There’s a lot to think about when preparing for the arrival of a little one and, despite their miniscule size, babies need stuff – and quite a lot of it, too.

Alongside the all-important changing mat, bag and baby monitor, where your little one is going to sleep is likely to be high on your to-do list considering the average newborn snoozes for between 14 and 17 hours over a 24-hour period. Well, you hope.

But with so many options to choose from, including bedside cribs, Moses baskets and cot beds, it can be a tricky decision to make.

While cribs and cots have more longevity, Moses baskets are often the go-to solution for many new parents during a baby’s first few months of their life. This is because the NHS and Lullaby Trust recommend that babies sleep in the same room as their parents or guardians for at least the first six months.

So, while newborns can go straight into a cot bed, a Moses basket is a great option for those lacking living space or that want something portable to carry around the house.

How we tested

We tested a range of Moses baskets on key features such as quality and sturdiness, breathability, aesthetics, portability and size. We also considered value for money and gave bonus points for additional items such as mattresses, sheets and rocking or static stands.

Whether you’re looking for a luxury bed that can be passed down, something to add a pop of colour to the nursery or a high tech bassinet, we’ve rounded up the best Moses baskets that will keep your baby snug and close by at all times.

The best Moses baskets for 2022 are:

This is a classic Moses basket that will appeal to lovers of boho design. Courtesy of The Little Green Sheep, a company that specialises in organic products, the bassinet is made from natural palm leaf, which means it feels nice and lightweight, while also being more durable than some other baskets that are made from maize. It has two sturdy handles made from the same material and comes with an organic quilted liner in a gorgeous honey tone. The liner feels luxuriously soft and helps to protect newborn skin from the rough palm leaf basket. Plus, it's breathable, meaning it helps air circulate and, best of all, it can be chucked in the washing machine should you experience any accidents or spills. But this bundle doesn't stop there, as you also get a firm chemical-free mattress (worth £59) included as standard, which makes the basket feel cosy and snug, and a natural beech wood stand. Great for keeping your baby at eye-level, the basket fits easily into the stand and feels nice and secure once in place thanks to additional retaining bars. We also really liked that it's foldable, meaning it's easy to move from room to room, store when not in use or even pack in the car to take with you for trips away. The Little Green Sheep natural quilted Moses basket, mattress and stand bundle Best: Overall Rating: 10/10

