clit suction toys that aim to mimic oral sex through contactless “sonic wave technology”.
  • Bullet vibrators – quite simply a great little starter for anyone dipping their toe into the world of sex toys for the first time. Designed to be no larger than a lipstick, with a smooth bullet-shaped appearance, these discreet, simple-to-use toys are also one of the cheapest. The little bullet is a great all-rounder to give you a taste of the pleasure that is offered from a well-placed vibrating, pulsing toy. Often just battery operated, they offer simplicity of use through a few settings and are small enough to provide pinpoint accuracy of pulsating pleasure for your clitoris or any external erogenous zones.
  • Wand vibrators – these have to be the powerhouse of all vibrators and are constantly on the top five list of toys of any sex blogger. Loud and proud, with its trademark bulbous head, the look of this vibrator hasn’t changed since it was first marketed as a body massager. Although not the most discreet of stimulators, what the wand doesn’t offer in discretion it makes up for through its deep clitoral-targeted vibration that many women liken to sexual ecstasy.
  • Rabbit vibrators – these were at the forefront when it came to normalising sex toys in the 1990s and letting women feel empowered to own their own pleasure. Thanks to Sex and the City, rabbits really did find their way onto many women’s shelves. A versatile vibrator, although somewhat mechanical to look at, compared with many vibrator styles today, rabbits offer both penetrative stimulation to the vaginal canal, the G-spot, as well as stimulating the clitoris, thereby offering many women the chance to enjoy blended orgasms. 
  • G-spot vibrators –these tend to be the less talked about, due to being a penetrative toy focused on the illusive G-spot. Rather than a specific place, it has been proven to be more of a sensitive spongy area of around 5-8cm at the front of the vaginal wall, often considered an internal clitoris within the vagina, which can vary between individuals. G-spot vibrators are therefore designed to specifically target that area, slightly curved to penetrate like a dildo but bend towards the vagina wall. 
  • Dildos – once less enticing for their past appearance of being large, veiny, silicone penises, many dildos have been re-invented into a collective of smooth, sleek and ergonomically designed sex toys. Now, this old established penetrative toy can be a stylish addition to your bedside table. Some dildos have adapted features of other toys and come curved, some even vibrate, and others can be strapped on for functionality. Ultimately, they are designed for those that enjoy the sensation of penetration, often combined with other forms of stimulation.

How to clean a sex toy

Always keep your sex toys clean and ensure you wash them carefully to remove any bodily fluids from the surfaces, ready for the next use. Check the instructions provided with your toys. The cleaning doesn’t need to be complicated. Pure silicone or metal toys without motors can be sterilised in a pot of boiling water on the stove or in the top rack of the dishwasher. Plastic toys or those without motors should not be boiled but can be cleaned with warm water and gentle soap (check they’re waterproof before dunking them). In general, toy wipes and toy cleaning solutions are a waste of money. At most, get a pack of body-safe sterile wipes for a quick clean-up between uses.

What’s the best women’s sex toy for beginners?

Sex toys are always a personal choice, so no one toy will suit everyone. However, for a beginner, take a gentle approach with a smooth discreet bullet to experience the ease of clitoral pleasure. When enjoying sex toys, always keep some lube at hand – whether you experience vaginal or menopausal dryness, it’s an invaluable tool to ensure utmost pleasure.

The verdict: Sex toys for women

Let us stress again that every body is different, so the best way to find out what you like is to give everything a go. And while every one of these toys is sure to turn your me-time into a tantalising treat with ease, for our tester, the Lovehoney rose just nicked the top spot, thanks to its sweet-looking design and clitoral stimulating power.

The Smile Makers the firefighter came a close second, as it was incredibly easy to use with a striking shape that truly hits every spot. Meanwhile, if you’re after a rabbit vibrator, we’d recommend the super soft feel of Durex or for a small yet mighty toy, the Lovehoney bullet is sure to knock your socks off.

Planning a romantic night in? Read our review of the best massage candles

