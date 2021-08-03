Any adventurous person or couple should consider what they’re going to keep in their bedside drawer, or the box under their bed – which is why we’ve put together the ultimate edit of the best sex toys to help you form the perfect capsule collection.

All of these toys have been extensively tried out, and in most cases used over a matter of months or even years. They’re all hardwearing, durable products that delight just as much on their hundredth use as they did on the first.

Every sex toy listed here is quiet, if not silent, and wouldn’t be overheard from the next room. They’re all made from body safe materials and they’re all rechargeable.

Whether you mix and match one product from each section, or try the full list, here’s our completely complete guide to the best sex toys you can buy right now.

The best sex toys for 2021 are:

Best overall – We Vibe tango bullet: £50.42, Amazon.co.uk

– We Vibe tango bullet: £50.42, Amazon.co.uk Best quiet vibrator – Je Joue uma: £75, Amazon.co.uk

– Je Joue uma: £75, Amazon.co.uk Best for new sensations – Luxury metal rabbit: £72, Annsummers.com

– Luxury metal rabbit: £72, Annsummers.com Best for a less intense orgasm – Magic wand: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Magic wand: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for experienced sex toy users – Smile Makers ‘The Poet’: £119, Smilemakerscollection.com

– Smile Makers ‘The Poet’: £119, Smilemakerscollection.com Best classic vibrator – Womanizer starlet 4 function clitoral stimulator: £69.99, Bondara.co.uk

– Womanizer starlet 4 function clitoral stimulator: £69.99, Bondara.co.uk Best men’s one-stop-shop – Fleshlight: £61.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Fleshlight: £61.99, Amazon.co.uk Best erection aid – Bondara set of three cock rings: £5.99, Bondara.co.uk

– Bondara set of three cock rings: £5.99, Bondara.co.uk Best for adventurous men – Lelo Bruno: £101.25, Lelo.com

– Lelo Bruno: £101.25, Lelo.com Best budget buy – Rocks off bullet: £9.99, Rocks-off.com

– Rocks off bullet: £9.99, Rocks-off.com Best for the curious – Ann Summers slim recharging and rotating rabbit: £42, Annsummers.com

– Ann Summers slim recharging and rotating rabbit: £42, Annsummers.com Best tasteful toy – Massage candle, kiki de montparnasse: £76, Kikimd.com

– Massage candle, kiki de montparnasse: £76, Kikimd.com Best for absolutely everyone – Pjur lubricant: £13.99, Britishcondoms.uk

– Pjur lubricant: £13.99, Britishcondoms.uk Best for mutual orgasms – Lelo tiani: £119, Lelo.com

– Lelo tiani: £119, Lelo.com Best for couples wanting to explore – Glass butt plug: £20.99, Loveplugs.co.uk

Best vibrators

(We Vibe )

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

The We-Vibe bullet is the foundation of any truly great collection of sex toys. It’s got a round, fulsome vibration that other toys of the same size just can’t compete with. The speeds are many and will satisfy anyone from newbies to old hands – the preset vibration patterns are surprising in all the right ways. It recharges quickly and lasts for years and years. It’s not a cheap toy, but like a cashmere jumper or the perfect Little Black Dress, it’s an investment piece.

Buy now

Je Joue uma: £75, Jejoue.co.uk

(Je Joue )

Best: All-rounder vibrator

Rating: 8/10

The classic vibrator – a vibrating shaft – is often underrated. But this is a real gem. It’s soft to the touch and incredibly quiet to use. It’s versatile – suitable to be used for clitoral or internal stimulation, and completely waterproof so you can use it in the shower or bath if you don’t live in a home where privacy is easy to come by. It’s marketed as being a g-spot stimulator, and it’s very good at its official job, but this toy is a real all-rounder.

