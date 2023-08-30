Jump to content

We tried Artah’s gut health and probiotic supplements – and found going tablet-free to be a game changer

Did these supplements make good gut health easier to follow?

Amira Arasteh
Wednesday 30 August 2023 16:03
We tried Artah's gut health and probiotics offering

We tried Artah’s gut health and probiotics offering

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

It’s safe to say that supplements are all the rage right now, with more and more of us incorporating them into our lifestyles. There seems to be a tablet to take for every problem fro hair and skin, to nails, gut health and much more, so it’s not hard to see why they’re a bit of a buzz word.

However, knowing which supplements to take can be a bit of a tricky situation. Not just because it often takes a while to decipher whether they’ve made any improvements, but because of the sheer range of brands out there. But one brand that is well worth a look is Artah.

This health brand was created with the mission to offer effective and efficient supplements and nutrition programmes, with its methods combining cutting edge science with Eastern medicine. Artah’s collection aims to address common health and lifestyle issues – including gut health, hormone balance, metabolism, mood, immunity, energy, sleep and more – and sustainability is also at the core of the brand’s ethos.

With founder Rhian Stephenson being a leading nutritional therapist, naturopath and ex-athlete, she aims to bring her extensive knowledge of health, nutrition and wellbeing to Artah.

We tested out two of the brand’s products: the digest and debloat blend and the enhanced synbiotic supplements to tackle all things gut health. Read on to see how we fared while trying them out for a month.

How we tested

Artah’s website states that the digest and debloat blend can be taken with any supplement in the brand’s collection so we tested both products together. As we had a 30-day supply of the enhanced synbiotic capsules, we tested them each for this period of time, noting down how we felt each week. We also compared the ease and convenience of taking the blend (a liquid) and the supplements (capsules).

The best gut health and probiotic supplements from Artah are:

  • Best for tablet-free gut health support – Digest and debloat: £32, Artah.co
  • Best probiotic supplements – Enhanced synbiotic, pack of 60: £39, Artah.co

Artah digest and debloat blend

  • Best: Tablet-free gut health support
  • Quantity: 100ml
  • How to use: 1.5ml twice a day

We’ve tried a lot of health supplements in our time, and many of them are not small. Their size can make it a somewhat unpleasant experience for some, which is why we were so pleased to learn that Artah’s digest and debloat blend comes in liquid form. This not only makes it much easier to ingest, but was definitely a far more enjoyable way to to take our daily dose and therefore felt like something we’d be more than willing to stick with for a longer period of time.

The product comes with a pipette, which you use to take 1.5ml of the blend twice daily with water. Whether you choose to drink it as a tea or neat to combat symptoms of indigestion is up to you. The taste is bitter, mind, but you then go on about eating your meal or drink a glass of water and it’s all soon forgotten.

The brand claims this product is ideal for aiding sluggish digestion, as it combines some potent bitter stimulants with calming digestive tonics to address inflammation and banish bloating. Featuring a mix of organic wild yam, chamomile, dandelion root, artichoke, lemonbalm, mugwort and gentian, we have to admit we easily got into the habit of taking this before eating anything at the start of the day, as well as after our last meal. We did find that despite eating a range of, shall we say, “exciting” foods, once we were in a routine of taking our daily dose, we were free from bloating and cramps which usually presented themselves after eating foods that were particularly high in fat.

Continue reading...

Artah enhanced synbiotic, pack of 60

  • Best: Probiotic supplements
  • Quantity: 60
  • How to use: 1-2 capsules daily
  • Type: Capsules

For those who do not mind taking supplements in tablet form, the enhanced synbiotic capsules could be for you. Available in a pack of 60 tablets, with the recommended dosage of one to two capsules a day, these should last you a month.

Designed to support your gut microbiome, the enhanced synbiotic contains “scientifically studied probiotic strains” all aiming to address health issues such as digestion, mood, immunity, metabolism, skin and sexual health, plus digestive enzymes to help the body break down and absorb nutrients. There are also polyphenolic prebiotics from cranberry and pomegranate for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial benefits.

As it was just one tablet in the morning and another before or after the evening meal, these tablets were not an inconvenience for us to try. That being said, like with any supplement, we did have to adjust to our new routine of including them and remembering to take them 20 minutes before eating or two hours afterwards.

While we can’t explicitly state whether we noticed an improvement in areas such as immunity and mental wellbeing, we did notice an improvement to our overall digestive system. There was a lack of bloating and cramps, making us feel as though these capsules work in perfect harmony alongside the digest and debloat blend. We also noticed a mild improvement to our skin, however, once again, this could be due to a more regimented skincare routine. Either way, there was certainly no regression in this area and we certainly aren’t complaining.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Artah gut health and probiotic supplements

It’s often hard to identify whether we feel better due to a supplement or whether it’s more of a placebo effect, however we went into this test of Artah’s products with an open mind.

Not only did we find the digest and debloat easier to take than tablets, we also noticed significantly less cramps and bloating after a regular introduction into our routine. Should tablets not be an issue for you, the enhanced synbiotic probiotics were a nice addition to our gut health optimisation routine – and potentially more convenient for those who dislike bitter tastes.

Take care of any tired eye concerns, with the best of the retinol eye creams on the market right now

0

