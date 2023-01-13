Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re only in the second week of the new year, but Aldi’s baby and toddler event is back and ready for 2023. And this time, there is a whole range of must-have items for (new) parents from as little as £1.10.

Whether you’re looking after a newborn or working your way through the terrible twos, having the right equipment around you makes things that little bit easier. Ordinarily, bottles, blankets and baby baths can cost a pretty penny which adds more stress to an already intense time. But with Aldi’s baby and toddler event, all of these items and more have been hugely reduced.

Aldi is even selling a newborn essential ‘starter pack’ for just £150 which includes a carrycot baby wrap, a baby snuggle nest and Mamia bedtime bubbles alongside ten other products.

Products are currently available both online and in store, but as with all the budget supermarket’s specialbuys, you have to act quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

From nursery beds to hooded blankets and bedtime bubbles, these are some of our favourite products to buy in the Aldi baby and toddler event.

Mamia grey nursery cot bed: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This cot will see your little one right through to toddler age, as it’s suitable up to the age of four. There are two drawers positioned at the bottom for storing essentials and there are three different heights to choose from which you can change as your baby grows. It’s made from FSC-certified wood and has a three-year guarantee. Plus, it’s only £130.

Buy now

Read more: Everything you need to know before buying a baby bed

Baby text hooded blanket: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make sure your baby is warm and cosy with a snuggly baby blanket. This one has a hood built in for warmth from head to toe. Made from 100 per cent polyester, it’s super soft and big enough to wrap the whole way around for night time cuddles.

Buy now

Baby safety stair gate: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Every milestone is special, including the moment your baby first rolls over, crawls and manages to walk for themselves. But as they start to make a move, there need to be safety measures in place so they don’t run into any trouble. Literally.

Enter a baby safety stair gate. This one costs less than £20 and is around 76cm tall to protect your little one from falling down or climbing up the stairs. There’s a two step release lock which ensures it can’t be opened by mistake and while it sold out quickly online, you might still be in luck in store.

Buy now

Nuby 3-in-1 baby carrier: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Keep your baby close when you head out and about with a baby carrier. This one allows you to carry your tot in three different carrying positions – depending on your little ones age – meaning it’s suitable for babies aged as young as one week all the way up to around 18 months. It also has a sturdy waistbelt and adjustable padded straps that will make sure that you will be comfy too.

Buy now

Read more: The best baby carriers to transport your little one safely

Angelcare baby bath support: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Bath time can sometimes be a bit of a mission, but with this comfortable and affordable support, your baby will feel as safe as possible. Suitable for ages zero to six months, the plastic and silicone bath can hold up to 9kg and its sturdy sides warm slowly up to the temperature of the water around it. There is also a water level indicator so you know how much water to fill the bath up with plus the material is mould resistant and hygienic.

Buy now

Rainbow baby sleep bag two pack: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Make sure your baby has a cosy and comfortable night’s sleep with this duo of sleep bags. One is decorated with rainbows and clouds whereas the other is covered in bright, happy suns. There are three sizes available, the first for birth to six months, while the second is suitable for three to 20 month and the largest for one to two years.

Buy now

White baby changing table: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Place this functional, affordable and good-looking changing table in your baby’s nursery as somewhere to not only change their nappy but to also store essentials. You can store everything you need in the drawers underneath and use the included fittings to attach it to the wall for extra security.

Buy now

Read more: These are our favourite brands for baby’s first bedroom

Mamia bedtime bubbles: £1.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Fill up your little one’s bath with these tangerine scented bubbles. Sensitive on skin, its paediatrician approved and is suitable for sensitive, dry and eczema prone skin. This product is available to purchase in store only

Buy now

What is the Aldi baby and toddler event?

Whether you’re a parent, expecting a new arrival soon or want to treat the little ones in your life, Aldi’s baby and toddler event gives shoppers the chance to pick up must-have items at bargain prices.

The popular sale has everything parents need, from hygiene essentials such as nappies and wipes to big-ticket items including pushchairs.

The event takes place both online and in-store, and the products are only available while stocks last, so shoppers need to be fast if they want to make the most of the biggest savings. To find your nearest Aldi, we’ve popped the store locator here for ease.

How often does the event take place?

While Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available for a limited time, the baby and toddler event is recurring. So, if you miss out this time, you’ll likely get another chance to bag a bargain later in the year.

In 2022, the supermarket hosted events all throughout the year and we have high hopes for 2023 too. Starting off with a bang early January, we expect to see more events in the upcoming months, but Aldi is yet to confirm more dates. Keep checking back here for updates.

Voucher codes

For savings on baby products and furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more baby essentials? We’ve rounded up the best Moses baskets, compact strollers, and changing bags