Buy now

Luxury metal rabbit: £72, Annsummers.com

(Ann Summers)

Best: For new sensations

Rating: 9/10

Ever since Charlotte got addicted to her rabbit in Sex And The City, the rampant rabbit has been a favourite. It’s one of the world’s most popular sex toys for an extremely good reason: because it combines penetration and clitoral stimulation in a way that no other toy has ever been able to compare to. There are lots of different types of rabbits, but this one pays equal attention to internal and clitoral stimulation, so it’s arguably the best of the best. This rabbit is a little different from your average rampant rabbit because the shaft is metal, which means that it’s often a little cooler to the touch, and that the vibration feels slightly crisper.

Buy now

Best toys for women

(iDOO)

Best: For a less intense orgasm

Rating: 8/10

The magic wand is one of the earliest vibrators, and there’s a reason that it’s still so enormously popular. If you like a vibrator that packs a punch, then this works. It’s ideal for people who like their clitoral stimulation to be spread over a larger area, and to be fuller and less sharp. The large, rounded head is perfect for anyone who finds the narrow point of a bullet vibrator too intense. Magic wands were traditionally mains powered, but we like this slightly more modern version which is rechargeable and waterproof.

Buy now

Smile Makers ‘The Poet’: £119, Smilemakerscollection.com

(iDOO)

Best: For experienced sex toy users

Rating: 9/10

The Poet is the latest offering from Smile Makers, famous for being the first sex toys on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, and for naming its toys after pin-up occupations (“The Fireman” and “The Tennis Instructor”). The Poet is Smile Makers’ take on the clitoral suction vibrator. But, rather than just emulating the same glorious technology other companies have created, The Poet adds something extra. The sides of the toy are a control, so you can make it more intense by squeezing the toy while using it. It takes a little practice to get a perfect control over the toy, but it functions as an additional layer of mindfulness, making you completely tune into your body as you adjust it. You effectively create a bespoke setting for every single use.

Buy now

Womanizer starlet 4 function clitoral stimulator: £69.99, Bondara.co.uk

(iDOO)

Best: Classic vibrator

Rating: 10/10

Most clitoral suction vibrators are pretty amazing, but this one happens to be a classic of the genre. It’s a very similar version to the one Lily Allen released in 2020. It comes in a pretty coral colour and the technology is just fantastic. Many women who have struggled to achieve orgasm through sex or traditional vibrators have found that the Womanizer toys can change all of that in a matter of minutes. It also holds a charge for an impressively long time and comes with a great variety of settings and speeds.

Buy now

Best toys for men

(Fleshlight)

Best: Men’s one-stop-shop toy

Rating: 9/10

There’s plenty of stigma around male sex toys, which is very unfair and nonsensical, given that we know that male masturbation is a) incredibly common and b) very healthy. The Fleshlight is one of the most famous sex toys, though the term “infamous” might be a more apt description. But they’re actually incredibly cleverly designed toys that get glowing reviews. If you’d like to elevate your masturbation from just a session with your own hand, the Fleshlight is absolutely the first place to start. This version is rather more discrete in design which might appeal to first timers.

Buy now

Bondara set of three cock rings: £5.99, Bondara.co.uk

(Bondara )

Best: Erection aid

Rating: 10/10

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping it simple, which is exactly what these Bondara cock rings do. They’re a tactile, stretchy material which is (apparently) very comfortable to wear. You should use it in conjunction with a water-based lubricant. Many of the reviews from men who suffer with erectile disfunction say that these rings have helped them to maintain an erection during sex. Even those who don’t struggle to maintain an erection might well find that these rings help them to stay even harder for longer.

Buy now

(Lelo)

Best: For adventurous men

Rating: 9/10

The Bruno is a sleek piece of kit, because Lelo have a real talent for making sex toys look like beautifully designed pieces of art. The Bruno is smooth, sleek and easy to use. If you’ve ever wanted to experience prostate massage, or if you’re already an old hand with all things male g-spot, this is guaranteed to please. Make sure you’ve got a decent lube on hand before trying to use it, and be prepared to feel something incredibly intense.

