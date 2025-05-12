7 best aphrodisiacs to boost your libido and put you in the mood

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These drinks, chocolates and supplements have the power to give your sexual health a boost
Though the mention of a product like “sex dust” might raise a few eyebrows, you can take it from me that libido-boosting supplements are worth trying. As a wellness editor and sex educator, I’ve tried plenty of products that make spurious claims, and several that have earned their stripes.
Long gone are the days of novelty products that promise to resurrect your sex life with little evidence as to how they actually work. We are firmly in the era of quality supplements and superfoods backed by clinical trials, so we’re dealing with libido boosters that truly deliver – if you know what you’re looking for.
However, if you’re new to the scene, it can be hard to work out what’s snake oil and what is a legitimate supplement. That’s why I’ve tried and tested some of the most popular libido-boosting products on the market to see if they stand up to the claims in their marketing.
Whether capsules, tonics, or spicy chocolates, myriad products use natural ingredients that have been proven to support a healthy sex life. These aphrodisiac ingredients include things like Tribulus terrestris, ginger, maca, cacao, pistachio nuts, ashwagandha and foods high in zinc, like oysters.
While the term “aphrodisiac” can be slightly misleading – you won’t see dramatic or instant results from eating a certain type of food or taking a single supplement – the nutrients in these ingredients have been proven to support improved circulation, energy levels and muscle health, which, over time, can have a noticeable impact on sexual function.
Other libido-boosting foods include leafy greens like spinach, kale and lettuce. Foods like this supply the body with nitric oxide, which improves circulation, as well as vitamin E, magnesium and calcium, all of which are beneficial to muscle health.
Omegas can also contribute to better hormonal health, which in turn can affect your desire levels. If you menstruate, as your hormones shift throughout the month, you’ll likely experience peaks and troughs in your libido. Balanced hormones can ensure your libido also stays balanced.
“Healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish and omega-7 supplements, play a crucial role in our overall health, however, they are particularly important for our hormonal health,” says nutritionist Pauline Cox. “Healthy fats are the building block from which our sex hormones are made.”
For most people, a balanced diet of whole foods should be enough to maintain a steady libido. However, issues like hormonal shifts due to stress, pregnancy or menopause, nutrient deficiencies, illness or injury and certain medicines can interfere with libido. Many people struggling with low libido either suffer in silence or turn to solutions like viagra, but medications like this can be dangerous for some and aren’t a long-term solution. They also do nothing to treat the root cause or prevent it.
“Taking Viagra can be risky for both men and women.” Explains GP Dr Bhavini Shah. “Viagra can lower blood pressure, and cause side effects such as headaches, feeling sick or nauseous, and dizziness. It can also interact with other medicines in dangerous ways."
Libido-boosting supplements, on the other hand, can support your sexual health long term. While it’s important to understand the cause of sexual dysfunction – be it mental or physical – and to explore preventative and solution-focused treatments like talking therapy and physical therapy, supplements can help by supporting physical sexual health and longevity.
A recent study from Lloyds Pharmacy online doctor says that 50 per cent of British men have experienced some form of erectile dysfunction. A similar study also claimed that 40 per cent of women have experienced some form of sexual dysfunction.
Dr Shah explains, “Many women have difficulties with sex at some stage in their life, and for most this is temporary. In most cases, relationship difficulties, partner issues, life stresses, or even recently having a baby can contribute to this. But if you’re finding sex is more of a chore than a pleasure, these feelings have been occurring for a long time, or it’s affecting your relationship, you could be experiencing female sexual dysfunction (FSD).”
Whether this sounds familiar or you’re simply interested in maintaining the healthy libido you already have, libido-boosting supplements can both support your sexual health in the long term and give you a lift where desire might be lacking.
Aphrodisiac ingredients can benefit men and women, and the nutrients found in these fascinating foods are well worth adding to your routine, especially if you struggle to eat a balanced diet or you experience health issues that affect your sex drive. Read on for the best ingredients and which supplements to take.
Over the years, I’ve tested a range of health products and routines that claim to boost sexual performance and desire. From diet plans to drinks and supplements, I’ve become an expert in ingredients that influence sexual wellbeing. I’ve taken some of the products on this list for many years, and others have been newer discoveries. To discern whether a product does what it claims to, I’ve taken it for at least a month, but in most cases for several. I’ve also assessed the ingredient profile and looked at the specific volume of ingredients and their provenance. The term aphrodisiac can often be a misleading one due to the sheer volume of a particular foodstuff or nutrient you’d have to ingest for it to make an immediate impact. For most ingredients that are considered to have aphrodisiac effects, the impacts are best measured over time.
Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, she’s also a qualified sex educator and an expert on all things sexual wellness. She knows the difference between flashy marketing jargon and a quality product and has used her knowledge of women’s intimate health to shape the landscape of adult sex education in the UK. She’s a trusted expert on all things sex and wellness, so you can rely on her for the lowdown on a product that’s worth buying versus one to leave on the shelf.
