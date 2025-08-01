Best electric toothbrush deals for August 2025, from Oral-B to Philips

Whether you need a simple, budget-friendly electric toothbrush or a premium model that comes with an app and digital display, there’s a strong chance that you’ll be able to find one on sale. These gadgets are often discounted, including brushes from popular brands such as Oral-B and Philips.

However, not every discount is as good as it appears. We monitor electric toothbrush prices throughout the year and have noticed that some top-sellers often fluctuate. Electric toothbrushes are often listed with a “one-off” discount of 50 per cent or more, but in reality, these deals repeat every month. With this in mind, we’ll make sure to tell you if a deal is actually worth snapping up and when it’s worth holding off.

Below, you’ll find the best electric toothbrush deals at Amazon, Boots, Currys and more, with discounts on models from our favourite tried-and-tested brands. Our testers have put many of these models through their paces, so you can be sure that you’re getting a genuine deal on a toothbrush that actually works.

Why you can trust us to find the best electric toothbrush deals

Our team of deals experts track the prices of electric toothbrushes across the year, so they know how to spot a good offer from a bad one. We cover major sales events, including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, so we are well-versed in finding the best savings on top and trending products. Plus, we’ll only recommend electric toothbrushes from brands that have been tried and tested by our experts.

Best electric toothbrush deals in August 2025:

You can save more than half price when you buy the Oral-B iO3 bundle at Amazon. As well as a travel case, you get five replacement heads, which should be enough to keep you going for more than a year. The bundle hasn’t dropped to less than £100 before, so now’s a good time to snap it up – especially as it’s rare to find a first-time discount on electric toothbrushes. We haven’t tested this exact version, but Oral-B’s iO models regularly feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, so it’s a range that we trust.

Ordo sonic +: Was £59.99, now £40, Boots.co.uk

Right now, you can save £20 on the Ordo Sonic + at Boots and Amazon. Hold tight if you miss out on this discount, though, as the toothbrush is likely to drop in price again when Black Friday lands in the autumn. In his review, our tech writer, Steve Hogarty, praised its “powerful clean” and W-shaped bristle that “performs well around hard-to-reach areas”. There are four brushing modes, a timer and a silicone centre on the toothbrush head that helps to polish teeth.

Philips Sonicare 7100: Was £329.99, now £149.99, Boots.com

Sonicare toothbrushes are expensive, with premium models costing more than £500. Thanks to this Boots deal, you can save £180 on the 7100, which sits on the more affordable end of the range. Our tech writer, Steve, had high praise for the sonic cleaning technology. In his review, he said that it produces “some genuinely dentist-fresh results”. If you notice it creep back up in price, it’s worth waiting, as it’s likely to get another discount soon.

Philips one: Was £29.99, now £15.99, Superdrug.com

If you’re heading off on holiday soon and want a sleek, compact alternative to your electric toothbrush, you’ll want to check out this deal on the Philips one. The slim brush handle houses a single triple-A battery, and it delivers “a solid 13,000 micro-vibrations”, writes our tech reviewer, Steve. We often see deals on the toothbrush, and right now, you can get it for less than £20 at Superdrug.

Our best mid-range electric toothbrush currently has more than 50 per cent off at Amazon. This puts it at around £80 less than its price listed at the online retailer for the rest of the year. Our tech reviewer, Steve, said the iO6 “delivers the same cleaning performance” as premium iO models and praised the five cleaning modes that “provide plenty of versatility for your particular oral care needs”. It’s on a limited-time offer, but don’t worry if you miss out, as it’s likely to be on offer again.

What to look for when buying an electric toothbrush

All of our best electric toothbrushes have strong cleaning power and are effective at removing plaque buildup. Some brushes, including those in the Oral-B iO range, have oscillating brush heads, so they rotate around your teeth to clean them. Others, such as those in the Philips sonicare range, are “sonic,” vibrating thousands of times per minute.

You’ll find that some models come with pressure sensors, which beep or light up if you’re applying too much pressure while brushing. Many also have two-minute timers that help you stick to the recommended brushing time.

These are the most important basic features, and you shouldn’t buy a toothbrush without them. However, there are many more features on offer, from magnetic chargers to apps. We list all of these features and more in our reviews, so you can be sure that you’re getting all the extras that you need.

