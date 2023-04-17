Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex toys have had a huge rebrand in recent years. Once shrouded in secrecy, hiding in seedy-looking sex shops and unspoken about in everyday conversations, the focus on female pleasure has been put into sharp focus.

You can now buy a sex toy from your local supermarket or browse hundreds of options from your favourite online beauty retailers, such as lookfantastic, Boots, Beauty Bay and more.

But with so many to choose from, which ones are worth getting excited about and which ones fall flat? We tested countless designs, from bullet vibrators and rabbits to clitoral stimulators, G-spot styles and more, to let you know the best ones to buy.

The trick to choosing a sex toy that causes you to climax comes down to working out how your body responds. Does clitoral stimulation have you seeing stars, or is it your G-spot that really gets you going? If you don’t know yet, these sex toys are sure to help you find out.

We’ve even had some key questions answered by sex, wellness and relationship expert and founder of Frolicme.com Anna Richards, including how to clean your sex toy, which ones are best for beginners and what types of toys are available. Enjoy!

How we tested

Testing these sex toys needs little explanation, but trust us when we say we gave them a thorough trial. Searching through each different style, these were the ones that impressed and landed a spot in our (now very large) self-pleasure collection. But remember, what works for one person, may not work for another, so trying different styles is sure to work in your favour.

The best sex toys for 2023 are: