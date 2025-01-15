11 best sex toys for women to unlock a new buzz in the bedroom

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sex toy shopping can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. With so many different types and styles of sex toys for women on offer, it can often feel like you need to learn a second language just to understand the differences – no one would blame you for just picking the simplest-looking option and calling it a day. However, investing some time when it comes to finding the best toys for your body and lifestyle can have a huge impact on your sex life, whether with a partner or exploring solo.

It’s best to start by thinking about what you already like in the bedroom. If you’re all about simultaneous stimulation, a trusty rabbit might be the way forward. Prefer things a bit softer and gentler? A pebble vibrator could be for you.

Clinical sexologist Ness Cooper says research shows that choosing the right sex toy comes with an abundance of benefits: “Using sex toys solo can help individuals connect with their body more,” she says. “This can help strengthen a positive connection and trust in the types of pleasure that the individual experiences and knows they enjoy.”

For couples, using sex toys can help facilitate conversations about what each partner enjoys and help to strengthen your communication skills. Cooper says: “When using sex toys as a couple, you have to take time to learn how that particular sex toy works for you or your partner, whilst exploring its different functions and how these feel.”

To help you find the best women’s sex toy for your particular needs, we’ve tested a range of different styles, to bring you our honest review.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the toys we put to the test ( The Independent/Lois Shearing )

The criteria for selecting the perfect sex toy for someone with a vulva is pretty detailed. Obviously, the toy has to have a varied set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have a good battery life – no one wants their vibrator dying on them mid-use. A quality sex toy should also be crafted from body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for.

We also tested for weight, ergonomics and button placement, volume, attachments and special features – such as double motors, different styles of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts. Toys that scored highly during testing had useful and unexpected extra features, such as travel locks, storage cases and extra-long run-times.

Why you can trust us

Lois Shearing is a freelance journalist, author and activist based in London. They specialise in content that covers sexuality, gender, sex, relationships, identity, and politics. Previously senior sex and relationships writer at Cosmopolitan UK, Shearing has plenty of experience reviewing sex toys and knows how to spot a quality investment. They’ve since created handy shopping guides on Lovehoney advent calendars and the best rose sex toys as an IndyBest expert.

The best sex toys for women in 2025 are: