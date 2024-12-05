Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Advent calendars have undergone a big rebrand in the last few years. While for many of us, they still conjure up the memory of excitedly opening festive-shaped, if slightly disappointing chocolate before school, grown-up advent calendars have taken over and there are hundreds of options to choose from. Whether you’re into beauty, candles or even coffee, there’s an adult advent out there for you.

Speaking of adult advent calendars, online sex toy retailer Lovehoney has once again launched a range of sex toy advent calendars to make your yuletide a little merrier. Whether you’re a couple or a solo adventurer, Lovehoney has built a selection of calendars bursting with sex toys and spicy gifts to elevate the festive season. There’s a range to choose from so whatever your relationship status and whatever you’re into, you’ll definitely be able to find a sex toy advent calendar to suit your needs.

“Sex toy advent calendars can make great gifts, especially in relationships as it gives you the opportunity to explore new types of pleasure together,” says sex educator Laura Clark. “Instead of buying one really expensive toy that may not float your partner’s boat, you can spend your money on an assortment of different toys. Some may be a hit, others a miss, but you can enjoy exploring them together.”

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Lois Shearing )

We rated each advent calendar according to a specific criterion. We judged the boxes on how well they were presented – design, packaging and how fun they were to unbox. We also assessed the range of toys and accessories on offer and the diversity of what was in each calendar. We also looked at value and which calendar delivered the best bang for your buck – pun absolutely intended.

Each toy was individually tested for quality, enjoyment and how useful it would be as part of your sex toy collection. We considered whether toys came with batteries or chargers, whether they were compatible with our favourite lubes and whether we could use them solo, or with a partner. We also checked whether the toys were waterproof, quiet and easy to hold.

Our testers are experts who have been writing about sex toys for many years so they know quality when they see it. We also enlisted the help of sexperts and intimacy experts to help with our assessment and to help you choose the right calendar for you and your body. Keep reading for our verdict.