Pokémon collectors can now look forward to a brand new advent calendar this Christmas, that offers collectors and players alike a chance to collect some unique festive-themed cards to add to their growing collection.

This is the first official advent calendar released in the UK for the Pokémon Trading Card Game and is essentially a large collection of booster packs as well as other tie-in gifts, such as coins and other accessories that can be used during play.

According to the product’s description, expect to see fan favourites such as Pikachu and Lapras, as well as more Christmas-themed monsters such as Delibird.

Purchasers can also expect to pick up the harder-to-find foil cards (also known as “shinies”) as well as V and VMAX cards in each set, although there’s no guarantee which ones they might be.

To find out where to purchase the Pokémon Trading Card Game advent calendar, keep reading the rest of this article.

Pokémon Trading Card Game advent calendar: Was £44.99, now £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

(The Pokémon Company)

The advent calendar is available to purchase at a number of different retailers, with Amazon currently offering the set at an 11 per cent discount compared to its RRP. The calendar itself features 25 different windows, with the following items available:

8 foil promo cards with a festive stamp, including 2 Pokémon V and 1 Pokémon VMAX cards

6 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield series booster packs

6 Pokémon TCG 3-card fun packs

2 Pokémon coins

2 colourful sticker sheets

1 sidekick dangler

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

The calendar is also available to purchase at other retailers that stock Pokémon trading cards, such as Zavvi (£44.99, Zavvi.com), Smyths Toys (£39.99, Smythstoys.com) and HMV (£39.99, Hmv.com).

