Whether it’s affordable hanging egg chairs, dupes for designer perfumes or helpful purchases for new parents, we at IndyBest like to think we have our finger on the Aldi’s specialbuys pulse whenever new additions drop.

So we were quick to report when the viral drink, Prime hydration, became available at Aldi last year. Now with new and limited edition flavours to choose from, the drink has landed back in Aldi stores.

For the uninitiated, Prime was launched by Youtubers KSI and Logan Paul earlier in 2022 and has since seen shoppers start tracking where to find the drink stocked in the UK, with the feed for #Primehydation being viewed over 1 billion times on TikTok.

Unlike the Prime energy drinks which contain 200mg of caffeine, Prime hydration is caffeine free and contains no added sugar. Now available to buy in Aldi stores for £1.99, they come in blue raspberry, lemon and lime, and ice pop flavours, as well as the limited edition orange and mango, meta moon and tropical punch.

Owing to the internet hype the drink’s whereabouts in UK stores is now being tracked by keen shoppers with all flavours completely sold out on the brand’s US website. If you would like to know a little bit more about the drink before trying it, keep reading.

Prime hydration drink: £1.99 – available to buy in store from 18 April

(Aldi)

If you’re wondering what the Prime hydration drinks actually consist of, they contain 10 per cent coconut water with electrolytes, antioxidants, B vitamins and BCAAs (which are a kind of supplement intended to help with muscle recovery).

It is worth noting that the IndyBest team hasn’t tried the Prime hydration drinks before so we can’t attest to the taste. But, as we have previously mentioned, these drinks – which are available in store at Aldi from 18 April in flavours blue raspberry, lemon and lime, ice pop and the limited orange and mango, meta moon and tropical punch – have flown off the shelves across the pond.

Available in store now

