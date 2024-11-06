Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Selfridges beauty advent calendar is one of the Christmas countdown OGs and has been in circulation since 2010.

Back then, the calendar was stocked exclusively with L’Oréal minis and cost shoppers as little as £60. Now, 14 years on, the Selfridges 2024 offering costs much more at £250. However, it’s not just for beauty sampling and, on the contrary, boasts more than 20 full-size products to enjoy. In total, there are 38 products to get experimental with, giving you the best of both worlds with a plethora of mini and retail-size goodies.

After amassing a mega waitlist since its announcement in early September, the hefty haul went live on 16 October. Naturally, it sold out in a matter of days, but it has finally been restocked.

I managed to get my hands on the beauty bonanza to give you the lowdown on everything from what’s inside to the packaging, so you can decide if it’s worth snapping up today. Spoiler alter, it is.

How I tested

open image in gallery I unboxed every item in the Selfridges advent calendar and put them to the test ( Lucy Smith )

After receiving the Christmas countdown, I put my festive traditions aside and unwrapped every day in a single sitting. I weighed up the desirability of the products, from trending to long-standing icons, and put the formulas to the test, noting performance, size and overall value for money. Keep scrolling for my full run down, including how to shop and the key product info.