Crafted by an artisan chocolatier, For Play comes in three different iterations – his and hers, hers and hers and his and his, so you can choose the set that’s ideal for you.
The rich melt-in-the-mouth chocolates contain libido-boosting ingredients like maca, fenugreek, Korean ginseng and ashwagandha and offer a fun opportunity to try aphrodisiac foods. They’re also delightfully fancy, dusted with a metallic finish and beautifully wrapped.
Ideal for those who want to level up on the experience of taking a supplement and do something together, the chocolates also come with a set of “play cards” designed to inspire new erotic adventures for you and your partner. Each card is a doorway to a new, intimate experience, so the set makes a perfect gift.
The ceremony of opening up the box and reading the cards while enjoying each chocolate with your partner is half the boost and definitely has the desired effect, but the quality ingredients in each chocolate are also intended to get your blood pumping. For this reason, you shouldn’t exceed the recommended allocation in each box.
Gillian Anderson’s range of sparkling drinks is a brilliant invention. Crafted to support sexual wellbeing and mental function while also improving hydration, G-spot drinks contain ingredients like passionflower, butterfly pea and L-arginine. They come in a range of flavours in chic little cans and each claims to support a different aspect of wellbeing.
Arouse is geared towards boosting circulation with antioxidants and ternatins and supporting hormone function with B vitamins. It has a zesty pineapple, passionfruit and grape flavour and makes for a great alternative to alcohol, which can interfere with sexual performance and sensation.
It’s not the cheapest health drink, with 12 cans coming in at just under £30, but there’s no denying the ingredients are good for you. Plus, it was created by the woman who played Sex Education’s own sex therapist, Jean Milburn.
Maca is one of the most revered superfoods in the world and these high quality capsules from women’s intimate health brands Unfabled are among the best you’ll find.
Known as ‘Peruvian ginseng,’ Maca Root is a powerful ingredient that’s been used for centuries to reduce stress, enhance sex drive and support fertility.
Each capsule contains 5000mg of maca and contains added zinc to support fertility and reproductive health. Maca also plays a role in reducing cortisol levels which can help ease the symptoms of menopause like hot flushes and night sweats.
Unlike some of the other products on this list, these supplements are ideal when integrated into a long-term health protocol so if you get on well with them, it’s worth signing up for a subscription to save a little money on your repeat orders.
These tasty chocolates are a fun way to get things going with added popping candy and freeze-dried strawberries added for flavour and sensation alongside aphrodisiac ingredients like maca.
The dark chocolate also contains a hint of cayenne pepper, panax ginseng, arginine and damiana for enhanced blood flow and relaxation.
Each box also contains a truth-or-dare card with a link to a love playlist or erotic audio story, so The Oh Collective has thought of everything when it comes to getting you in the mood.
The brand also makes the vibrator we voted as best overall in our round up of the very best on the market.
If you’re looking for a dedicated libido supplement, this is it. JSHealth’s Libido+ is a great addition to your wellness lineup, offering a quality blend of magnesium and niacin for energy and the star of the show – tribulus for circulation and supposedly, increased desire.
Tribulus has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years, and though no modern studies are conclusive, it’s believed to improve sexual function, especially in men.
Although it’s by no means a guaranteed cure for ED, this supplement does contain plenty of vital nutrients like B vitamins and magnesium that support a healthy body that functions optimally, and comes from a trusted brand.
Cacao has been used to awaken the senses for centuries and is considered by some to be the original love potion. Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants, and this rich chocolatey drink also contains ingredients like ashwagandha, maca and chaga mushroom.
There’s a hint of rose and Bourbon vanilla, but the drink isn’t overly sweet – if you’re used to a Cadbury’s hot chocolate, it will taste very different.
It’s easy to incorporate the powder into your wellness routine by whisking into water or hot milk, or stirring it into yoghurt, smoothies, oats or baking.
There are plenty of ways to top up natural ingredients that are considered to have aphrodisiac qualities. Whether you favour a cool summery drink, a hot drink before bed, something sweet or something more functional like a supplement that you can take daily, there are strong options available. There are also ways to experience these ingredients with your partner and to make a thoughtful gift or experience out of them, depending on what you’re both into.
If gifting is top of mind, something beautifully wrapped is a good place to start, and the For Play chocolates and LabTonica saucy gift set both make great gifts. For something refreshing, G-spot’s Arouse drink hits the spot and provides a winning alternative to alcohol that will help you keep a clear head and won’t dull your senses. If it’s a hot drink you’re seeking, you can’t go wrong with a steaming cacao packed with adaptogens, and the Aphrodite blend by Palm of Feronia is one of the best you’ll find. For a tailored libido supplement to add to your daily stack, choose the Libido+ from JSHealth.
