Whether you find yourself in a new relationship or a long-term one, keeping things exciting and romantic should be a top priority. If you’re searching for a way to spice things up a bit, allow us to introduce you to the world of sex toys.

Thanks to the internet, buying a sex toy no longer means shuffling into a black windowed shop and blushing all the way home with your carrier bag.

But there’s so much choice online it can be difficult to know where to start, and how to make sure you’re investing wisely.

Sex toys can be at cheap as a fiver or as expensive as several hundred pounds, but spending lots of money isn’t always a guarantee of quality.

We’ve put together a list of the key items you need to supercharge your sex life – a sort of capsule collection, if you will.

All of these products have been given real-life trials over the last six months (though we’ll keep it light on detail to spare everyone’s blushes) and have been found to be worth their weight in gold when it comes to spicing things up.

The best sex toys for couples in 2021 are:

We-Vibe tango Best: Overall The bullet is most women’s first sex toy. It’s a classic, and you can pick up a very cheap one from Amazon for about 10 quid. But this bullet is not like the others. This is a life-changer. Women who have always struggled to orgasm say that this made the difference. It’s got the full, round vibration of a much bigger toy (like the Hitachi magic wand) but in tiny form. It’s perfect for couples because it will fit between you in any position, and it will make the elusive mutual orgasm all the more likely. Plus, the vibrations give penis-owning partners a nice boost too. Just shy of £60 is not a small amount of money to drop on a sex toy, but if you're ready to make a significant investment in your sex life, this is the very best place to start. Buy now £ 49 , We-vibe.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lelo Tiani 2 Best for: Equal gratification Just like a cheaper u-shaped vibrator, the Lelo tiani is designed to help you and your partner derive equal amounts of gratification from sex. And it absolutely works. It’s an expensive toy, especially when you can buy something similar for a fraction of the cost. But the latex is velvet soft, the vibration patterns are well thought out, it’s easy to use and it lasts well. It comes with a one year warranty, and if anything goes wrong in the first 10 years of ownership you get 50 per cent off a replacement. Lelo also makes a version of the tiani which has 24K gold involved, but it’s rather more expensive and it’s not quite clear how, or if, the gold makes sex more enjoyable. Buy now £ 89.25 , Lelo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Precious Metals ribbed silver explorer Best: Butt plug Butt plugs are the easiest way to make regular sex feel like very naughty sex. They come in a wide variety of sizes, from the ones you can barely feel to ones which you need some practice with before using. This one is pretty, which never hurts, and it’s made of metal, so it reaches body temperature quickly (you might want to dip it in warm water first, if you’re averse to cold). It’s gently curved which helps to intensify your orgasm by stimulating your nerve endings. Not too big, not too small – the Goldilocks of butt plugs, if you will. Buy now £ 38.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lovehoney curved G-Spot sensual glass dildo Best: Glass dildo Glass might sound like a counterintuitive material for a sex toy, but these dildos have been tested beyond an inch of their life to make sure that when correctly used, accidents don’t happen. This one is made from borosilicate glass which means it’s safe for you to heat up or cool down. It’ll meet your body temperature quickly, if that’s your preference, and if you use it in conjunction with a vibrator it will take on some of the vibration. They’re suitable for vaginal or anal use and the bulb shape is designed to stimulate the g-spot or the prostate, so the world is basically your oyster. Buy now £ 19.99 , Lovehoney.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} G Spotter u shaped Best for: Female orgasm during penetrative sex The U-shaped vibrator is a relatively recent invention, an answer to the problem that while most men can orgasm from penetrative sex, most women can’t. The idea is that the vibrator sits inside the vagina, stimulating the g-spot, and hugs your body, also vibrating over the clitoris. You wear it during sex and the vibrations heighten the experience for both partners, especially whoever is wearing it. We found this one, from Amazon, to be a really decent offering – and the online reviews seem to agree. It’s reasonably priced, so it’s without some of the bells and whistles of a more expensive toy, but unquestionably gets the job done. Buy now £ 15 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers rabbit ears cock ring Best: Cock ring for clitoral stimulation Different cock rings work for different people, and it can be difficult to find the perfect one. This version encapsulates the classic Ann Summers rabbit ears, which many women report as their favourite sex toy, and puts it in cock ring form. This means that during sex you’re enjoying clitoral stimulation, not just vaginal. The use of a familiar sensation – if you’re a rabbit fan – can be really helpful if you’re struggling to orgasm. Not all cock rings are created equal, so even if you’ve had bad luck with a previous one, it’s worth trying a few different options to find one which works for you. This one is just a fiver, so you really can’t lose. People who are worried about plastic could consider trying a metal or leather version (though they don’t vibrate). Buy now £ 5 , Annsummers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sh! corset strap-on harness Best: Harness for strap-on dildo Pegging – the practice of a woman using a strap on with her partner – is still on the taboo side, but if you’ve been in lockdown together for the better part of a year, you might well feel that it’s time to start taking on some of the raunchier positions in the bedroom. Sh! makes the Chanel’s of the strap on world, and this model gets extremely solid feedback for its ease of use (not always a given) and the support provided to the wearer. It’s perfect whether you’re a same-sex or straight couple. Please note that you will also need to purchase a dildo to use with it – otherwise you might end up with a “no batteries on Christmas day” feeling. Buy now £ 66 , Sh-womenstore.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Coco de Mer flogger Best for: Spanking Often items sold in the (ahem) adult stores tend towards the aesthetically offensive – lots of black leather and red love hearts. Luckily Coco de Mer exists as the antidote to all of that, making genuinely beautiful things that you’d probably have on display if that wasn’t a bit of an overshare. The Coco de Mer flogger is tactile, sensuous and feels more expensive than its price tag. It’s perfect if you’d like to lightly experiment with spanking, but also feels great as a stroker if you’re not into the pain side of the pleasure/pain continuum. It’s small enough that it’s suitable for whichever part of the body appeals (within reason – use your common sense!). Buy now £ 45 , Coco-de-mer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