The Basket Room muna Moses basket Best: Ethical Moses basket Rating: 9.5/10 Add a touch of sustainable and ethical style to your nursery with this colourful offering from The Basket Room. Made from sturdy veta vera grass (also known as elephant grass), the basket is handwoven in Northern Ghana by weavers who have been taught the age-old art by their parents and take three days to complete – hence the hefty price tag. Aside from the brand's ethical credentials, the baskets are absolutely beautiful and promise to add a serious splash of colour to any room. While there are a number of different designs to choose from, our top pick is the muna Moses basket, which features a gorgeous geometric pattern that combines lavender, leafy green and turmeric orange hues. And its soft white goat's leather carry handles make it easy to move from room to room. If you don't already have a mattress you can accessorise your basket with a choice of essentials designed to keep your newborn in ultimate comfort, including a foam (£15, Thebasketroom.com) or coconut mattress (£50, Thebasketroom.com). You could even add a jersey cotton (£7, Thebasketroom.com) or organic cotton sheet (£14, Thebasketroom.com) too. You could even add a jersey cotton (£7, Thebasketroom.com) or organic cotton sheet (£14, Thebasketroom.com) too. Buy now £ 133 , Thebasketroom.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Purflo purair breathable crib Best: High tech Moses basket Rating: 9/10 Somewhere between a Moses basket and a cot, this option from Purflo is ideal for parents wanting a bit more from their baby’s sleep space. Featuring breathable mesh panels to prevent overheating, aid air circulation and allow you to keep an eye on your little one if you wish to use it as a bedside crib, it also comes with a firm, flat mattress and a detachable toy bar to keep babies engaged while they’re awake. We liked that it comes with a stand and that, just like traditional Moses baskets, the bassinet can be easily removed and re-attached so you can move it around – it even has an auto-system so you can be confident it’s securely back in place. What really sets this offering apart from the others though, is its “soothing centre”, which includes a nightlight, a speaker that plays comforting lullabies and nature sounds, and also sends gentle vibrations through the bassinet to help your baby drift off. We found the purair was really simple to put together with just a few connecting parts and appreciated that it comes with a storage basket underneath, which is seriously handy for keeping essentials like nappies and wipes to hand, especially when it comes to night time changes. Shnuggle dreami moses basket and stand Best: For minimalists Rating: 9/10 A modern take on traditional Moses baskets, the Shnuggle dreami is sleek and minimalist, and would look great in any home. Made from hypo-allergenic polypropylene instead of wicker, it's super hygienic as it can be wiped-clean, while the breathable mesh lining is removable and machine washable. It also comes with a luxury quilted mattress, which is waterproof, and a seriously impressive multifunctional stand. Called the "curve" stand, it can be used upright in the fixed bed-height position for night time sleeping or flipped upside down and turned into a low-level rocking stand, which is incredibly useful for helping restless babies get off to sleep – something all tired new parents will undoubtedly appreciate. We really liked that it can be used as both a bedside crib or moved around the home for daytime naps and we found it simple to put together. Anyday John Lewis & Partners Moses basket Best: Affordable Moses basket Rating: 8/10 Part of John Lewis's Anyday range, this moses basket is made from durable palm and is an affordable yet stylish choice that will fit perfectly with any nursery. Easily portable, it features practical handles and feels featherweight, making it easy to move around without fuss. The mattress is great too, it feels firm yet cosy, and we like that it also comes with an embossed padded liner, fitted sheet and white cellular blanket, which can be used to swaddle your little one and lull them to sleep. In a nutshell it looks and feels more expensive than it is but we would like to see the retailer launch a matching stand as, right now, you need to go without or check the basket's measurements and search for one that fits from another brand. Mokee woolnest Moses basket Best: Wool Moses basket Rating: 8.5/10 If you're not a big fan of wicker Moses baskets, consider this contemporary twist on the classic style, which is made from high quality wool. Ideal for minimalists and fans of Scandi design, the bassinet is soft to the touch yet sturdy, with a base made from synthetic felt for added support. It also features two cotton handles, which make it easy to move around the house with you, and come in a range of bold colours, including neon orange, pink, yellow and azure blue, so you can customise your little one's nest to suit your style. An aloe vera-infused mattress is included with the basket, which feels delightfully comfortable, is safety regulated for newborns and is even machine washable. However, you can choose to upgrade to a natural mattress (£43.99, Mokee.eu), which is made from coconut husk and lamb's wool. If you'd like a stand for your basket the brand sells a co-ordinating grey one (£29.88, Mokee.eu) separately, which is made from solid beech wood and designed with additional rungs and straps to increase the stand's stability. It also features two cotton handles, which make it easy to move around the house with you, and come in a range of bold colours, including neon orange, pink, yellow and azure blue, so you can customise your little one’s nest to suit your style. An aloe vera-infused mattress is included with the basket, which feels delightfully comfortable, is safety regulated for newborns and is even machine washable. However, you can choose to upgrade to a natural mattress (£43.99, Mokee.eu), which is made from coconut husk and lamb’s wool. If you’d like a stand for your basket the brand sells a co-ordinating grey one (£29.88, Mokee.eu) separately, which is made from solid beech wood and designed with additional rungs and straps to increase the stand’s stability. Childhome Moses basket Best: Stylish Moses basket Rating: 9/10 A must-have for lovers of boho-inspired style, this Moses basket from Dutch brand Childhome is a beautiful and comfy space for your little one to take their first naps. Featuring a classic woven design, it has a natural colour with graphic anthracite elements that sit within the weave and two sturdy black leather handles that mean it can be easily moved and your baby can snooze peacefully anywhere and anytime. We also appreciated that, unlike some other woven baskets, this one comes lined for extra comfort and includes a firm fitted mattress. Stylish, spacious, comfortable and easy to use, once your tot has outgrown their basket we think it's crying out to be used as storage, such as for housing all their favourite toys and teddies. Tommee Tippee sleepee Moses basket with stand Best: Plastic Moses basket Rating: 8/10 If you value practicality above all else, then Tommee Tippee's sleepee Moses basket could be the one for you. Made from soft hypoallergenic and recyclable material that is BPA and phthalate-free, it's super-easy to keep clean using just warm soapy water, which means it stays looking new even after many weeks of use. While it's not the most Instagrammable option, it has lots of other features that make it a great buy, including its award-winning design. It has 300 temperature-regulating air holes to allow breathability, integrated handles that are as part of the basket itself, meaning you don't need to panic about the possibility of them coming undone at the seams. Last but not least, the sleepee also comes with a clever stand that can be used in static and rocking positions, depending on what works best for them. Kinder Valley broderie anglaise white Moses basket with folding stand Best: Traditional Moses basket Rating: 8/10 A timeless choice, this Moses basket is ideal for parents looking to add a touch of traditional style to their baby's nursery. Made from woven natural palm, the basket comes with lining and bedding that features a classic broderie anglaise pattern and feels soft to the touch, which is great for added protection and comfort. It also includes an adjustable hood that can be easily adjusted using fasteners to create either a cosy place to sleep or light and airy space to rest. It comes with a water resistant and breathable mattress too, and the cover, as well as the basket bedding, are all washable, just in case of any accidents. Amazing value, the bundle even comes with a folding stand to place the basket on, which is handy for checking on your baby while sparing your back. Clair De Lune signature range reversible palm moses basket bundle Best: Luxury Moses basket Rating: 9/10 Made by Clair de Lune, a family run business based in Manchester that's specialised in baby bedding for 78 years, it's clear that a lot of thought has been put into the design of this luxury Moses basket. Practical as well as stylish, it's made from lightweight handwoven palm and has two integrated carry handles, which makes it easy to move around the house for daytime naps. Finished with a soft, quilted dressing that's made from cotton, we really liked that the lining has been specially designed with a pocket where you can store essentials and is reversible, giving you a two-in-one option. The bundle comes with a firm mattress, too, which is made from premium hypoallergenic microfiber and helps to create a warm and cosy place where your baby can feel safe. If that wasn't enough, a simple wooden folding stand is also included and we found it held the basket securely in place. Finished with a soft, quilted dressing that’s made from cotton, we really liked that the lining has been specially designed with a pocket where you can store essentials and is reversible, giving you a two-in-one option. The bundle comes with a firm mattress, too, which is made from premium hypoallergenic microfiber and helps to create a warm and cosy place where your baby can feel safe. If that wasn’t enough, a simple wooden folding stand is also included and we found it held the basket securely in place. Buy now £ 119.99 , Clair-de-lune.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}