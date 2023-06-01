Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Premium pleasure brand Womanizer is back with a new product – and it’s one many of us might be more familiar with than we originally thought.

Teaming up with bathroom specialists Hansgrohe, the sexual-wellness company has created a world-first showerhead, designed specifically for masturbation.

The wave sex toy came into production after Womanizer conducted research around the topic of masturbation in the shower, finding that more than two-in-three UK women (61 per cent) have already masturbated in the shower or bathtub, while nearly two-in-five (39 per cent) are doing so at least once a month.

According to Elisabeth Neumann, a sexologist and head of user research at Womanizer, the “Womanizer wave represents a significant step forward in the destigmatisation of masturbation, as it normalises and incorporates this healthy sexual practice into our daily lives.”

Seeking to enhance the existing experience, Womanizer’s new wave has taken an act that is so natural for many people to the next level.

If you’re intrigued about taking your shower experience up a notch and adding more pleasure to this daily routine, you can find out more about the new wave below.

Continuing with its aim of breaking the taboo of conversations around masturbation, by introducing it into everyday objects, the wave showerhead is a spearhead in this mission.

With jet settings created to optimise pleasurable sensations via the natural element of water, the Womanizer wave allows vulva-owners to masturbate in their shower. The showerhead features three different water jets: the pleasure jet and pleasure whirl for masturbation, plus Hansgrohe’s signature powder rain for a classic shower experience.

The pleasure jet provides constant, rhythmic stimulation, while the pleasure whirl will orchestrate stimulating and surprising movements. The two-in-one wave can also be used for a normal shower experience, thanks to the powder rain jet, which offers a gentle and relaxing, regular shower experience.

To swap from one experience to the other, users need only adjust the intensity using a slider and switch, which will change the jet settings as required – all with just one hand. Womanizer wave uses eco smart technology for a 60 per cent reduction in water consumption, compared with traditional products, so you can enjoy some planet-friendly pleasure, too.

What’s interesting about this new sex toy from Womanizer is its partnership with Hansgrohe – combining the premium bathroom brand’s years of experience in sleek engineering with the sexual-wellness company’s innovative ideas around self-pleasure.

As with most Womanizer products, the optimised ergonomic shape provides a discreet design and the device comes in chrome, black and white colourways. Priced at £99.99, the Wave is £80 cheaper than Womanizer’s revolutionary premium 2 sex toy.

