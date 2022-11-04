Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is right around the corner and there’s lots of shopping to be done, from stocking up on seasonal sweet treats to browsing upcoming Black Friday deals to bag an early bargain.

We’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on the glittering array of advent calendars available, spanning across everything from food and drink to beauty, toys and even DIY.

On the make-up and skincare front, there are offerings from popular brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Missoma, Kiehl’s, Net-A-Porter, The Body Shop,Harvey Nichols, Benefit and more.

We were very excited to discover Dior’s 2022 advent calendar, a celestial-themed box filled with 24 perfume, make-up and skincare treats. The packaging has been illustrated by artist Pietro Ruffo and features flowers, constellations, stardust and animals in a glorious navy blue and gold metallic design.

Undoubtedly a luxurious investment, the products inside include 5ml j’adore eau de parfum, 5ml Miss Dior eau de parfum, rouge Dior velvet finish lipstick in 999 and 100 shades, 10ml capture totale super potent serum, 4ml Diorshow iconic overcurl mascara, 7ml Dior vernis nail varnish in 999, a 35g ambre nuit candle, 15ml gris Dior body creme and a lucky star Christmas decoration.

While we didn’t manage to get our mitts on an actual calendar, we’ve sampled a few of the products included (in their full size incarnations), to whet your appetite for the real deal.

How we tested

Our reviewer sampled a number of full-sized versions of products that feature in the Dior 2022 advent calendar. We looked at perfume, skincare and make-up, examining their formulas, scent and finish. Read on for the Dior favourites that are featured (in smaller sizes) in the advent calendar.

Dior advent calendar: £470, Dior.com

(Dior)

