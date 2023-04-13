Frenchie the petit Eiffel
- Material: Medical-grade soft silicone
- Stimulation: Clitoral
- Waterproof: Yes
- Speeds/modes: Seven
Frenchie describes its newest model as “small but powerful”, and we’d have to agree. With seven modes and speeds, the device features a pin-point flutter tip to target clitoral stimulation.
If you’re someone who prefers clitoral stimulation – whether indulging in a bit of self love or partner play – the petit Eiffel could definitely be for you, as its shape ensures it gets straight to the point. Should a bullet-style vibrator be your chosen toy, you’ll also be impressed with this device from Frenchie. However, if you’re preference is more towards the air clitoral stimulator of the Womanizer, or rabbit dildo-style toy, this might not do the trick for you.
While the brand claims it is easy to use (with operation via one single button), upon charging the device, it is important to note you need to press the button until the purple light comes on and then you can press for longer to go through the different modes and speeds – something key to be aware of, otherwise you’re going to find yourself extra frustrated!
Featuring medical-grade soft silicone, the brand uses vegan, non-toxic and natural materials to create all of its products – though it is important to note that silicone itself is not biodegradable. That being said, we were so impressed with the petit Eiffel, that we can’t see ourselves getting rid of it any time soon.
A USB-charged toy, the petit Eiffel has a longlife battery of up to two hours and is waterproof, adding to the opportunities of using it for self pleasure. It’s also very quiet, measuring at less than 50db and generating a low frequency sound that’s perfect should you be worried about ears from the next room. It was also a more comforting, low-level drumming buzz, compared with the ones we’re used to, for which we gave the brand props.
Due to the small size of the product, it’s touted as being ideal for travelling – however, one thing we felt was missing was a small bag to transport the petit Eiffel, to keep it safe and sanitary. Other brands we’ve encountered do include this, and it’s a nice, discreet touch when taking your toy away from home.
We thought the price point was ideal, coming in at less than many of our other favourite toys – yet leading us to be just as impressed, if not more so.