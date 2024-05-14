Spotlight’s teeth whitening kit is best for fast results

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Smiles really are our best feature. That’s why it’s so important to take good care of our teeth, with proper and effective dental care. (investing in an electric toothbrush is a good place to start). But sometimes those coffee, red wine and fizzy drinks can get the better of us, and we need a little help getting our dazzlers bright again.

When this is the case, we turn to the best teeth whitening kits and products. A useful way to add whiteness and shine to our teeth at home. There’s a huge variety, making it difficult to know where to begin, but, as ever, the IndyBest team has done the hard work for you.

One of our testers put a whole host of kits to the test to whittle it down to find the best, so should you be after something that delivers quick results, the Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system is the one to pick. Keep reading to find out why.

Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set: £39.85, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

One of the key selling points for this brand is how fast the results start to show. Crowned the best for fast results, our tester noticed instant improvement, noting that they “were fully prepared to wait two weeks to see the results – if there were any”, so they were pleasantly surprised that “on day two, a friend noted that our smile looked brighter than usual”.

“At a fraction of the cost of a professional whitening service, it lifted the discolouration on our teeth more than we expected. And that was just after one 14-day round of strips – so, we can only imagine how much better the results would be with repeated use,” praised our writer.

A common and very valid fear when starting whitening is the increase in sensitivity, but this one caused very little trouble with our tester. What’s more, unlike other at-home whitening kits, this one consists of both strips and toothpaste.

Get your smile back and shinier than ever with one of IndyBest’s favourite teeth whitening kits.

