Dior’s advent calendar includes Miss Dior and j’adore perfumes – we’ve sampled a few of the festive surprises

There’s a selection of cult favourite Dior products behind the doors of this luxurious Christmas countdown

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 04 November 2022 14:14
<p>Inside, it’s full of beauty goodies, including make-up, skincare and perfume</p>

Inside, it’s full of beauty goodies, including make-up, skincare and perfume

(iStock/ The Independent)

Christmas is right around the corner and there’s lots of shopping to be done, from stocking up on seasonal sweet treats to browsing upcoming Black Friday deals to bag an early bargain.

We’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on the glittering array of advent calendars available, spanning across everything from food and drink to beauty, toys and even DIY.

On the make-up and skincare front, there are offerings from popular brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Missoma, Kiehl’s, Net-A-Porter, The Body Shop,Harvey Nichols, Benefit and more.

We were very excited to discover Dior’s 2022 advent calendar, a celestial-themed box filled with 24 perfume, make-up and skincare treats. The packaging has been illustrated by artist Pietro Ruffo and features flowers, constellations, stardust and animals in a glorious navy blue and gold metallic design.

Undoubtedly a luxurious investment, the products inside include 5ml j’adore eau de parfum, 5ml Miss Dior eau de parfum, rouge Dior velvet finish lipstick in 999 and 100 shades, 10ml capture totale super potent serum, 4ml Diorshow iconic overcurl mascara, 7ml Dior vernis nail varnish in 999, a 35g ambre nuit candle, 15ml gris Dior body creme and a lucky star Christmas decoration.

While we didn’t manage to get our mitts on an actual calendar, we’ve sampled a few of the products included (in their full size incarnations), to whet your appetite for the real deal.

How we tested

Our reviewer sampled a number of full-sized versions of products that feature in the Dior 2022 advent calendar. We looked at perfume, skincare and make-up, examining their formulas, scent and finish. Read on for the Dior favourites that are featured (in smaller sizes) in the advent calendar.

Dior advent calendar: £470, Dior.com

(Dior)

Buy now

Dior Miss Dior eau de parfum

  • Best: Fragrance
  • Scent: Floral and fresh
  • Fragrance notes: Roses, lily of the valley, peony and iris

Also available in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml spray bottle sizes, we sampled the 30ml version, which we found a useful compact shape for both our handbag and shelf. There’s a 5ml treat-sized offering in the advent calendar itself, which would work well for travel or simply for sampling it before buying a bigger one.

The potent eau de parfum scent is a fresh, powdery and floral fragrance that’s long-lasting – we could smell the notes for hours after a single spritz. We noted a little bit goes a long way. The floral blend combines roses, lily of the valley, peony and iris, and there’s a subtle woody base to enjoy also.

Continue reading...

Dior j’adore eau de parfum

  • Best: Iconic bottle
  • Scent: Floral and fruity
  • Fragrance notes: Ylang ylang, Damascus rose, jasmine glandiforum, grass and Indian jasmine sambac

The 100ml version of j’adore is a sizeable statement on any shelf, thanks to the tall golden lid with a clear glass orb. There’s no denying it looks an impressive addition and the bottle would also make a stylish keepsake too. There’s a 5ml j’adore eau de perfum miniature version within the advent calendar.

The fragrance blend is floral and fruity, and combines ylang ylang, Damascus rose, jasmine glandiforum, grass and Indian jasmine sambac. It’s a crisp botanical scent with sweet fruity flavours.

If you love floral perfumes, underpinned by fruity freshness, this is an uplifting blend for you.

Continue reading...

Dior rouge Dior velvet finish lipstick, 999

  • Best: Make-up
  • Finish: Velvet
  • Size: 3.5g

In the advent calendar, there are two 1.5g rouge Dior velvet finish lipstick shades to discover - an iconic red and a classic nude.

Presented in a classic Dior case, featuring a raised metal trim in a quilted design, this lipstick screams decadence. The angled bullet is shaped to ensure a precise application and its a full-coverage formula. Just a few coats were needed, with little mess or fuss.

The velvet finish feels comforting and moisturising, and balanced out our dry lips too. We were impressed that it’s nourishing without feeling heavy. During wear, we found the formula stayed put and only gradually faded when eating or drinking.

We’re big fans of both colours, as the red is a perfect party season go-to, while nude lends itself well to everyday make-up or paired with a smokey eye. It’s worth noting this lipstick is refillable too.

Continue reading...

Dior vernis nail lacquer, 999

  • Best: For nails
  • Finish: Gloss
  • Size: 10ml

A slightly bigger version than the 7ml bottle included in the advent calendar, this Dior vernis nail lacquer comes in a wide selection of shades. We put the 999 red to the test.

We were most impressed by the size and width of the nail varnish applicator. As a brush can either make or break how well nail polish goes on, it’s paramount to a perfect manicure. It slid smoothly over nails, without any gloopy mess. The formula dried quickly in between coats, too.

An added bonus? It’s infused with peony and pistachio extract to help strengthen nails.

Continue reading...

Dior capture totale super potent serum

  • Best: Skincare
  • Benefits: Evens skin tone, hydration
  • Ingredients: Plant extracts and hyaluronic acid

There’s a 10ml version of the capture totale super potent serum to discover in the advent calendar, alongside the 23 other treats. The full-sized capture totale super potent serum is presented in a metallic finished bottle, and has a pump release applicator.

We loved how lightweight and fast-absorbing this formula is, and how it left our skin silky soft. Created to help with elasticity and firmness, it balanced out our skin tone and created an even base for make-up. Ingredients include plant extracts and hyaluronic acid, to improve suppleness and hydration.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Favourite buys featured in Dior’s 2022 advent calendar

The Dior advent calendar contains a festive beauty feast to explore. Having tried full-sized versions of a few favourites inside, we think you’ll be in for a luxurious treat.

We particularly love the Miss Dior eau de parfum for its floral, fresh and long-lasting scent. Meanwhile, the Dior rouge Dior velvet finish lipstick created a smooth, velvet finish, and both the nude and red shades included in the advent calendar are versatile colours. Finally, the Dior vernis nail lacquer in 999 is perfect for party ready mani-pedi.

Looking for more festive beauty treats? Read our guide to the beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2022

