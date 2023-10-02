Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The festive season is fast approaching and, for lovers of make-up and skincare, a beauty advent calendar is the perfect way to build up the excitement. Offering the chance to pick up products from big-named brands for less, beauty advent calendars make for an ideal Christmas treat, and Fortnum and Mason’s indulgent offering is no exception.

Along with advent calendars filled with food and drink, the luxury department store’s contribution to the beauty line-up this year comes brimming with products and has a total worth of more than £1,000. Inside, you’ll find everything from skincare, haircare and fragrance to bath, body and wellness products.

Read more: Benefit Cosmetics advent calendar 2023 review

Costing £260, Fortnum & Mason’s beauty advent calendar sits alongside similarly high-value line-ups from the likes of Harvey Nichols and Liberty. Enabling beauty-lovers to save money and stock up for the coming new year, these in-demand advent calendars often sell out year after year.

For the latest beauty advent calendar launches – including Sephora, Benefit Cosmetics and more – bookmark our guide, where you can find out everything you need to know, including pricing, contents and when they’re available to buy. But, in the meantime, for everything you need to know about the Fortnum and Mason beauty advent calendar for 2023, keep reading.

Fortnum’s beauty advent calendar 2023: £260, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

If you don’t want to spoil the surprise before opening each drawer, look away now, as we’re about to reveal some of the items you’ll find inside. Concealed within this 25-day countdown are 30 items spanning skincare, wellness and beauty. With 22 of these being full-sized products, counting down to the big day is sure to feel a little more luxurious.

While the contents would usually cost more than £1,020 in total when bought separately, the advent calendar will set you back £260. Throughout December, you will discover covetable brands such as Aromatherapy Associates, Acqua Di Parma, Dreem Distillery and more, as well as several of Fortnum and Mason’s own products, including the four seasons clementine votive candle and a tube of garden song hand cream.

You can also expect to find skincare items from sought-after brands, such as Espa’s pink hair and scalp mud mask, Acqua Di Parma’s arancia di capri shower gel and more. While the calendar’s contents lean towards skincare and bodycare, the department store’s selection also touches on fragrance and make-up surprises, too – from a Delilah eyebrow liner to the Maison Matine poom poom eau de parfum. With all this in mind, the advent calendar is sure to be hit, whether you’re buying it as a treat for yourself or a loved one.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty and more, try the links below:

Boots is selling a premium advent calendar filled with beauty goodies – and it’s less than £100