Buy now

Best toys for beginners

Rocks off bullet: £9.99, Rocks-off.com

(Bondara )

Best: Budget buy

Rating: 8/10

The Rocks Off bullet is a gloriously inexpensive piece of sex tech. It comes at a variety of price points, but if you’re investing in your first sex toy, you might want to pick the cheapest one. It’s the best-selling single speed vibrator in the world, and the single speed is a lovely medium. If you know that you like extremely light stimulation, or that you need something a bit more intense to reach orgasm, then they have multi-speed alternatives.

These bullets are the perfect toy to use during sex. Stick to your regular routine, but include a bullet for clitoral stimulation, and watch how quickly your sex life goes from “nice” to “we have got to do that again RIGHT NOW.”

Buy now

Ann Summers slim recharging and rotating rabbit: £42, Annsummers.com

(Ann Summers)

Best: For the curious

Rating: 9/10

If you’ve never used a vibrator before, or if you’ve only ever used a bullet, then the rabbit could seem slightly intimidating. This version is rather smaller than some of the other rabbit offerings, which makes it a perfect first place to start. All of the same intense, incredible stimulation, but packed into a slightly smaller package. Plus, it’s rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about stealing batteries from your TV remote control.

Buy now

Massage candle, kiki de montparnasse: £76, Kikimd.com

( Kiki de Montparnasse)

Best: Tasteful toy

Rating: 9/10

For anyone who wants to make their sex life a little more adventurous without going the whole whips and chains route, a massage candle is a delightful place to start. It burns at a super low temperature, and once the wax has melted you and your partner can pour it onto each other’s skin, using it as massage oil. Hold the candle higher if you like the wax cooler, or closer if you like it to be a little more piquant. This particular candle smells utterly divine and leaves your skin feeling like you’ve been at a spa.

Buy now

Best toys for couples

(Pjur)

Best: For absolutely everyone

Rating: 10/10

Lube isn’t technically a toy. But it is the quickest, easiest and arguably the most gratifying way to improve your sex life. Everything feels better with adequate lubrication, but lots of brands either dry up quickly or leave you feeling sticky. It’s condom safe, doesn’t have a scent or a taste, and works better than any other lubricant on the market.

Buy now

(Lelo)

Best: For mutual orgasms

Rating: 9/10

The Tiani is the gold standard for straight couples toys that aim to stimulate both of you equally. It’s worn inside the vagina and then sits against your vulva, meaning that it can stimulate your g-spot and your clitoris at the same time. Given that the vast majority of women can’t achieve orgasm from penetration alone, this is a very smart purchase if you want to enjoy mutual orgasms.

This toy is effectively a date night in a box. It’s not cheap, though you could easily spend that much on dinner and a movie and arguably have rather less fun. Cheaper versions of this toy exist, and they do work. But this is the original and the best.

Buy now

Glass butt plug: £20.99, Loveplugs.co.uk

(Love Plugs)

Best: For couples wanting to explore

Rating: 8/10

If you’re not looking to spend a huge amount of money but you want to take your sex life from sweet to spicy in one purchase, then a butt plug is the best possible use of your money. People of any gender can use a butt plug, so they’re certainly not just for straight couples. But if you’ve never experimented with anything anal before, it’s guaranteed to feel incredibly naughty.

Butt plugs are a great gateway to anal sex because you can remove it privately after sex if you’re self-conscious. Plus they make penetrative sex more intense for women, and can stimulate the g-spot for men. That’s a whole lot of hard work for a little toy costing just over twenty quid. We suggest starting with the smallest size and then working your way up if you’re so inclined.

Buy now

The verdict: Sex toys

It’s incredibly hard to pick just one of these products, especially as they all fulfil such different requirements in a varied sex life. The We-Vibe tango bullet is our overall best buy, but the unofficial best purchase has to be the Pjur lubricant because it’s inexpensive and it will make a marked difference to your sex life, regardless of what genitals you have.

If you’re in a straight couple, it’s got to be the Lelo tiani, because you can’t put a price on mutual orgasms, and for men (as long as you’re a little adventurous), it’s got to be the sleek and impressively powerful Bruno.

