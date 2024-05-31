Why this quiet vibrator impressed our expert tester so much

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There are several things to consider when deciding whether a sex toy will be right for you. One of your main priorities could be whether it’s going to be quiet and discreet, and luckily, there are subtle models to suit.

Look to our review of the best vibrators for a lowdown on a range of different options on the market. But if you’re after something capable of keeping the volume down while in use, the very aptly named whisperer was highlighted as our tester’s top choice where noise was concerned.

A collaboration between Smile Makers and Mumsnet, the whisperer focuses on clitoral stimulation and has been designed with people who have recently given birth in mind. It features a soft, flexible silicone and gentle feel that’s said to be more suitable for those who have increased sensitivity.

In our review, it was small and unassuming, and lived up to its name as “possibly the quietest vibrator in the world”. Meanwhile, it was easy to throw in a bag “if you’re planning to travel with it”. Here’s everything you need to know about the whisperer, including our tester’s verdict.

Smile Makers x Mumsnet the whisperer: Was £34.95, now £27.96, Lookfantastic.com

Sex expert Emilie Lavinia wrote our review of the best vibrators, so it’s certainly one to trust. The whisperer was named as the best quiet option, noted as being both small and discreet, as well as completely waterproof.

Our tester noted the “really squishy” feel of the vibrator, explaining that this design is “for first-timers, post-partum bodies and those who might struggle with the hard plastic and metal casing of other toys”, adding that it’s “incredibly soft on the body”. In terms of the design, “it’s cased in layers of smooth body-safe silicone with a flexible tapered tip”, noted our writer.

In use, the “gentle curve of the vibe makes it great for rolling and pressing”, they said. There’s also a tapered end that “offers more pinpointed stimulation”. The single small button means you can cycle through the three speeds and two pulsations with ease. Our tester found that it comes with a fairly long run time, but it’s also rechargeable using a USB.

