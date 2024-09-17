6 best sex games that bring some extra fun to the bedroom

Love – or should we say lust – is certainly in the air, as games that support better connection and a spicier sex life are becoming more popular. Games take the intensity off and make something that can often elicit anxiety much more fun and approachable.

Whether you’re a self-professed freak in the sheets or just looking to broaden your wheelhouse and improve your communication skills, a sex game could be the key. And there’s no short supply of options to suit everyone and anyone, no matter if you’re playing with a partner or in a group.

You may not be surprised to learn that you won’t find these on the shelves at Sainsbury’s alongside family-friendly board games. We sourced the best from trusted adult stores, like Ann Summers and Lovehoney, and it’s safe to say we weren’t disappointed.

Plus, we’ve also tried and tested the best sex toys for couples and the best vibrators, so if you’re in search of the right toy to play these games with, look no further.

Keep reading to see which sex games we’ve named as the best, from playful dice to bedroom-friendly boardgames and card games to improve intimacy. Enjoy!

How we tested sex games

Taking our job seriously, as always, we set out to test these sex games in the best way we know how – grabbing a partner and heading to the bedroom. From card games to board games, directional dice and more, there’s a whole host to choose from, and these are our favourite picks.

The best sex games for 2024 are: