We at IndyBest are huge supporters of brands in the sexual wellness category – those that champion health and wellbeing in the more intimate aspects of your life.

Where vibrators and similar items were once seen as shocking (and, truthfully, still are in some cases), they are no longer limited to seedy sex shops and hen-do antics, with such products now found on sale in most stores and online retailers.

Nowadays, there’s so much choice when it comes to the type of vibrator you select for yourself, and it’s all about finding the perfect fit for you. What your friends might love might not work for you – while you might find some other styles intimidating or be unsure of just how to use them.

While the stigma is (almost) gone, there are still many questions surrounding sex toys and which one to pick. But that’s why we’re on hand to help you out – testing the products on your behalf, so you can choose the best one for you.

Australian brand Frenchie first launched in 2020, bringing an aesthetically pleasing nature to the world of sex toys and sexual pleasure. Its designs are cute, simple and discreet – leading us to be intrigued and keen to try some of the brand’s products for ourselves.

Athough a cheap and cheerful brand, it certainly does not economise on its aim to make sex (and the pleasure that comes with it) fun and safe for all involved. Good for you, your body and the planet, the brand is also on a sustainable mission, using vegan, non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials and ingredients within their products. Plus, the brand sources and manufactures ethically.

With the latest release, the petit Eiffel, causing quite the stir, we set about investigating the newest vibrator to join the line up.

How we tested

There’s only one way to test these products, but we’ll spare you the specific details. We did, however, pay attention to things such as sound and charging time – in addition to how effective the product was. Being a mini vibrator, we also took the little ‘iron lady’ on a few trips with us, as well as testing her out at home.