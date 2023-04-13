Jump to content

We tried Frenchie’s petit Eiffel sex toy – and it’s proof that good things come in small packages

Reach new heights with this très magnifique vibrator

Amira Arasteh
Thursday 13 April 2023 15:51
<p>Will this French-monument-inspired sex toy make you go ‘oo la la’? </p>

Will this French-monument-inspired sex toy make you go ‘oo la la’?

(The Independent)

We at IndyBest are huge supporters of brands in the sexual wellness category – those that champion health and wellbeing in the more intimate aspects of your life.

Where vibrators and similar items were once seen as shocking (and, truthfully, still are in some cases), they are no longer limited to seedy sex shops and hen-do antics, with such products now found on sale in most stores and online retailers.

Nowadays, there’s so much choice when it comes to the type of vibrator you select for yourself, and it’s all about finding the perfect fit for you. What your friends might love might not work for you – while you might find some other styles intimidating or be unsure of just how to use them.

While the stigma is (almost) gone, there are still many questions surrounding sex toys and which one to pick. But that’s why we’re on hand to help you out – testing the products on your behalf, so you can choose the best one for you.

Australian brand Frenchie first launched in 2020, bringing an aesthetically pleasing nature to the world of sex toys and sexual pleasure. Its designs are cute, simple and discreet – leading us to be intrigued and keen to try some of the brand’s products for ourselves.

Athough a cheap and cheerful brand, it certainly does not economise on its aim to make sex (and the pleasure that comes with it) fun and safe for all involved. Good for you, your body and the planet, the brand is also on a sustainable mission, using vegan, non-toxic, natural and sustainable materials and ingredients within their products. Plus, the brand sources and manufactures ethically.

With the latest release, the petit Eiffel, causing quite the stir, we set about investigating the newest vibrator to join the line up.

How we tested

There’s only one way to test these products, but we’ll spare you the specific details. We did, however, pay attention to things such as sound and charging time – in addition to how effective the product was. Being a mini vibrator, we also took the little ‘iron lady’ on a few trips with us, as well as testing her out at home.

Frenchie the petit Eiffel

  • Material: Medical-grade soft silicone
  • Stimulation: Clitoral
  • Waterproof: Yes
  • Speeds/modes: Seven

Frenchie describes its newest model as “small but powerful”, and we’d have to agree. With seven modes and speeds, the device features a pin-point flutter tip to target clitoral stimulation.

If you’re someone who prefers clitoral stimulation – whether indulging in a bit of self love or partner play – the petit Eiffel could definitely be for you, as its shape ensures it gets straight to the point. Should a bullet-style vibrator be your chosen toy, you’ll also be impressed with this device from Frenchie. However, if you’re preference is more towards the air clitoral stimulator of the Womanizer, or rabbit dildo-style toy, this might not do the trick for you.

While the brand claims it is easy to use (with operation via one single button), upon charging the device, it is important to note you need to press the button until the purple light comes on and then you can press for longer to go through the different modes and speeds – something key to be aware of, otherwise you’re going to find yourself extra frustrated!

Featuring medical-grade soft silicone, the brand uses vegan, non-toxic and natural materials to create all of its products – though it is important to note that silicone itself is not biodegradable. That being said, we were so impressed with the petit Eiffel, that we can’t see ourselves getting rid of it any time soon.

A USB-charged toy, the petit Eiffel has a longlife battery of up to two hours and is waterproof, adding to the opportunities of using it for self pleasure. It’s also very quiet, measuring at less than 50db and generating a low frequency sound that’s perfect should you be worried about ears from the next room. It was also a more comforting, low-level drumming buzz, compared with the ones we’re used to, for which we gave the brand props.

Due to the small size of the product, it’s touted as being ideal for travelling – however, one thing we felt was missing was a small bag to transport the petit Eiffel, to keep it safe and sanitary. Other brands we’ve encountered do include this, and it’s a nice, discreet touch when taking your toy away from home.

We thought the price point was ideal, coming in at less than many of our other favourite toys – yet leading us to be just as impressed, if not more so.

The verdict: Frenchie petit Eiffel

Taking price, functionality and satisfaction into account, the petit Eiffel definitely ticks all the boxes we’d require from a toy of this kind. Coming in at a lower price than many of our other favourite toys, it’s actually a steal, in our book.

Many people find bullet vibrators a less intimidating starting point to explore sexual pleasure and if this sounds like you, this sex toy from Frenchie could definitely be one for you. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the perfect partner to take with you when on the move, the petit Eiffel is très bien.

