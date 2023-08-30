Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s safe to say that supplements are all the rage right now, with more and more of us incorporating them into our lifestyles. There seems to be a tablet to take for every problem fro hair and skin, to nails, gut health and much more, so it’s not hard to see why they’re a bit of a buzz word.

However, knowing which supplements to take can be a bit of a tricky situation. Not just because it often takes a while to decipher whether they’ve made any improvements, but because of the sheer range of brands out there. But one brand that is well worth a look is Artah.

This health brand was created with the mission to offer effective and efficient supplements and nutrition programmes, with its methods combining cutting edge science with Eastern medicine. Artah’s collection aims to address common health and lifestyle issues – including gut health, hormone balance, metabolism, mood, immunity, energy, sleep and more – and sustainability is also at the core of the brand’s ethos.

With founder Rhian Stephenson being a leading nutritional therapist, naturopath and ex-athlete, she aims to bring her extensive knowledge of health, nutrition and wellbeing to Artah.

We tested out two of the brand’s products: the digest and debloat blend and the enhanced synbiotic supplements to tackle all things gut health. Read on to see how we fared while trying them out for a month.

How we tested

Artah’s website states that the digest and debloat blend can be taken with any supplement in the brand’s collection so we tested both products together. As we had a 30-day supply of the enhanced synbiotic capsules, we tested them each for this period of time, noting down how we felt each week. We also compared the ease and convenience of taking the blend (a liquid) and the supplements (capsules).

The best gut health and probiotic supplements from Artah are: